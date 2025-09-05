Anzeige
Freitag, 05.09.2025
SuperBuzz x Prymatica: Ein Vertriebsdeal, der KI-Hype in B2B-Umsätze verwandeln könnte
WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
Frankfurt
05.09.25 | 08:07
20,400 Euro
-0,97 % -0,200
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
05.09.2025 08:06 Uhr
81 Leser
Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 05

5 September 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1783.9481 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

4 September 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

24,028

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

1764.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

1800.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

1783.9481

Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 57,232,157. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 57,232,157. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

1787.1874

19,028

BATS Trading Europe

1771.6204

5,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

226

1800.00

08:50:56

00076899502TRLO0

XLON

2

1798.00

08:50:56

00076899508TRLO0

XLON

234

1800.00

08:56:52

00076899766TRLO0

XLON

120

1800.00

08:56:52

00076899768TRLO0

XLON

96

1800.00

09:00:49

00076899877TRLO0

XLON

224

1800.00

09:00:49

00076899878TRLO0

XLON

212

1790.00

10:12:41

00076902418TRLO0

XLON

211

1784.00

10:47:23

00076903238TRLO0

XLON

229

1784.00

10:53:01

00076903350TRLO0

XLON

228

1796.00

11:31:37

00076905423TRLO0

XLON

229

1796.00

11:31:37

00076905424TRLO0

XLON

219

1794.00

11:56:56

00076906057TRLO0

XLON

59

1794.00

11:56:56

00076906058TRLO0

XLON

181

1794.00

11:56:56

00076906059TRLO0

XLON

1

1790.00

12:33:54

00076906630TRLO0

XLON

242

1790.00

12:33:54

00076906631TRLO0

XLON

232

1788.00

12:52:45

00076906913TRLO0

XLON

238

1788.00

13:19:48

00076907493TRLO0

XLON

7

1788.00

13:19:48

00076907494TRLO0

XLON

51

1792.00

13:23:35

00076907636TRLO0

XLON

24

1792.00

13:23:35

00076907637TRLO0

XLON

76

1792.00

13:23:35

00076907638TRLO0

XLON

61

1792.00

13:23:35

00076907639TRLO0

XLON

41

1796.00

13:23:35

00076907640TRLO0

XLON

72

1796.00

13:23:35

00076907641TRLO0

XLON

41

1792.00

13:23:35

00076907642TRLO0

XLON

71

1792.00

13:23:35

00076907643TRLO0

XLON

61

1792.00

13:23:35

00076907644TRLO0

XLON

52

1792.00

13:23:35

00076907645TRLO0

XLON

14

1794.00

13:23:35

00076907646TRLO0

XLON

52

1794.00

13:23:35

00076907647TRLO0

XLON

14

1796.00

13:23:35

00076907648TRLO0

XLON

184

1796.00

13:23:35

00076907649TRLO0

XLON

7

1796.00

13:23:35

00076907650TRLO0

XLON

1006

1792.00

13:23:35

00076907651TRLO0

XLON

250

1790.00

13:25:31

00076907684TRLO0

XLON

1

1788.00

13:26:01

00076907706TRLO0

XLON

76

1788.00

13:26:01

00076907707TRLO0

XLON

161

1788.00

13:26:33

00076907723TRLO0

XLON

139

1788.00

13:26:33

00076907724TRLO0

XLON

82

1788.00

13:26:33

00076907725TRLO0

XLON

10000

1790.00

13:28:38

00076907758TRLO0

XLON

10

1782.00

14:11:32

00076908433TRLO0

XLON

217

1782.00

14:11:32

00076908434TRLO0

XLON

238

1778.00

14:15:08

00076908485TRLO0

XLON

252

1774.00

14:31:19

00076908884TRLO0

XLON

249

1770.00

14:39:16

00076909382TRLO0

XLON

237

1768.00

14:43:51

00076909469TRLO0

XLON

225

1768.00

14:43:51

00076909470TRLO0

XLON

175

1766.00

14:48:01

00076909606TRLO0

XLON

68

1766.00

14:48:01

00076909607TRLO0

XLON

209

1770.00

15:03:55

00076909990TRLO0

XLON

70

1768.00

15:03:57

00076909991TRLO0

XLON

1

1768.00

15:05:00

00076910036TRLO0

XLON

1

1768.00

15:08:01

00076910150TRLO0

XLON

137

1768.00

15:08:01

00076910151TRLO0

XLON

228

1768.00

15:08:01

00076910152TRLO0

XLON

248

1766.00

15:22:05

00076910627TRLO0

XLON

75

1764.00

15:26:32

00076910793TRLO0

XLON

43

1766.00

15:30:17

00076910861TRLO0

XLON

7

1764.00

15:32:05

00076910899TRLO0

XLON

252

1764.00

15:32:05

00076910900TRLO0

XLON

149

1764.00

15:32:05

00076910901TRLO0

XLON

211

1768.00

15:36:42

00076910961TRLO0

XLON

156

1768.00

16:01:23

00076911619TRLO0

BATE

68

1768.00

16:01:23

00076911620TRLO0

BATE

7

1768.00

16:01:23

00076911621TRLO0

BATE

7

1768.00

16:01:23

00076911622TRLO0

BATE

7

1768.00

16:01:23

00076911623TRLO0

BATE

256

1768.00

16:02:10

00076911641TRLO0

BATE

146

1766.00

16:02:11

00076911653TRLO0

BATE

166

1766.00

16:04:53

00076911892TRLO0

BATE

292

1768.00

16:07:27

00076912021TRLO0

BATE

154

1768.00

16:07:27

00076912022TRLO0

BATE

150

1768.00

16:07:27

00076912023TRLO0

BATE

21

1768.00

16:07:30

00076912024TRLO0

BATE

7

1768.00

16:07:30

00076912025TRLO0

BATE

7

1768.00

16:07:30

00076912026TRLO0

BATE

7

1768.00

16:07:30

00076912027TRLO0

BATE

268

1770.00

16:11:48

00076912110TRLO0

BATE

161

1770.00

16:11:48

00076912111TRLO0

BATE

91

1770.00

16:12:48

00076912158TRLO0

BATE

26

1770.00

16:17:27

00076912358TRLO0

BATE

8

1770.00

16:17:27

00076912359TRLO0

BATE

8

1770.00

16:17:27

00076912360TRLO0

BATE

8

1770.00

16:17:27

00076912361TRLO0

BATE

800

1770.00

16:17:27

00076912362TRLO0

BATE

150

1770.00

16:17:58

00076912379TRLO0

BATE

7

1770.00

16:17:58

00076912380TRLO0

BATE

84

1770.00

16:18:22

00076912389TRLO0

BATE

23

1776.00

16:24:12

00076912709TRLO0

BATE

1915

1776.00

16:24:13

00076912710TRLO0

BATE

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


© 2025 PR Newswire
