Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 05
5 September 2025
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1783.9481 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
4 September 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
24,028
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
1764.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
1800.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
1783.9481
Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 57,232,157. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 57,232,157. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
1787.1874
19,028
BATS Trading Europe
1771.6204
5,000
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
226
1800.00
08:50:56
00076899502TRLO0
XLON
2
1798.00
08:50:56
00076899508TRLO0
XLON
234
1800.00
08:56:52
00076899766TRLO0
XLON
120
1800.00
08:56:52
00076899768TRLO0
XLON
96
1800.00
09:00:49
00076899877TRLO0
XLON
224
1800.00
09:00:49
00076899878TRLO0
XLON
212
1790.00
10:12:41
00076902418TRLO0
XLON
211
1784.00
10:47:23
00076903238TRLO0
XLON
229
1784.00
10:53:01
00076903350TRLO0
XLON
228
1796.00
11:31:37
00076905423TRLO0
XLON
229
1796.00
11:31:37
00076905424TRLO0
XLON
219
1794.00
11:56:56
00076906057TRLO0
XLON
59
1794.00
11:56:56
00076906058TRLO0
XLON
181
1794.00
11:56:56
00076906059TRLO0
XLON
1
1790.00
12:33:54
00076906630TRLO0
XLON
242
1790.00
12:33:54
00076906631TRLO0
XLON
232
1788.00
12:52:45
00076906913TRLO0
XLON
238
1788.00
13:19:48
00076907493TRLO0
XLON
7
1788.00
13:19:48
00076907494TRLO0
XLON
51
1792.00
13:23:35
00076907636TRLO0
XLON
24
1792.00
13:23:35
00076907637TRLO0
XLON
76
1792.00
13:23:35
00076907638TRLO0
XLON
61
1792.00
13:23:35
00076907639TRLO0
XLON
41
1796.00
13:23:35
00076907640TRLO0
XLON
72
1796.00
13:23:35
00076907641TRLO0
XLON
41
1792.00
13:23:35
00076907642TRLO0
XLON
71
1792.00
13:23:35
00076907643TRLO0
XLON
61
1792.00
13:23:35
00076907644TRLO0
XLON
52
1792.00
13:23:35
00076907645TRLO0
XLON
14
1794.00
13:23:35
00076907646TRLO0
XLON
52
1794.00
13:23:35
00076907647TRLO0
XLON
14
1796.00
13:23:35
00076907648TRLO0
XLON
184
1796.00
13:23:35
00076907649TRLO0
XLON
7
1796.00
13:23:35
00076907650TRLO0
XLON
1006
1792.00
13:23:35
00076907651TRLO0
XLON
250
1790.00
13:25:31
00076907684TRLO0
XLON
1
1788.00
13:26:01
00076907706TRLO0
XLON
76
1788.00
13:26:01
00076907707TRLO0
XLON
161
1788.00
13:26:33
00076907723TRLO0
XLON
139
1788.00
13:26:33
00076907724TRLO0
XLON
82
1788.00
13:26:33
00076907725TRLO0
XLON
10000
1790.00
13:28:38
00076907758TRLO0
XLON
10
1782.00
14:11:32
00076908433TRLO0
XLON
217
1782.00
14:11:32
00076908434TRLO0
XLON
238
1778.00
14:15:08
00076908485TRLO0
XLON
252
1774.00
14:31:19
00076908884TRLO0
XLON
249
1770.00
14:39:16
00076909382TRLO0
XLON
237
1768.00
14:43:51
00076909469TRLO0
XLON
225
1768.00
14:43:51
00076909470TRLO0
XLON
175
1766.00
14:48:01
00076909606TRLO0
XLON
68
1766.00
14:48:01
00076909607TRLO0
XLON
209
1770.00
15:03:55
00076909990TRLO0
XLON
70
1768.00
15:03:57
00076909991TRLO0
XLON
1
1768.00
15:05:00
00076910036TRLO0
XLON
1
1768.00
15:08:01
00076910150TRLO0
XLON
137
1768.00
15:08:01
00076910151TRLO0
XLON
228
1768.00
15:08:01
00076910152TRLO0
XLON
248
1766.00
15:22:05
00076910627TRLO0
XLON
75
1764.00
15:26:32
00076910793TRLO0
XLON
43
1766.00
15:30:17
00076910861TRLO0
XLON
7
1764.00
15:32:05
00076910899TRLO0
XLON
252
1764.00
15:32:05
00076910900TRLO0
XLON
149
1764.00
15:32:05
00076910901TRLO0
XLON
211
1768.00
15:36:42
00076910961TRLO0
XLON
156
1768.00
16:01:23
00076911619TRLO0
BATE
68
1768.00
16:01:23
00076911620TRLO0
BATE
7
1768.00
16:01:23
00076911621TRLO0
BATE
7
1768.00
16:01:23
00076911622TRLO0
BATE
7
1768.00
16:01:23
00076911623TRLO0
BATE
256
1768.00
16:02:10
00076911641TRLO0
BATE
146
1766.00
16:02:11
00076911653TRLO0
BATE
166
1766.00
16:04:53
00076911892TRLO0
BATE
292
1768.00
16:07:27
00076912021TRLO0
BATE
154
1768.00
16:07:27
00076912022TRLO0
BATE
150
1768.00
16:07:27
00076912023TRLO0
BATE
21
1768.00
16:07:30
00076912024TRLO0
BATE
7
1768.00
16:07:30
00076912025TRLO0
BATE
7
1768.00
16:07:30
00076912026TRLO0
BATE
7
1768.00
16:07:30
00076912027TRLO0
BATE
268
1770.00
16:11:48
00076912110TRLO0
BATE
161
1770.00
16:11:48
00076912111TRLO0
BATE
91
1770.00
16:12:48
00076912158TRLO0
BATE
26
1770.00
16:17:27
00076912358TRLO0
BATE
8
1770.00
16:17:27
00076912359TRLO0
BATE
8
1770.00
16:17:27
00076912360TRLO0
BATE
8
1770.00
16:17:27
00076912361TRLO0
BATE
800
1770.00
16:17:27
00076912362TRLO0
BATE
150
1770.00
16:17:58
00076912379TRLO0
BATE
7
1770.00
16:17:58
00076912380TRLO0
BATE
84
1770.00
16:18:22
00076912389TRLO0
BATE
23
1776.00
16:24:12
00076912709TRLO0
BATE
1915
1776.00
16:24:13
00076912710TRLO0
BATE
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916