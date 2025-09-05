Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 05

5 September 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1783.9481 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 4 September 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 24,028 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 1764.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 1800.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 1783.9481

Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 57,232,157. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 57,232,157. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 1787.1874 19,028 BATS Trading Europe 1771.6204 5,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 226 1800.00 08:50:56 00076899502TRLO0 XLON 2 1798.00 08:50:56 00076899508TRLO0 XLON 234 1800.00 08:56:52 00076899766TRLO0 XLON 120 1800.00 08:56:52 00076899768TRLO0 XLON 96 1800.00 09:00:49 00076899877TRLO0 XLON 224 1800.00 09:00:49 00076899878TRLO0 XLON 212 1790.00 10:12:41 00076902418TRLO0 XLON 211 1784.00 10:47:23 00076903238TRLO0 XLON 229 1784.00 10:53:01 00076903350TRLO0 XLON 228 1796.00 11:31:37 00076905423TRLO0 XLON 229 1796.00 11:31:37 00076905424TRLO0 XLON 219 1794.00 11:56:56 00076906057TRLO0 XLON 59 1794.00 11:56:56 00076906058TRLO0 XLON 181 1794.00 11:56:56 00076906059TRLO0 XLON 1 1790.00 12:33:54 00076906630TRLO0 XLON 242 1790.00 12:33:54 00076906631TRLO0 XLON 232 1788.00 12:52:45 00076906913TRLO0 XLON 238 1788.00 13:19:48 00076907493TRLO0 XLON 7 1788.00 13:19:48 00076907494TRLO0 XLON 51 1792.00 13:23:35 00076907636TRLO0 XLON 24 1792.00 13:23:35 00076907637TRLO0 XLON 76 1792.00 13:23:35 00076907638TRLO0 XLON 61 1792.00 13:23:35 00076907639TRLO0 XLON 41 1796.00 13:23:35 00076907640TRLO0 XLON 72 1796.00 13:23:35 00076907641TRLO0 XLON 41 1792.00 13:23:35 00076907642TRLO0 XLON 71 1792.00 13:23:35 00076907643TRLO0 XLON 61 1792.00 13:23:35 00076907644TRLO0 XLON 52 1792.00 13:23:35 00076907645TRLO0 XLON 14 1794.00 13:23:35 00076907646TRLO0 XLON 52 1794.00 13:23:35 00076907647TRLO0 XLON 14 1796.00 13:23:35 00076907648TRLO0 XLON 184 1796.00 13:23:35 00076907649TRLO0 XLON 7 1796.00 13:23:35 00076907650TRLO0 XLON 1006 1792.00 13:23:35 00076907651TRLO0 XLON 250 1790.00 13:25:31 00076907684TRLO0 XLON 1 1788.00 13:26:01 00076907706TRLO0 XLON 76 1788.00 13:26:01 00076907707TRLO0 XLON 161 1788.00 13:26:33 00076907723TRLO0 XLON 139 1788.00 13:26:33 00076907724TRLO0 XLON 82 1788.00 13:26:33 00076907725TRLO0 XLON 10000 1790.00 13:28:38 00076907758TRLO0 XLON 10 1782.00 14:11:32 00076908433TRLO0 XLON 217 1782.00 14:11:32 00076908434TRLO0 XLON 238 1778.00 14:15:08 00076908485TRLO0 XLON 252 1774.00 14:31:19 00076908884TRLO0 XLON 249 1770.00 14:39:16 00076909382TRLO0 XLON 237 1768.00 14:43:51 00076909469TRLO0 XLON 225 1768.00 14:43:51 00076909470TRLO0 XLON 175 1766.00 14:48:01 00076909606TRLO0 XLON 68 1766.00 14:48:01 00076909607TRLO0 XLON 209 1770.00 15:03:55 00076909990TRLO0 XLON 70 1768.00 15:03:57 00076909991TRLO0 XLON 1 1768.00 15:05:00 00076910036TRLO0 XLON 1 1768.00 15:08:01 00076910150TRLO0 XLON 137 1768.00 15:08:01 00076910151TRLO0 XLON 228 1768.00 15:08:01 00076910152TRLO0 XLON 248 1766.00 15:22:05 00076910627TRLO0 XLON 75 1764.00 15:26:32 00076910793TRLO0 XLON 43 1766.00 15:30:17 00076910861TRLO0 XLON 7 1764.00 15:32:05 00076910899TRLO0 XLON 252 1764.00 15:32:05 00076910900TRLO0 XLON 149 1764.00 15:32:05 00076910901TRLO0 XLON 211 1768.00 15:36:42 00076910961TRLO0 XLON 156 1768.00 16:01:23 00076911619TRLO0 BATE 68 1768.00 16:01:23 00076911620TRLO0 BATE 7 1768.00 16:01:23 00076911621TRLO0 BATE 7 1768.00 16:01:23 00076911622TRLO0 BATE 7 1768.00 16:01:23 00076911623TRLO0 BATE 256 1768.00 16:02:10 00076911641TRLO0 BATE 146 1766.00 16:02:11 00076911653TRLO0 BATE 166 1766.00 16:04:53 00076911892TRLO0 BATE 292 1768.00 16:07:27 00076912021TRLO0 BATE 154 1768.00 16:07:27 00076912022TRLO0 BATE 150 1768.00 16:07:27 00076912023TRLO0 BATE 21 1768.00 16:07:30 00076912024TRLO0 BATE 7 1768.00 16:07:30 00076912025TRLO0 BATE 7 1768.00 16:07:30 00076912026TRLO0 BATE 7 1768.00 16:07:30 00076912027TRLO0 BATE 268 1770.00 16:11:48 00076912110TRLO0 BATE 161 1770.00 16:11:48 00076912111TRLO0 BATE 91 1770.00 16:12:48 00076912158TRLO0 BATE 26 1770.00 16:17:27 00076912358TRLO0 BATE 8 1770.00 16:17:27 00076912359TRLO0 BATE 8 1770.00 16:17:27 00076912360TRLO0 BATE 8 1770.00 16:17:27 00076912361TRLO0 BATE 800 1770.00 16:17:27 00076912362TRLO0 BATE 150 1770.00 16:17:58 00076912379TRLO0 BATE 7 1770.00 16:17:58 00076912380TRLO0 BATE 84 1770.00 16:18:22 00076912389TRLO0 BATE 23 1776.00 16:24:12 00076912709TRLO0 BATE 1915 1776.00 16:24:13 00076912710TRLO0 BATE

