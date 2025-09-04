Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

September 04

4 September 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1786.0359 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 3 September 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 9,848 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 1760.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 1790.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 1786.0359

Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 57,256,185. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 57,256,185. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 1785.2188 5,543 BATS Trading Europe 1787.0880 4,305

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 9 1774.00 08:15:00 00076880051TRLO0 XLON 43 1774.00 08:15:00 00076880052TRLO0 XLON 12 1772.00 08:18:03 00076880206TRLO0 XLON 51 1772.00 08:18:03 00076880207TRLO0 XLON 239 1770.00 08:21:31 00076880387TRLO0 XLON 275 1770.00 08:27:41 00076880771TRLO0 XLON 216 1766.00 08:47:49 00076881372TRLO0 XLON 36 1766.00 08:51:08 00076881434TRLO0 BATE 2 1760.00 09:00:05 00076881705TRLO0 BATE 151 1776.00 09:13:05 00076882278TRLO0 BATE 4 1778.00 09:16:05 00076882425TRLO0 XLON 6 1778.00 09:16:05 00076882426TRLO0 XLON 162 1782.00 10:10:12 00076884349TRLO0 BATE 138 1782.00 10:10:12 00076884350TRLO0 BATE 113 1782.00 10:10:12 00076884351TRLO0 BATE 150 1782.00 10:10:12 00076884353TRLO0 BATE 149 1782.00 10:10:12 00076884354TRLO0 BATE 160 1782.00 10:10:12 00076884355TRLO0 BATE 380 1782.00 10:10:12 00076884352TRLO0 XLON 275 1786.00 10:34:48 00076885018TRLO0 XLON 1 1786.00 10:34:48 00076885019TRLO0 XLON 160 1786.00 10:34:48 00076885017TRLO0 BATE 37 1790.00 10:40:26 00076885159TRLO0 XLON 162 1790.00 10:47:48 00076885426TRLO0 BATE 174 1790.00 10:47:48 00076885427TRLO0 BATE 99 1790.00 10:47:48 00076885428TRLO0 XLON 123 1790.00 10:47:48 00076885429TRLO0 XLON 224 1790.00 10:47:48 00076885430TRLO0 XLON 246 1790.00 10:47:48 00076885431TRLO0 XLON 315 1788.00 10:55:38 00076885627TRLO0 XLON 163 1788.00 10:55:38 00076885626TRLO0 BATE 235 1788.00 10:55:38 00076885630TRLO0 XLON 255 1788.00 11:32:04 00076886546TRLO0 XLON 147 1788.00 11:32:04 00076886544TRLO0 BATE 156 1788.00 11:32:04 00076886545TRLO0 BATE 257 1790.00 13:01:13 00076888590TRLO0 XLON 258 1790.00 13:01:13 00076888592TRLO0 XLON 176 1790.00 13:01:13 00076888588TRLO0 BATE 145 1790.00 13:01:13 00076888589TRLO0 BATE 166 1790.00 13:01:13 00076888591TRLO0 BATE 166 1790.00 13:01:13 00076888593TRLO0 BATE 164 1790.00 13:01:13 00076888594TRLO0 BATE 180 1790.00 13:01:13 00076888595TRLO0 BATE 220 1790.00 13:09:40 00076888743TRLO0 XLON 223 1790.00 13:09:40 00076888744TRLO0 XLON 167 1790.00 13:09:40 00076888741TRLO0 BATE 173 1790.00 13:09:40 00076888742TRLO0 BATE 274 1788.00 13:15:03 00076888855TRLO0 XLON 159 1786.00 13:15:04 00076888856TRLO0 BATE 221 1780.00 13:15:43 00076888867TRLO0 XLON 14 1790.00 13:48:51 00076889703TRLO0 XLON 17 1790.00 13:48:51 00076889704TRLO0 XLON 240 1790.00 13:49:04 00076889732TRLO0 XLON 175 1790.00 13:49:18 00076889735TRLO0 BATE 250 1790.00 13:52:04 00076889797TRLO0 XLON 220 1788.00 13:52:04 00076889799TRLO0 XLON 157 1788.00 13:52:04 00076889798TRLO0 BATE 34 1790.00 16:16:19 00076895304TRLO0 BATE 21 1790.00 16:23:43 00076895809TRLO0 XLON 118 1790.00 16:24:22 00076895851TRLO0 BATE 36 1790.00 16:24:22 00076895852TRLO0 BATE 223 1790.00 16:25:00 00076895921TRLO0 XLON 60 1790.00 16:25:00 00076895922TRLO0 XLON 176 1790.00 16:25:00 00076895923TRLO0 BATE 90 1790.00 16:25:00 00076895924TRLO0 BATE

