Donnerstag, 04.09.2025
WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
Frankfurt
03.09.25 | 09:52
20,800 Euro
-0,95 % -0,200
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
04.09.2025 08:06 Uhr
Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 04

4 September 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1786.0359 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

3 September 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

9,848

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

1760.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

1790.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

1786.0359

Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 57,256,185. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 57,256,185. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

1785.2188

5,543

BATS Trading Europe

1787.0880

4,305

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

9

1774.00

08:15:00

00076880051TRLO0

XLON

43

1774.00

08:15:00

00076880052TRLO0

XLON

12

1772.00

08:18:03

00076880206TRLO0

XLON

51

1772.00

08:18:03

00076880207TRLO0

XLON

239

1770.00

08:21:31

00076880387TRLO0

XLON

275

1770.00

08:27:41

00076880771TRLO0

XLON

216

1766.00

08:47:49

00076881372TRLO0

XLON

36

1766.00

08:51:08

00076881434TRLO0

BATE

2

1760.00

09:00:05

00076881705TRLO0

BATE

151

1776.00

09:13:05

00076882278TRLO0

BATE

4

1778.00

09:16:05

00076882425TRLO0

XLON

6

1778.00

09:16:05

00076882426TRLO0

XLON

162

1782.00

10:10:12

00076884349TRLO0

BATE

138

1782.00

10:10:12

00076884350TRLO0

BATE

113

1782.00

10:10:12

00076884351TRLO0

BATE

150

1782.00

10:10:12

00076884353TRLO0

BATE

149

1782.00

10:10:12

00076884354TRLO0

BATE

160

1782.00

10:10:12

00076884355TRLO0

BATE

380

1782.00

10:10:12

00076884352TRLO0

XLON

275

1786.00

10:34:48

00076885018TRLO0

XLON

1

1786.00

10:34:48

00076885019TRLO0

XLON

160

1786.00

10:34:48

00076885017TRLO0

BATE

37

1790.00

10:40:26

00076885159TRLO0

XLON

162

1790.00

10:47:48

00076885426TRLO0

BATE

174

1790.00

10:47:48

00076885427TRLO0

BATE

99

1790.00

10:47:48

00076885428TRLO0

XLON

123

1790.00

10:47:48

00076885429TRLO0

XLON

224

1790.00

10:47:48

00076885430TRLO0

XLON

246

1790.00

10:47:48

00076885431TRLO0

XLON

315

1788.00

10:55:38

00076885627TRLO0

XLON

163

1788.00

10:55:38

00076885626TRLO0

BATE

235

1788.00

10:55:38

00076885630TRLO0

XLON

255

1788.00

11:32:04

00076886546TRLO0

XLON

147

1788.00

11:32:04

00076886544TRLO0

BATE

156

1788.00

11:32:04

00076886545TRLO0

BATE

257

1790.00

13:01:13

00076888590TRLO0

XLON

258

1790.00

13:01:13

00076888592TRLO0

XLON

176

1790.00

13:01:13

00076888588TRLO0

BATE

145

1790.00

13:01:13

00076888589TRLO0

BATE

166

1790.00

13:01:13

00076888591TRLO0

BATE

166

1790.00

13:01:13

00076888593TRLO0

BATE

164

1790.00

13:01:13

00076888594TRLO0

BATE

180

1790.00

13:01:13

00076888595TRLO0

BATE

220

1790.00

13:09:40

00076888743TRLO0

XLON

223

1790.00

13:09:40

00076888744TRLO0

XLON

167

1790.00

13:09:40

00076888741TRLO0

BATE

173

1790.00

13:09:40

00076888742TRLO0

BATE

274

1788.00

13:15:03

00076888855TRLO0

XLON

159

1786.00

13:15:04

00076888856TRLO0

BATE

221

1780.00

13:15:43

00076888867TRLO0

XLON

14

1790.00

13:48:51

00076889703TRLO0

XLON

17

1790.00

13:48:51

00076889704TRLO0

XLON

240

1790.00

13:49:04

00076889732TRLO0

XLON

175

1790.00

13:49:18

00076889735TRLO0

BATE

250

1790.00

13:52:04

00076889797TRLO0

XLON

220

1788.00

13:52:04

00076889799TRLO0

XLON

157

1788.00

13:52:04

00076889798TRLO0

BATE

34

1790.00

16:16:19

00076895304TRLO0

BATE

21

1790.00

16:23:43

00076895809TRLO0

XLON

118

1790.00

16:24:22

00076895851TRLO0

BATE

36

1790.00

16:24:22

00076895852TRLO0

BATE

223

1790.00

16:25:00

00076895921TRLO0

XLON

60

1790.00

16:25:00

00076895922TRLO0

XLON

176

1790.00

16:25:00

00076895923TRLO0

BATE

90

1790.00

16:25:00

00076895924TRLO0

BATE

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


© 2025 PR Newswire
