Montag, 01.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Blockbuster-Potenzial und Übernahmefantasie: Hier entsteht das nächste Big Pharma-Ziel!
WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
Frankfurt
01.09.25 | 08:05
21,400 Euro
-0,93 % -0,200
PR Newswire
01.09.2025
Oxford Instruments Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 01

1 September 2025

Oxford Instruments plc (the "Company")

Voting rights and capital

The following notification is made in accordance with the UK Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.

On 29 August 2025 the issued share capital of the Company with voting rights consisted of 57,309,182 ordinary shares of 5 pence each. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.

The above figure (57,309,182) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest, or a change to their interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231

Enquiries:

Louise Meads

Company Secretary

louise.meads@oxinst.com


