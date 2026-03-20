Oxford Instruments Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 20
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii :
Oxford Instruments Plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify) iii :
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name
Artemis Investment Management LLP
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
London , United Kingdom
4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.) v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi :
18/03/2026
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
19/03/2026
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer vii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
14.35220 %
0.05865 %
14.41086%
8,010,256.00
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
14.37031%
0.05865%
14.42896%
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
ISIN code (if possible)
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
Direct
(DTR5.1)
Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
Direct
(DTR5.1)
Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
Equity: GB0006650450
7,977,652.00
14.35220%
SUBTOTAL 8. A
7,977,652.00
14.35220%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or cash
settlementxii
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Equity Swap
12 th August 2026
Cash Settlement
32,604.00
0.05865%
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
32,604.00
0.05865%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
X
Namexv
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Artemis Investment Management LLP
14.35220
0.05865
14.41086
Artemis Fund Managers Limited
12.97918
0.05865
13.03784
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi
The actual number of voting rights held by Artemis Investment Management LLP is 7,977,652.00 or 14.35220% The Equity Swaps included in section 8B2 do not carry any voting rights.
Place of completion
Edinburgh
Date of completion
19/03/2026