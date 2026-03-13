Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 13

13 March 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 2 March 2026 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through J.P Morgan Securities plc ( JPMS plc) for cancellation:

Date Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased Lowest price paid per share (GBp) Highest price paid per share (GBp) Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp) 05/03/2026 13,100 26.5000 27.1000 26.7714 06/03/2026 13,140 25.3500 26.6500 26.0102 09/03/2026 13,341 24.4000 25.0000 24.6691 10/03/2026 13,791 25.4000 25.9500 25.6838 11/03/2026 13,109 25.1000 25.7500 25.4580 12/03/2026 13,600 25.6000 26.1500 25.8889

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 55,584,846. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 55,584,846. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by JPMS plc on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

