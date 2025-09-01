Anzeige
Montag, 01.09.2025
WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
Frankfurt
01.09.25 | 08:05
21,400 Euro
-0,93 % -0,200
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
01.09.2025 08:06 Uhr
49 Leser
Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 01

1 September 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1832.0722 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

29 August 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

4,929

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

1818.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

1840.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

1832.0722

Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 57,309,182. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 57,309,182. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

1831.3638

3,518

BATS Trading Europe

1833.8384

1,411

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

52

1836.00

08:09:46

00076823674TRLO0

XLON

237

1840.00

08:15:00

00076823743TRLO0

XLON

54

1838.00

08:15:00

00076823744TRLO0

XLON

100

1840.00

08:25:32

00076823872TRLO0

XLON

136

1840.00

08:25:32

00076823873TRLO0

XLON

53

1838.00

08:28:54

00076823918TRLO0

XLON

110

1838.00

08:30:13

00076823936TRLO0

XLON

230

1836.00

08:35:41

00076824018TRLO0

XLON

230

1828.00

08:50:20

00076824339TRLO0

XLON

164

1818.00

09:32:32

00076825332TRLO0

BATE

50

1818.00

09:32:32

00076825333TRLO0

XLON

50

1820.00

09:32:32

00076825334TRLO0

XLON

128

1820.00

09:32:32

00076825335TRLO0

XLON

211

1820.00

09:32:32

00076825336TRLO0

XLON

231

1826.00

09:46:59

00076825664TRLO0

XLON

9

1826.00

09:46:59

00076825665TRLO0

XLON

214

1828.00

09:54:44

00076825817TRLO0

XLON

99

1826.00

09:55:30

00076825834TRLO0

BATE

75

1826.00

09:55:30

00076825835TRLO0

BATE

214

1826.00

09:55:30

00076825836TRLO0

XLON

58

1824.00

09:55:32

00076825837TRLO0

BATE

234

1826.00

10:20:13

00076826574TRLO0

XLON

92

1832.00

10:35:49

00076826867TRLO0

XLON

4

1832.00

10:35:49

00076826868TRLO0

XLON

8

1832.00

10:37:35

00076826904TRLO0

XLON

142

1832.00

10:37:35

00076826905TRLO0

XLON

259

1832.00

10:37:35

00076826906TRLO0

XLON

11

1836.00

10:52:04

00076827337TRLO0

BATE

235

1838.00

11:00:30

00076827475TRLO0

XLON

568

1838.00

11:00:30

00076827476TRLO0

BATE

165

1840.00

11:07:36

00076827633TRLO0

BATE

27

1838.00

11:14:05

00076827756TRLO0

XLON

208

1838.00

11:14:05

00076827757TRLO0

XLON

145

1838.00

11:14:05

00076827755TRLO0

BATE

126

1838.00

11:15:02

00076827781TRLO0

BATE

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


