Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 01

1 September 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1832.0722 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 29 August 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 4,929 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 1818.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 1840.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 1832.0722

Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 57,309,182. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 57,309,182. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 1831.3638 3,518 BATS Trading Europe 1833.8384 1,411

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 52 1836.00 08:09:46 00076823674TRLO0 XLON 237 1840.00 08:15:00 00076823743TRLO0 XLON 54 1838.00 08:15:00 00076823744TRLO0 XLON 100 1840.00 08:25:32 00076823872TRLO0 XLON 136 1840.00 08:25:32 00076823873TRLO0 XLON 53 1838.00 08:28:54 00076823918TRLO0 XLON 110 1838.00 08:30:13 00076823936TRLO0 XLON 230 1836.00 08:35:41 00076824018TRLO0 XLON 230 1828.00 08:50:20 00076824339TRLO0 XLON 164 1818.00 09:32:32 00076825332TRLO0 BATE 50 1818.00 09:32:32 00076825333TRLO0 XLON 50 1820.00 09:32:32 00076825334TRLO0 XLON 128 1820.00 09:32:32 00076825335TRLO0 XLON 211 1820.00 09:32:32 00076825336TRLO0 XLON 231 1826.00 09:46:59 00076825664TRLO0 XLON 9 1826.00 09:46:59 00076825665TRLO0 XLON 214 1828.00 09:54:44 00076825817TRLO0 XLON 99 1826.00 09:55:30 00076825834TRLO0 BATE 75 1826.00 09:55:30 00076825835TRLO0 BATE 214 1826.00 09:55:30 00076825836TRLO0 XLON 58 1824.00 09:55:32 00076825837TRLO0 BATE 234 1826.00 10:20:13 00076826574TRLO0 XLON 92 1832.00 10:35:49 00076826867TRLO0 XLON 4 1832.00 10:35:49 00076826868TRLO0 XLON 8 1832.00 10:37:35 00076826904TRLO0 XLON 142 1832.00 10:37:35 00076826905TRLO0 XLON 259 1832.00 10:37:35 00076826906TRLO0 XLON 11 1836.00 10:52:04 00076827337TRLO0 BATE 235 1838.00 11:00:30 00076827475TRLO0 XLON 568 1838.00 11:00:30 00076827476TRLO0 BATE 165 1840.00 11:07:36 00076827633TRLO0 BATE 27 1838.00 11:14:05 00076827756TRLO0 XLON 208 1838.00 11:14:05 00076827757TRLO0 XLON 145 1838.00 11:14:05 00076827755TRLO0 BATE 126 1838.00 11:15:02 00076827781TRLO0 BATE

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916