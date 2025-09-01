Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 01
1 September 2025
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1832.0722 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
29 August 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
4,929
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
1818.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
1840.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
1832.0722
Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 57,309,182. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 57,309,182. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
1831.3638
3,518
BATS Trading Europe
1833.8384
1,411
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
52
1836.00
08:09:46
00076823674TRLO0
XLON
237
1840.00
08:15:00
00076823743TRLO0
XLON
54
1838.00
08:15:00
00076823744TRLO0
XLON
100
1840.00
08:25:32
00076823872TRLO0
XLON
136
1840.00
08:25:32
00076823873TRLO0
XLON
53
1838.00
08:28:54
00076823918TRLO0
XLON
110
1838.00
08:30:13
00076823936TRLO0
XLON
230
1836.00
08:35:41
00076824018TRLO0
XLON
230
1828.00
08:50:20
00076824339TRLO0
XLON
164
1818.00
09:32:32
00076825332TRLO0
BATE
50
1818.00
09:32:32
00076825333TRLO0
XLON
50
1820.00
09:32:32
00076825334TRLO0
XLON
128
1820.00
09:32:32
00076825335TRLO0
XLON
211
1820.00
09:32:32
00076825336TRLO0
XLON
231
1826.00
09:46:59
00076825664TRLO0
XLON
9
1826.00
09:46:59
00076825665TRLO0
XLON
214
1828.00
09:54:44
00076825817TRLO0
XLON
99
1826.00
09:55:30
00076825834TRLO0
BATE
75
1826.00
09:55:30
00076825835TRLO0
BATE
214
1826.00
09:55:30
00076825836TRLO0
XLON
58
1824.00
09:55:32
00076825837TRLO0
BATE
234
1826.00
10:20:13
00076826574TRLO0
XLON
92
1832.00
10:35:49
00076826867TRLO0
XLON
4
1832.00
10:35:49
00076826868TRLO0
XLON
8
1832.00
10:37:35
00076826904TRLO0
XLON
142
1832.00
10:37:35
00076826905TRLO0
XLON
259
1832.00
10:37:35
00076826906TRLO0
XLON
11
1836.00
10:52:04
00076827337TRLO0
BATE
235
1838.00
11:00:30
00076827475TRLO0
XLON
568
1838.00
11:00:30
00076827476TRLO0
BATE
165
1840.00
11:07:36
00076827633TRLO0
BATE
27
1838.00
11:14:05
00076827756TRLO0
XLON
208
1838.00
11:14:05
00076827757TRLO0
XLON
145
1838.00
11:14:05
00076827755TRLO0
BATE
126
1838.00
11:15:02
00076827781TRLO0
BATE
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916