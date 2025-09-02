Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 02.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Blockbuster-Potenzial und Übernahmefantasie: Hier entsteht das nächste Big Pharma-Ziel!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
Frankfurt
02.09.25 | 08:06
21,000 Euro
-1,87 % -0,400
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
02.09.2025 08:06 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 02

2 September 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1821.7025 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

1 September 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

17,000

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

1812.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

1848.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

1821.7025

Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 57,292,182. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 57,292,182. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

1821.7025

17,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

263

1842.00

08:19:37

00076840211TRLO0

XLON

213

1842.00

08:34:57

00076840880TRLO0

XLON

10

1842.00

08:39:52

00076840999TRLO0

XLON

42

1842.00

08:40:08

00076841003TRLO0

XLON

95

1842.00

08:41:15

00076841037TRLO0

XLON

1

1842.00

08:47:04

00076841165TRLO0

XLON

70

1842.00

08:55:21

00076841341TRLO0

XLON

140

1842.00

08:55:21

00076841342TRLO0

XLON

95

1842.00

08:55:21

00076841343TRLO0

XLON

217

1842.00

09:14:52

00076841752TRLO0

XLON

245

1848.00

09:28:41

00076842091TRLO0

XLON

245

1846.00

09:29:03

00076842094TRLO0

XLON

4

1848.00

09:46:15

00076842481TRLO0

XLON

44

1848.00

09:47:49

00076842561TRLO0

XLON

61

1848.00

09:47:50

00076842562TRLO0

XLON

145

1848.00

09:47:50

00076842563TRLO0

XLON

4

1844.00

10:13:05

00076843125TRLO0

XLON

4

1844.00

10:13:05

00076843126TRLO0

XLON

230

1844.00

10:18:12

00076843217TRLO0

XLON

253

1844.00

10:18:12

00076843218TRLO0

XLON

235

1840.00

10:42:28

00076843820TRLO0

XLON

23

1836.00

10:52:50

00076844083TRLO0

XLON

214

1836.00

10:52:50

00076844084TRLO0

XLON

1

1834.00

11:25:15

00076844796TRLO0

XLON

241

1834.00

11:31:24

00076845015TRLO0

XLON

32

1832.00

11:31:51

00076845027TRLO0

XLON

11

1832.00

11:31:51

00076845028TRLO0

XLON

186

1832.00

11:31:51

00076845029TRLO0

XLON

209

1830.00

12:05:31

00076845725TRLO0

XLON

49

1830.00

12:05:31

00076845726TRLO0

XLON

216

1830.00

12:46:52

00076847204TRLO0

XLON

216

1828.00

12:46:52

00076847205TRLO0

XLON

2

1824.00

12:57:50

00076847348TRLO0

XLON

137

1824.00

12:57:50

00076847349TRLO0

XLON

136

1824.00

12:57:50

00076847350TRLO0

XLON

231

1820.00

13:18:49

00076847862TRLO0

XLON

223

1816.00

13:57:20

00076848480TRLO0

XLON

5

1818.00

14:04:47

00076848599TRLO0

XLON

214

1818.00

14:04:47

00076848600TRLO0

XLON

261

1818.00

14:04:47

00076848601TRLO0

XLON

4

1814.00

14:15:12

00076848950TRLO0

XLON

275

1814.00

14:15:12

00076848951TRLO0

XLON

8

1814.00

14:15:12

00076848952TRLO0

XLON

37

1814.00

14:15:12

00076848953TRLO0

XLON

234

1822.00

14:21:52

00076849172TRLO0

XLON

224

1820.00

14:28:37

00076849402TRLO0

XLON

76

1820.00

14:28:37

00076849403TRLO0

XLON

173

1820.00

14:28:37

00076849404TRLO0

XLON

161

1816.00

14:31:49

00076849520TRLO0

XLON

4

1816.00

14:31:49

00076849521TRLO0

XLON

20

1816.00

14:31:49

00076849522TRLO0

XLON

3

1816.00

14:31:49

00076849523TRLO0

XLON

1

1816.00

14:31:49

00076849524TRLO0

XLON

127

1816.00

14:31:57

00076849529TRLO0

XLON

238

1820.00

14:56:10

00076850117TRLO0

XLON

209

1818.00

14:56:10

00076850118TRLO0

XLON

6

1818.00

14:56:10

00076850119TRLO0

XLON

300

1822.00

15:01:01

00076850273TRLO0

XLON

422

1822.00

15:01:01

00076850274TRLO0

XLON

6

1822.00

15:01:01

00076850275TRLO0

XLON

222

1822.00

15:01:01

00076850276TRLO0

XLON

247

1820.00

15:03:54

00076850345TRLO0

XLON

213

1820.00

15:11:54

00076850666TRLO0

XLON

244

1820.00

15:16:54

00076850903TRLO0

XLON

7

1818.00

15:20:00

00076851030TRLO0

XLON

4

1818.00

15:20:00

00076851031TRLO0

XLON

100

1820.00

15:21:41

00076851066TRLO0

XLON

6

1820.00

15:21:41

00076851067TRLO0

XLON

251

1820.00

15:26:41

00076851350TRLO0

XLON

227

1820.00

15:30:41

00076851599TRLO0

XLON

21

1818.00

15:33:08

00076851691TRLO0

XLON

4

1818.00

15:33:08

00076851692TRLO0

XLON

2

1820.00

15:33:08

00076851693TRLO0

XLON

231

1820.00

15:36:08

00076851782TRLO0

XLON

84

1820.00

15:39:08

00076851898TRLO0

XLON

134

1820.00

15:39:08

00076851899TRLO0

XLON

170

1818.00

15:40:23

00076851943TRLO0

XLON

7

1818.00

15:40:23

00076851944TRLO0

XLON

184

1818.00

15:40:23

00076851945TRLO0

XLON

11

1818.00

15:40:23

00076851946TRLO0

XLON

18

1818.00

15:40:24

00076851947TRLO0

XLON

239

1816.00

16:00:20

00076852671TRLO0

XLON

39

1816.00

16:00:20

00076852672TRLO0

XLON

188

1816.00

16:00:20

00076852673TRLO0

XLON

221

1816.00

16:00:20

00076852674TRLO0

XLON

247

1816.00

16:05:20

00076852989TRLO0

XLON

96

1816.00

16:08:27

00076853127TRLO0

XLON

53

1816.00

16:08:27

00076853128TRLO0

XLON

12

1816.00

16:08:27

00076853129TRLO0

XLON

2

1816.00

16:08:27

00076853130TRLO0

XLON

20

1816.00

16:08:27

00076853131TRLO0

XLON

9

1816.00

16:08:27

00076853132TRLO0

XLON

32

1816.00

16:08:27

00076853133TRLO0

XLON

216

1818.00

16:14:42

00076853407TRLO0

XLON

221

1818.00

16:16:42

00076853481TRLO0

XLON

15

1816.00

16:16:42

00076853482TRLO0

XLON

230

1816.00

16:16:42

00076853483TRLO0

XLON

22

1814.00

16:21:24

00076853668TRLO0

XLON

954

1812.00

16:35:15

00076854197TRLO0

XLON

2421

1812.00

16:35:15

00076854191TRLO0

XLON

498

1812.00

16:35:15

00076854192TRLO0

XLON

84

1812.00

16:35:15

00076854193TRLO0

XLON

73

1812.00

16:35:15

00076854194TRLO0

XLON

898

1812.00

16:35:15

00076854195TRLO0

XLON

72

1812.00

16:35:15

00076854196TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


© 2025 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.