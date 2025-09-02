Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 02

2 September 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1821.7025 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 1 September 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 17,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 1812.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 1848.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 1821.7025

Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 57,292,182. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 57,292,182. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 1821.7025 17,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 263 1842.00 08:19:37 00076840211TRLO0 XLON 213 1842.00 08:34:57 00076840880TRLO0 XLON 10 1842.00 08:39:52 00076840999TRLO0 XLON 42 1842.00 08:40:08 00076841003TRLO0 XLON 95 1842.00 08:41:15 00076841037TRLO0 XLON 1 1842.00 08:47:04 00076841165TRLO0 XLON 70 1842.00 08:55:21 00076841341TRLO0 XLON 140 1842.00 08:55:21 00076841342TRLO0 XLON 95 1842.00 08:55:21 00076841343TRLO0 XLON 217 1842.00 09:14:52 00076841752TRLO0 XLON 245 1848.00 09:28:41 00076842091TRLO0 XLON 245 1846.00 09:29:03 00076842094TRLO0 XLON 4 1848.00 09:46:15 00076842481TRLO0 XLON 44 1848.00 09:47:49 00076842561TRLO0 XLON 61 1848.00 09:47:50 00076842562TRLO0 XLON 145 1848.00 09:47:50 00076842563TRLO0 XLON 4 1844.00 10:13:05 00076843125TRLO0 XLON 4 1844.00 10:13:05 00076843126TRLO0 XLON 230 1844.00 10:18:12 00076843217TRLO0 XLON 253 1844.00 10:18:12 00076843218TRLO0 XLON 235 1840.00 10:42:28 00076843820TRLO0 XLON 23 1836.00 10:52:50 00076844083TRLO0 XLON 214 1836.00 10:52:50 00076844084TRLO0 XLON 1 1834.00 11:25:15 00076844796TRLO0 XLON 241 1834.00 11:31:24 00076845015TRLO0 XLON 32 1832.00 11:31:51 00076845027TRLO0 XLON 11 1832.00 11:31:51 00076845028TRLO0 XLON 186 1832.00 11:31:51 00076845029TRLO0 XLON 209 1830.00 12:05:31 00076845725TRLO0 XLON 49 1830.00 12:05:31 00076845726TRLO0 XLON 216 1830.00 12:46:52 00076847204TRLO0 XLON 216 1828.00 12:46:52 00076847205TRLO0 XLON 2 1824.00 12:57:50 00076847348TRLO0 XLON 137 1824.00 12:57:50 00076847349TRLO0 XLON 136 1824.00 12:57:50 00076847350TRLO0 XLON 231 1820.00 13:18:49 00076847862TRLO0 XLON 223 1816.00 13:57:20 00076848480TRLO0 XLON 5 1818.00 14:04:47 00076848599TRLO0 XLON 214 1818.00 14:04:47 00076848600TRLO0 XLON 261 1818.00 14:04:47 00076848601TRLO0 XLON 4 1814.00 14:15:12 00076848950TRLO0 XLON 275 1814.00 14:15:12 00076848951TRLO0 XLON 8 1814.00 14:15:12 00076848952TRLO0 XLON 37 1814.00 14:15:12 00076848953TRLO0 XLON 234 1822.00 14:21:52 00076849172TRLO0 XLON 224 1820.00 14:28:37 00076849402TRLO0 XLON 76 1820.00 14:28:37 00076849403TRLO0 XLON 173 1820.00 14:28:37 00076849404TRLO0 XLON 161 1816.00 14:31:49 00076849520TRLO0 XLON 4 1816.00 14:31:49 00076849521TRLO0 XLON 20 1816.00 14:31:49 00076849522TRLO0 XLON 3 1816.00 14:31:49 00076849523TRLO0 XLON 1 1816.00 14:31:49 00076849524TRLO0 XLON 127 1816.00 14:31:57 00076849529TRLO0 XLON 238 1820.00 14:56:10 00076850117TRLO0 XLON 209 1818.00 14:56:10 00076850118TRLO0 XLON 6 1818.00 14:56:10 00076850119TRLO0 XLON 300 1822.00 15:01:01 00076850273TRLO0 XLON 422 1822.00 15:01:01 00076850274TRLO0 XLON 6 1822.00 15:01:01 00076850275TRLO0 XLON 222 1822.00 15:01:01 00076850276TRLO0 XLON 247 1820.00 15:03:54 00076850345TRLO0 XLON 213 1820.00 15:11:54 00076850666TRLO0 XLON 244 1820.00 15:16:54 00076850903TRLO0 XLON 7 1818.00 15:20:00 00076851030TRLO0 XLON 4 1818.00 15:20:00 00076851031TRLO0 XLON 100 1820.00 15:21:41 00076851066TRLO0 XLON 6 1820.00 15:21:41 00076851067TRLO0 XLON 251 1820.00 15:26:41 00076851350TRLO0 XLON 227 1820.00 15:30:41 00076851599TRLO0 XLON 21 1818.00 15:33:08 00076851691TRLO0 XLON 4 1818.00 15:33:08 00076851692TRLO0 XLON 2 1820.00 15:33:08 00076851693TRLO0 XLON 231 1820.00 15:36:08 00076851782TRLO0 XLON 84 1820.00 15:39:08 00076851898TRLO0 XLON 134 1820.00 15:39:08 00076851899TRLO0 XLON 170 1818.00 15:40:23 00076851943TRLO0 XLON 7 1818.00 15:40:23 00076851944TRLO0 XLON 184 1818.00 15:40:23 00076851945TRLO0 XLON 11 1818.00 15:40:23 00076851946TRLO0 XLON 18 1818.00 15:40:24 00076851947TRLO0 XLON 239 1816.00 16:00:20 00076852671TRLO0 XLON 39 1816.00 16:00:20 00076852672TRLO0 XLON 188 1816.00 16:00:20 00076852673TRLO0 XLON 221 1816.00 16:00:20 00076852674TRLO0 XLON 247 1816.00 16:05:20 00076852989TRLO0 XLON 96 1816.00 16:08:27 00076853127TRLO0 XLON 53 1816.00 16:08:27 00076853128TRLO0 XLON 12 1816.00 16:08:27 00076853129TRLO0 XLON 2 1816.00 16:08:27 00076853130TRLO0 XLON 20 1816.00 16:08:27 00076853131TRLO0 XLON 9 1816.00 16:08:27 00076853132TRLO0 XLON 32 1816.00 16:08:27 00076853133TRLO0 XLON 216 1818.00 16:14:42 00076853407TRLO0 XLON 221 1818.00 16:16:42 00076853481TRLO0 XLON 15 1816.00 16:16:42 00076853482TRLO0 XLON 230 1816.00 16:16:42 00076853483TRLO0 XLON 22 1814.00 16:21:24 00076853668TRLO0 XLON 954 1812.00 16:35:15 00076854197TRLO0 XLON 2421 1812.00 16:35:15 00076854191TRLO0 XLON 498 1812.00 16:35:15 00076854192TRLO0 XLON 84 1812.00 16:35:15 00076854193TRLO0 XLON 73 1812.00 16:35:15 00076854194TRLO0 XLON 898 1812.00 16:35:15 00076854195TRLO0 XLON 72 1812.00 16:35:15 00076854196TRLO0 XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916