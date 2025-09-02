Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 02
2 September 2025
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1821.7025 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
1 September 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
17,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
1812.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
1848.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
1821.7025
Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 57,292,182. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 57,292,182. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
1821.7025
17,000
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
263
1842.00
08:19:37
00076840211TRLO0
XLON
213
1842.00
08:34:57
00076840880TRLO0
XLON
10
1842.00
08:39:52
00076840999TRLO0
XLON
42
1842.00
08:40:08
00076841003TRLO0
XLON
95
1842.00
08:41:15
00076841037TRLO0
XLON
1
1842.00
08:47:04
00076841165TRLO0
XLON
70
1842.00
08:55:21
00076841341TRLO0
XLON
140
1842.00
08:55:21
00076841342TRLO0
XLON
95
1842.00
08:55:21
00076841343TRLO0
XLON
217
1842.00
09:14:52
00076841752TRLO0
XLON
245
1848.00
09:28:41
00076842091TRLO0
XLON
245
1846.00
09:29:03
00076842094TRLO0
XLON
4
1848.00
09:46:15
00076842481TRLO0
XLON
44
1848.00
09:47:49
00076842561TRLO0
XLON
61
1848.00
09:47:50
00076842562TRLO0
XLON
145
1848.00
09:47:50
00076842563TRLO0
XLON
4
1844.00
10:13:05
00076843125TRLO0
XLON
4
1844.00
10:13:05
00076843126TRLO0
XLON
230
1844.00
10:18:12
00076843217TRLO0
XLON
253
1844.00
10:18:12
00076843218TRLO0
XLON
235
1840.00
10:42:28
00076843820TRLO0
XLON
23
1836.00
10:52:50
00076844083TRLO0
XLON
214
1836.00
10:52:50
00076844084TRLO0
XLON
1
1834.00
11:25:15
00076844796TRLO0
XLON
241
1834.00
11:31:24
00076845015TRLO0
XLON
32
1832.00
11:31:51
00076845027TRLO0
XLON
11
1832.00
11:31:51
00076845028TRLO0
XLON
186
1832.00
11:31:51
00076845029TRLO0
XLON
209
1830.00
12:05:31
00076845725TRLO0
XLON
49
1830.00
12:05:31
00076845726TRLO0
XLON
216
1830.00
12:46:52
00076847204TRLO0
XLON
216
1828.00
12:46:52
00076847205TRLO0
XLON
2
1824.00
12:57:50
00076847348TRLO0
XLON
137
1824.00
12:57:50
00076847349TRLO0
XLON
136
1824.00
12:57:50
00076847350TRLO0
XLON
231
1820.00
13:18:49
00076847862TRLO0
XLON
223
1816.00
13:57:20
00076848480TRLO0
XLON
5
1818.00
14:04:47
00076848599TRLO0
XLON
214
1818.00
14:04:47
00076848600TRLO0
XLON
261
1818.00
14:04:47
00076848601TRLO0
XLON
4
1814.00
14:15:12
00076848950TRLO0
XLON
275
1814.00
14:15:12
00076848951TRLO0
XLON
8
1814.00
14:15:12
00076848952TRLO0
XLON
37
1814.00
14:15:12
00076848953TRLO0
XLON
234
1822.00
14:21:52
00076849172TRLO0
XLON
224
1820.00
14:28:37
00076849402TRLO0
XLON
76
1820.00
14:28:37
00076849403TRLO0
XLON
173
1820.00
14:28:37
00076849404TRLO0
XLON
161
1816.00
14:31:49
00076849520TRLO0
XLON
4
1816.00
14:31:49
00076849521TRLO0
XLON
20
1816.00
14:31:49
00076849522TRLO0
XLON
3
1816.00
14:31:49
00076849523TRLO0
XLON
1
1816.00
14:31:49
00076849524TRLO0
XLON
127
1816.00
14:31:57
00076849529TRLO0
XLON
238
1820.00
14:56:10
00076850117TRLO0
XLON
209
1818.00
14:56:10
00076850118TRLO0
XLON
6
1818.00
14:56:10
00076850119TRLO0
XLON
300
1822.00
15:01:01
00076850273TRLO0
XLON
422
1822.00
15:01:01
00076850274TRLO0
XLON
6
1822.00
15:01:01
00076850275TRLO0
XLON
222
1822.00
15:01:01
00076850276TRLO0
XLON
247
1820.00
15:03:54
00076850345TRLO0
XLON
213
1820.00
15:11:54
00076850666TRLO0
XLON
244
1820.00
15:16:54
00076850903TRLO0
XLON
7
1818.00
15:20:00
00076851030TRLO0
XLON
4
1818.00
15:20:00
00076851031TRLO0
XLON
100
1820.00
15:21:41
00076851066TRLO0
XLON
6
1820.00
15:21:41
00076851067TRLO0
XLON
251
1820.00
15:26:41
00076851350TRLO0
XLON
227
1820.00
15:30:41
00076851599TRLO0
XLON
21
1818.00
15:33:08
00076851691TRLO0
XLON
4
1818.00
15:33:08
00076851692TRLO0
XLON
2
1820.00
15:33:08
00076851693TRLO0
XLON
231
1820.00
15:36:08
00076851782TRLO0
XLON
84
1820.00
15:39:08
00076851898TRLO0
XLON
134
1820.00
15:39:08
00076851899TRLO0
XLON
170
1818.00
15:40:23
00076851943TRLO0
XLON
7
1818.00
15:40:23
00076851944TRLO0
XLON
184
1818.00
15:40:23
00076851945TRLO0
XLON
11
1818.00
15:40:23
00076851946TRLO0
XLON
18
1818.00
15:40:24
00076851947TRLO0
XLON
239
1816.00
16:00:20
00076852671TRLO0
XLON
39
1816.00
16:00:20
00076852672TRLO0
XLON
188
1816.00
16:00:20
00076852673TRLO0
XLON
221
1816.00
16:00:20
00076852674TRLO0
XLON
247
1816.00
16:05:20
00076852989TRLO0
XLON
96
1816.00
16:08:27
00076853127TRLO0
XLON
53
1816.00
16:08:27
00076853128TRLO0
XLON
12
1816.00
16:08:27
00076853129TRLO0
XLON
2
1816.00
16:08:27
00076853130TRLO0
XLON
20
1816.00
16:08:27
00076853131TRLO0
XLON
9
1816.00
16:08:27
00076853132TRLO0
XLON
32
1816.00
16:08:27
00076853133TRLO0
XLON
216
1818.00
16:14:42
00076853407TRLO0
XLON
221
1818.00
16:16:42
00076853481TRLO0
XLON
15
1816.00
16:16:42
00076853482TRLO0
XLON
230
1816.00
16:16:42
00076853483TRLO0
XLON
22
1814.00
16:21:24
00076853668TRLO0
XLON
954
1812.00
16:35:15
00076854197TRLO0
XLON
2421
1812.00
16:35:15
00076854191TRLO0
XLON
498
1812.00
16:35:15
00076854192TRLO0
XLON
84
1812.00
16:35:15
00076854193TRLO0
XLON
73
1812.00
16:35:15
00076854194TRLO0
XLON
898
1812.00
16:35:15
00076854195TRLO0
XLON
72
1812.00
16:35:15
00076854196TRLO0
XLON
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916