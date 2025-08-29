Anzeige
Freitag, 29.08.2025
WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450
Berlin
29.08.25 | 08:09
21,200 Euro
-0,93 % -0,200
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
29.08.2025 08:06 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 29

29 August 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1827.3231 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

28 August 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

7,230

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

1822.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

1830.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

1827.3231

Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 57,314,111. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 57,314,111. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

1827.7128

5,411

BATS Trading Europe

1826.1638

1,819

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

250

1830.00

08:30:45

00076803711TRLO0

XLON

218

1830.00

10:30:17

00076809698TRLO0

XLON

134

1830.00

10:30:17

00076809699TRLO0

XLON

247

1830.00

10:30:17

00076809700TRLO0

XLON

259

1830.00

10:30:17

00076809701TRLO0

XLON

221

1830.00

10:30:17

00076809702TRLO0

XLON

98

1830.00

10:30:17

00076809703TRLO0

XLON

249

1830.00

10:30:17

00076809704TRLO0

XLON

233

1830.00

10:30:17

00076809705TRLO0

XLON

246

1830.00

10:30:17

00076809706TRLO0

XLON

236

1830.00

10:30:17

00076809707TRLO0

XLON

163

1826.00

10:32:49

00076809861TRLO0

XLON

56

1826.00

10:32:49

00076809862TRLO0

XLON

247

1826.00

10:40:45

00076810137TRLO0

XLON

83

1824.00

10:58:56

00076810632TRLO0

XLON

132

1824.00

10:58:56

00076810633TRLO0

XLON

100

1824.00

11:18:55

00076811739TRLO0

XLON

33

1824.00

11:18:55

00076811740TRLO0

XLON

234

1822.00

11:24:56

00076812185TRLO0

XLON

157

1822.00

11:24:56

00076812184TRLO0

BATE

151

1822.00

11:27:16

00076812230TRLO0

BATE

26

1824.00

11:42:23

00076812610TRLO0

XLON

257

1828.00

11:48:04

00076812776TRLO0

XLON

179

1826.00

11:52:57

00076812884TRLO0

BATE

257

1826.00

11:52:57

00076812885TRLO0

XLON

164

1824.00

11:53:17

00076812888TRLO0

BATE

236

1824.00

11:55:39

00076812936TRLO0

XLON

241

1826.00

12:08:15

00076813298TRLO0

XLON

160

1826.00

12:08:15

00076813297TRLO0

BATE

212

1826.00

12:17:55

00076813503TRLO0

XLON

30

1826.00

12:17:55

00076813504TRLO0

XLON

139

1826.00

12:17:55

00076813502TRLO0

BATE

8

1826.00

12:17:55

00076813505TRLO0

BATE

167

1826.00

12:34:58

00076813934TRLO0

BATE

251

1824.00

12:35:58

00076813952TRLO0

XLON

112

1824.00

12:36:56

00076813970TRLO0

BATE

41

1824.00

12:36:56

00076813971TRLO0

BATE

140

1830.00

12:58:58

00076814388TRLO0

BATE

146

1830.00

12:58:58

00076814389TRLO0

BATE

240

1830.00

13:19:41

00076814780TRLO0

XLON

222

1830.00

13:19:41

00076814782TRLO0

XLON

158

1830.00

13:19:41

00076814781TRLO0

BATE

97

1830.00

13:19:41

00076814788TRLO0

BATE

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


© 2025 PR Newswire
