Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 29

29 August 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1827.3231 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 28 August 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 7,230 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 1822.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 1830.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 1827.3231

Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 57,314,111. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 57,314,111. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 1827.7128 5,411 BATS Trading Europe 1826.1638 1,819

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 250 1830.00 08:30:45 00076803711TRLO0 XLON 218 1830.00 10:30:17 00076809698TRLO0 XLON 134 1830.00 10:30:17 00076809699TRLO0 XLON 247 1830.00 10:30:17 00076809700TRLO0 XLON 259 1830.00 10:30:17 00076809701TRLO0 XLON 221 1830.00 10:30:17 00076809702TRLO0 XLON 98 1830.00 10:30:17 00076809703TRLO0 XLON 249 1830.00 10:30:17 00076809704TRLO0 XLON 233 1830.00 10:30:17 00076809705TRLO0 XLON 246 1830.00 10:30:17 00076809706TRLO0 XLON 236 1830.00 10:30:17 00076809707TRLO0 XLON 163 1826.00 10:32:49 00076809861TRLO0 XLON 56 1826.00 10:32:49 00076809862TRLO0 XLON 247 1826.00 10:40:45 00076810137TRLO0 XLON 83 1824.00 10:58:56 00076810632TRLO0 XLON 132 1824.00 10:58:56 00076810633TRLO0 XLON 100 1824.00 11:18:55 00076811739TRLO0 XLON 33 1824.00 11:18:55 00076811740TRLO0 XLON 234 1822.00 11:24:56 00076812185TRLO0 XLON 157 1822.00 11:24:56 00076812184TRLO0 BATE 151 1822.00 11:27:16 00076812230TRLO0 BATE 26 1824.00 11:42:23 00076812610TRLO0 XLON 257 1828.00 11:48:04 00076812776TRLO0 XLON 179 1826.00 11:52:57 00076812884TRLO0 BATE 257 1826.00 11:52:57 00076812885TRLO0 XLON 164 1824.00 11:53:17 00076812888TRLO0 BATE 236 1824.00 11:55:39 00076812936TRLO0 XLON 241 1826.00 12:08:15 00076813298TRLO0 XLON 160 1826.00 12:08:15 00076813297TRLO0 BATE 212 1826.00 12:17:55 00076813503TRLO0 XLON 30 1826.00 12:17:55 00076813504TRLO0 XLON 139 1826.00 12:17:55 00076813502TRLO0 BATE 8 1826.00 12:17:55 00076813505TRLO0 BATE 167 1826.00 12:34:58 00076813934TRLO0 BATE 251 1824.00 12:35:58 00076813952TRLO0 XLON 112 1824.00 12:36:56 00076813970TRLO0 BATE 41 1824.00 12:36:56 00076813971TRLO0 BATE 140 1830.00 12:58:58 00076814388TRLO0 BATE 146 1830.00 12:58:58 00076814389TRLO0 BATE 240 1830.00 13:19:41 00076814780TRLO0 XLON 222 1830.00 13:19:41 00076814782TRLO0 XLON 158 1830.00 13:19:41 00076814781TRLO0 BATE 97 1830.00 13:19:41 00076814788TRLO0 BATE

