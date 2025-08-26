Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 26

26 August 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1852.5366 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 22 August 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 6,668 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 1842.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 1860.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 1852.5366

Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 57,381,341. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 57,381,341. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 1852.5366 6,668

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 223 1846.00 08:15:10 00076754020TRLO0 XLON 222 1846.00 08:18:35 00076754255TRLO0 XLON 218 1844.00 08:20:29 00076754368TRLO0 XLON 250 1844.00 08:40:28 00076754998TRLO0 XLON 73 1846.00 09:03:50 00076755740TRLO0 XLON 64 1846.00 09:03:50 00076755741TRLO0 XLON 62 1846.00 09:03:50 00076755742TRLO0 XLON 37 1844.00 09:04:02 00076755751TRLO0 XLON 94 1844.00 09:05:37 00076755800TRLO0 XLON 123 1844.00 09:07:22 00076755893TRLO0 XLON 92 1844.00 09:07:22 00076755894TRLO0 XLON 125 1844.00 09:07:22 00076755895TRLO0 XLON 212 1842.00 09:16:35 00076756085TRLO0 XLON 216 1850.00 10:03:51 00076757231TRLO0 XLON 211 1850.00 10:16:03 00076757416TRLO0 XLON 185 1860.00 13:27:02 00076760683TRLO0 XLON 212 1860.00 13:27:02 00076760684TRLO0 XLON 47 1860.00 13:27:02 00076760685TRLO0 XLON 18 1860.00 13:28:11 00076760706TRLO0 XLON 163 1858.00 13:30:54 00076760746TRLO0 XLON 204 1858.00 13:30:54 00076760747TRLO0 XLON 237 1858.00 13:30:54 00076760748TRLO0 XLON 254 1858.00 13:30:54 00076760749TRLO0 XLON 74 1856.00 13:31:54 00076760762TRLO0 XLON 63 1856.00 13:31:54 00076760763TRLO0 XLON 117 1856.00 13:31:54 00076760764TRLO0 XLON 130 1856.00 13:31:54 00076760765TRLO0 XLON 103 1856.00 13:31:54 00076760766TRLO0 XLON 234 1852.00 14:07:09 00076761283TRLO0 XLON 10 1852.00 14:07:09 00076761284TRLO0 XLON 52 1852.00 14:07:09 00076761285TRLO0 XLON 234 1850.00 14:19:34 00076761489TRLO0 XLON 215 1850.00 14:19:34 00076761490TRLO0 XLON 8 1850.00 14:19:34 00076761491TRLO0 XLON 21 1850.00 14:19:34 00076761492TRLO0 XLON 8 1850.00 14:19:34 00076761493TRLO0 XLON 2 1850.00 14:21:10 00076761578TRLO0 XLON 2 1850.00 14:21:10 00076761579TRLO0 XLON 3 1850.00 14:24:04 00076761659TRLO0 XLON 1 1850.00 14:24:49 00076761700TRLO0 XLON 2 1850.00 14:24:49 00076761701TRLO0 XLON 1 1850.00 14:24:49 00076761702TRLO0 XLON 54 1852.00 14:40:13 00076762223TRLO0 XLON 69 1852.00 14:40:13 00076762224TRLO0 XLON 69 1852.00 14:40:13 00076762225TRLO0 XLON 9 1852.00 14:40:13 00076762226TRLO0 XLON 65 1852.00 14:41:13 00076762255TRLO0 XLON 67 1852.00 14:41:13 00076762256TRLO0 XLON 67 1852.00 14:41:13 00076762257TRLO0 XLON 9 1852.00 14:41:13 00076762258TRLO0 XLON 42 1852.00 14:55:55 00076762798TRLO0 XLON 239 1854.00 15:00:01 00076763000TRLO0 XLON 227 1856.00 15:00:06 00076763026TRLO0 XLON 63 1856.00 15:01:08 00076763273TRLO0 XLON 210 1860.00 15:02:22 00076763438TRLO0 XLON 50 1860.00 15:02:22 00076763439TRLO0 XLON 222 1860.00 15:03:08 00076763536TRLO0 XLON 166 1860.00 15:03:45 00076763589TRLO0 XLON 218 1858.00 15:05:09 00076763800TRLO0 XLON

