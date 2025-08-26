Anzeige
WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
Frankfurt
26.08.25 | 08:03
21,600 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
26.08.2025 08:06 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 26

26 August 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1852.5366 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

22 August 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

6,668

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

1842.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

1860.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

1852.5366

Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 57,381,341. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 57,381,341. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

1852.5366

6,668

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

223

1846.00

08:15:10

00076754020TRLO0

XLON

222

1846.00

08:18:35

00076754255TRLO0

XLON

218

1844.00

08:20:29

00076754368TRLO0

XLON

250

1844.00

08:40:28

00076754998TRLO0

XLON

73

1846.00

09:03:50

00076755740TRLO0

XLON

64

1846.00

09:03:50

00076755741TRLO0

XLON

62

1846.00

09:03:50

00076755742TRLO0

XLON

37

1844.00

09:04:02

00076755751TRLO0

XLON

94

1844.00

09:05:37

00076755800TRLO0

XLON

123

1844.00

09:07:22

00076755893TRLO0

XLON

92

1844.00

09:07:22

00076755894TRLO0

XLON

125

1844.00

09:07:22

00076755895TRLO0

XLON

212

1842.00

09:16:35

00076756085TRLO0

XLON

216

1850.00

10:03:51

00076757231TRLO0

XLON

211

1850.00

10:16:03

00076757416TRLO0

XLON

185

1860.00

13:27:02

00076760683TRLO0

XLON

212

1860.00

13:27:02

00076760684TRLO0

XLON

47

1860.00

13:27:02

00076760685TRLO0

XLON

18

1860.00

13:28:11

00076760706TRLO0

XLON

163

1858.00

13:30:54

00076760746TRLO0

XLON

204

1858.00

13:30:54

00076760747TRLO0

XLON

237

1858.00

13:30:54

00076760748TRLO0

XLON

254

1858.00

13:30:54

00076760749TRLO0

XLON

74

1856.00

13:31:54

00076760762TRLO0

XLON

63

1856.00

13:31:54

00076760763TRLO0

XLON

117

1856.00

13:31:54

00076760764TRLO0

XLON

130

1856.00

13:31:54

00076760765TRLO0

XLON

103

1856.00

13:31:54

00076760766TRLO0

XLON

234

1852.00

14:07:09

00076761283TRLO0

XLON

10

1852.00

14:07:09

00076761284TRLO0

XLON

52

1852.00

14:07:09

00076761285TRLO0

XLON

234

1850.00

14:19:34

00076761489TRLO0

XLON

215

1850.00

14:19:34

00076761490TRLO0

XLON

8

1850.00

14:19:34

00076761491TRLO0

XLON

21

1850.00

14:19:34

00076761492TRLO0

XLON

8

1850.00

14:19:34

00076761493TRLO0

XLON

2

1850.00

14:21:10

00076761578TRLO0

XLON

2

1850.00

14:21:10

00076761579TRLO0

XLON

3

1850.00

14:24:04

00076761659TRLO0

XLON

1

1850.00

14:24:49

00076761700TRLO0

XLON

2

1850.00

14:24:49

00076761701TRLO0

XLON

1

1850.00

14:24:49

00076761702TRLO0

XLON

54

1852.00

14:40:13

00076762223TRLO0

XLON

69

1852.00

14:40:13

00076762224TRLO0

XLON

69

1852.00

14:40:13

00076762225TRLO0

XLON

9

1852.00

14:40:13

00076762226TRLO0

XLON

65

1852.00

14:41:13

00076762255TRLO0

XLON

67

1852.00

14:41:13

00076762256TRLO0

XLON

67

1852.00

14:41:13

00076762257TRLO0

XLON

9

1852.00

14:41:13

00076762258TRLO0

XLON

42

1852.00

14:55:55

00076762798TRLO0

XLON

239

1854.00

15:00:01

00076763000TRLO0

XLON

227

1856.00

15:00:06

00076763026TRLO0

XLON

63

1856.00

15:01:08

00076763273TRLO0

XLON

210

1860.00

15:02:22

00076763438TRLO0

XLON

50

1860.00

15:02:22

00076763439TRLO0

XLON

222

1860.00

15:03:08

00076763536TRLO0

XLON

166

1860.00

15:03:45

00076763589TRLO0

XLON

218

1858.00

15:05:09

00076763800TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


© 2025 PR Newswire
