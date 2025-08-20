Anzeige
WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
Frankfurt
20.08.25 | 08:05
21,400 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
20.08.2025 08:06 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 20

20 August 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1823.1138 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

19 August 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

10,991

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

1816.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

1830.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

1823.1138

Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 57,415,612. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 57,415,612. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

1823.1138

10,991

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

9

1820.00

08:16:39

00076690126TRLO0

XLON

43

1820.00

08:16:39

00076690127TRLO0

XLON

214

1818.00

08:22:05

00076690334TRLO0

XLON

215

1820.00

08:40:54

00076690941TRLO0

XLON

40

1820.00

08:40:54

00076690942TRLO0

XLON

194

1820.00

08:40:54

00076690943TRLO0

XLON

227

1818.00

08:46:02

00076691049TRLO0

XLON

18

1818.00

08:46:02

00076691050TRLO0

XLON

4

1824.00

08:59:06

00076691469TRLO0

XLON

85

1824.00

08:59:06

00076691470TRLO0

XLON

37

1824.00

08:59:06

00076691471TRLO0

XLON

234

1826.00

09:03:04

00076691771TRLO0

XLON

190

1824.00

09:06:28

00076691872TRLO0

XLON

32

1824.00

09:06:28

00076691873TRLO0

XLON

197

1820.00

09:13:20

00076692117TRLO0

XLON

42

1820.00

09:13:20

00076692118TRLO0

XLON

251

1824.00

09:39:39

00076692842TRLO0

XLON

214

1824.00

09:58:57

00076693407TRLO0

XLON

225

1822.00

10:03:01

00076693535TRLO0

XLON

256

1822.00

10:11:56

00076693794TRLO0

XLON

198

1822.00

10:23:57

00076694276TRLO0

XLON

14

1822.00

10:23:57

00076694277TRLO0

XLON

214

1820.00

10:23:57

00076694278TRLO0

XLON

226

1822.00

10:37:26

00076694682TRLO0

XLON

237

1820.00

10:45:06

00076694895TRLO0

XLON

251

1820.00

11:00:05

00076695504TRLO0

XLON

233

1816.00

11:34:00

00076696245TRLO0

XLON

7

1816.00

12:08:09

00076697240TRLO0

XLON

20

1816.00

12:08:09

00076697241TRLO0

XLON

85

1816.00

12:08:09

00076697242TRLO0

XLON

253

1820.00

12:21:34

00076697636TRLO0

XLON

177

1820.00

12:21:34

00076697637TRLO0

XLON

82

1820.00

12:21:34

00076697638TRLO0

XLON

20

1820.00

12:50:29

00076698647TRLO0

XLON

39

1820.00

12:50:29

00076698648TRLO0

XLON

236

1822.00

12:59:12

00076698895TRLO0

XLON

259

1822.00

12:59:12

00076698896TRLO0

XLON

204

1822.00

13:29:59

00076699794TRLO0

XLON

32

1822.00

13:29:59

00076699795TRLO0

XLON

254

1820.00

13:30:01

00076699802TRLO0

XLON

220

1822.00

13:35:11

00076700008TRLO0

XLON

244

1820.00

13:50:52

00076700508TRLO0

XLON

25

1820.00

13:54:09

00076700560TRLO0

XLON

28

1820.00

13:54:09

00076700561TRLO0

XLON

65

1820.00

13:54:09

00076700562TRLO0

XLON

66

1820.00

13:54:09

00076700563TRLO0

XLON

234

1820.00

14:21:30

00076701352TRLO0

XLON

255

1820.00

14:21:30

00076701353TRLO0

XLON

50

1818.00

14:31:01

00076701647TRLO0

XLON

190

1818.00

14:31:01

00076701648TRLO0

XLON

211

1820.00

14:43:33

00076702651TRLO0

XLON

222

1820.00

14:45:34

00076702735TRLO0

XLON

84

1820.00

14:45:34

00076702736TRLO0

XLON

165

1820.00

14:46:09

00076702763TRLO0

XLON

131

1822.00

15:04:09

00076703850TRLO0

XLON

1

1822.00

15:04:09

00076703851TRLO0

XLON

131

1822.00

15:04:09

00076703852TRLO0

XLON

72

1830.00

15:13:49

00076704325TRLO0

XLON

237

1830.00

15:13:49

00076704326TRLO0

XLON

240

1830.00

15:16:09

00076704490TRLO0

XLON

200

1830.00

15:16:39

00076704531TRLO0

XLON

98

1830.00

15:16:39

00076704532TRLO0

XLON

164

1828.00

15:28:18

00076705191TRLO0

XLON

79

1828.00

15:28:18

00076705192TRLO0

XLON

222

1828.00

15:28:18

00076705193TRLO0

XLON

222

1830.00

16:00:22

00076707414TRLO0

XLON

232

1830.00

16:00:22

00076707415TRLO0

XLON

222

1830.00

16:00:22

00076707416TRLO0

XLON

257

1830.00

16:00:22

00076707417TRLO0

XLON

211

1830.00

16:08:56

00076708230TRLO0

XLON

224

1830.00

16:08:56

00076708231TRLO0

XLON

221

1830.00

16:08:56

00076708232TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


