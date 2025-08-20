Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 20

20 August 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1823.1138 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 19 August 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 10,991 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 1816.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 1830.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 1823.1138

Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 57,415,612. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 57,415,612. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 1823.1138 10,991

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 9 1820.00 08:16:39 00076690126TRLO0 XLON 43 1820.00 08:16:39 00076690127TRLO0 XLON 214 1818.00 08:22:05 00076690334TRLO0 XLON 215 1820.00 08:40:54 00076690941TRLO0 XLON 40 1820.00 08:40:54 00076690942TRLO0 XLON 194 1820.00 08:40:54 00076690943TRLO0 XLON 227 1818.00 08:46:02 00076691049TRLO0 XLON 18 1818.00 08:46:02 00076691050TRLO0 XLON 4 1824.00 08:59:06 00076691469TRLO0 XLON 85 1824.00 08:59:06 00076691470TRLO0 XLON 37 1824.00 08:59:06 00076691471TRLO0 XLON 234 1826.00 09:03:04 00076691771TRLO0 XLON 190 1824.00 09:06:28 00076691872TRLO0 XLON 32 1824.00 09:06:28 00076691873TRLO0 XLON 197 1820.00 09:13:20 00076692117TRLO0 XLON 42 1820.00 09:13:20 00076692118TRLO0 XLON 251 1824.00 09:39:39 00076692842TRLO0 XLON 214 1824.00 09:58:57 00076693407TRLO0 XLON 225 1822.00 10:03:01 00076693535TRLO0 XLON 256 1822.00 10:11:56 00076693794TRLO0 XLON 198 1822.00 10:23:57 00076694276TRLO0 XLON 14 1822.00 10:23:57 00076694277TRLO0 XLON 214 1820.00 10:23:57 00076694278TRLO0 XLON 226 1822.00 10:37:26 00076694682TRLO0 XLON 237 1820.00 10:45:06 00076694895TRLO0 XLON 251 1820.00 11:00:05 00076695504TRLO0 XLON 233 1816.00 11:34:00 00076696245TRLO0 XLON 7 1816.00 12:08:09 00076697240TRLO0 XLON 20 1816.00 12:08:09 00076697241TRLO0 XLON 85 1816.00 12:08:09 00076697242TRLO0 XLON 253 1820.00 12:21:34 00076697636TRLO0 XLON 177 1820.00 12:21:34 00076697637TRLO0 XLON 82 1820.00 12:21:34 00076697638TRLO0 XLON 20 1820.00 12:50:29 00076698647TRLO0 XLON 39 1820.00 12:50:29 00076698648TRLO0 XLON 236 1822.00 12:59:12 00076698895TRLO0 XLON 259 1822.00 12:59:12 00076698896TRLO0 XLON 204 1822.00 13:29:59 00076699794TRLO0 XLON 32 1822.00 13:29:59 00076699795TRLO0 XLON 254 1820.00 13:30:01 00076699802TRLO0 XLON 220 1822.00 13:35:11 00076700008TRLO0 XLON 244 1820.00 13:50:52 00076700508TRLO0 XLON 25 1820.00 13:54:09 00076700560TRLO0 XLON 28 1820.00 13:54:09 00076700561TRLO0 XLON 65 1820.00 13:54:09 00076700562TRLO0 XLON 66 1820.00 13:54:09 00076700563TRLO0 XLON 234 1820.00 14:21:30 00076701352TRLO0 XLON 255 1820.00 14:21:30 00076701353TRLO0 XLON 50 1818.00 14:31:01 00076701647TRLO0 XLON 190 1818.00 14:31:01 00076701648TRLO0 XLON 211 1820.00 14:43:33 00076702651TRLO0 XLON 222 1820.00 14:45:34 00076702735TRLO0 XLON 84 1820.00 14:45:34 00076702736TRLO0 XLON 165 1820.00 14:46:09 00076702763TRLO0 XLON 131 1822.00 15:04:09 00076703850TRLO0 XLON 1 1822.00 15:04:09 00076703851TRLO0 XLON 131 1822.00 15:04:09 00076703852TRLO0 XLON 72 1830.00 15:13:49 00076704325TRLO0 XLON 237 1830.00 15:13:49 00076704326TRLO0 XLON 240 1830.00 15:16:09 00076704490TRLO0 XLON 200 1830.00 15:16:39 00076704531TRLO0 XLON 98 1830.00 15:16:39 00076704532TRLO0 XLON 164 1828.00 15:28:18 00076705191TRLO0 XLON 79 1828.00 15:28:18 00076705192TRLO0 XLON 222 1828.00 15:28:18 00076705193TRLO0 XLON 222 1830.00 16:00:22 00076707414TRLO0 XLON 232 1830.00 16:00:22 00076707415TRLO0 XLON 222 1830.00 16:00:22 00076707416TRLO0 XLON 257 1830.00 16:00:22 00076707417TRLO0 XLON 211 1830.00 16:08:56 00076708230TRLO0 XLON 224 1830.00 16:08:56 00076708231TRLO0 XLON 221 1830.00 16:08:56 00076708232TRLO0 XLON

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916