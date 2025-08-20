Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 20
20 August 2025
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1823.1138 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
19 August 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
10,991
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
1816.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
1830.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
1823.1138
Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 57,415,612. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 57,415,612. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
1823.1138
10,991
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
9
1820.00
08:16:39
00076690126TRLO0
XLON
43
1820.00
08:16:39
00076690127TRLO0
XLON
214
1818.00
08:22:05
00076690334TRLO0
XLON
215
1820.00
08:40:54
00076690941TRLO0
XLON
40
1820.00
08:40:54
00076690942TRLO0
XLON
194
1820.00
08:40:54
00076690943TRLO0
XLON
227
1818.00
08:46:02
00076691049TRLO0
XLON
18
1818.00
08:46:02
00076691050TRLO0
XLON
4
1824.00
08:59:06
00076691469TRLO0
XLON
85
1824.00
08:59:06
00076691470TRLO0
XLON
37
1824.00
08:59:06
00076691471TRLO0
XLON
234
1826.00
09:03:04
00076691771TRLO0
XLON
190
1824.00
09:06:28
00076691872TRLO0
XLON
32
1824.00
09:06:28
00076691873TRLO0
XLON
197
1820.00
09:13:20
00076692117TRLO0
XLON
42
1820.00
09:13:20
00076692118TRLO0
XLON
251
1824.00
09:39:39
00076692842TRLO0
XLON
214
1824.00
09:58:57
00076693407TRLO0
XLON
225
1822.00
10:03:01
00076693535TRLO0
XLON
256
1822.00
10:11:56
00076693794TRLO0
XLON
198
1822.00
10:23:57
00076694276TRLO0
XLON
14
1822.00
10:23:57
00076694277TRLO0
XLON
214
1820.00
10:23:57
00076694278TRLO0
XLON
226
1822.00
10:37:26
00076694682TRLO0
XLON
237
1820.00
10:45:06
00076694895TRLO0
XLON
251
1820.00
11:00:05
00076695504TRLO0
XLON
233
1816.00
11:34:00
00076696245TRLO0
XLON
7
1816.00
12:08:09
00076697240TRLO0
XLON
20
1816.00
12:08:09
00076697241TRLO0
XLON
85
1816.00
12:08:09
00076697242TRLO0
XLON
253
1820.00
12:21:34
00076697636TRLO0
XLON
177
1820.00
12:21:34
00076697637TRLO0
XLON
82
1820.00
12:21:34
00076697638TRLO0
XLON
20
1820.00
12:50:29
00076698647TRLO0
XLON
39
1820.00
12:50:29
00076698648TRLO0
XLON
236
1822.00
12:59:12
00076698895TRLO0
XLON
259
1822.00
12:59:12
00076698896TRLO0
XLON
204
1822.00
13:29:59
00076699794TRLO0
XLON
32
1822.00
13:29:59
00076699795TRLO0
XLON
254
1820.00
13:30:01
00076699802TRLO0
XLON
220
1822.00
13:35:11
00076700008TRLO0
XLON
244
1820.00
13:50:52
00076700508TRLO0
XLON
25
1820.00
13:54:09
00076700560TRLO0
XLON
28
1820.00
13:54:09
00076700561TRLO0
XLON
65
1820.00
13:54:09
00076700562TRLO0
XLON
66
1820.00
13:54:09
00076700563TRLO0
XLON
234
1820.00
14:21:30
00076701352TRLO0
XLON
255
1820.00
14:21:30
00076701353TRLO0
XLON
50
1818.00
14:31:01
00076701647TRLO0
XLON
190
1818.00
14:31:01
00076701648TRLO0
XLON
211
1820.00
14:43:33
00076702651TRLO0
XLON
222
1820.00
14:45:34
00076702735TRLO0
XLON
84
1820.00
14:45:34
00076702736TRLO0
XLON
165
1820.00
14:46:09
00076702763TRLO0
XLON
131
1822.00
15:04:09
00076703850TRLO0
XLON
1
1822.00
15:04:09
00076703851TRLO0
XLON
131
1822.00
15:04:09
00076703852TRLO0
XLON
72
1830.00
15:13:49
00076704325TRLO0
XLON
237
1830.00
15:13:49
00076704326TRLO0
XLON
240
1830.00
15:16:09
00076704490TRLO0
XLON
200
1830.00
15:16:39
00076704531TRLO0
XLON
98
1830.00
15:16:39
00076704532TRLO0
XLON
164
1828.00
15:28:18
00076705191TRLO0
XLON
79
1828.00
15:28:18
00076705192TRLO0
XLON
222
1828.00
15:28:18
00076705193TRLO0
XLON
222
1830.00
16:00:22
00076707414TRLO0
XLON
232
1830.00
16:00:22
00076707415TRLO0
XLON
222
1830.00
16:00:22
00076707416TRLO0
XLON
257
1830.00
16:00:22
00076707417TRLO0
XLON
211
1830.00
16:08:56
00076708230TRLO0
XLON
224
1830.00
16:08:56
00076708231TRLO0
XLON
221
1830.00
16:08:56
00076708232TRLO0
XLON
