Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
Frankfurt
14.08.25 | 08:12
21,400 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
14.08.2025 08:06 Uhr
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 14

14 August 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1843.2987 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

13 August 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

21,000

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

1834.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

1846.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

1843.2987

Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 57,487,549. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 57,487,549. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

1843.2987

21,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

215

1834.00

08:27:13

00076622079TRLO0

XLON

286

1834.00

08:27:13

00076622080TRLO0

XLON

120

1834.00

08:27:13

00076622081TRLO0

XLON

248

1844.00

08:39:49

00076622871TRLO0

XLON

162

1844.00

08:47:22

00076623397TRLO0

XLON

71

1844.00

08:47:22

00076623398TRLO0

XLON

247

1846.00

12:38:58

00076630526TRLO0

XLON

153

1846.00

12:38:58

00076630527TRLO0

XLON

254

1846.00

12:38:58

00076630528TRLO0

XLON

91

1846.00

12:38:58

00076630529TRLO0

XLON

255

1846.00

12:38:58

00076630530TRLO0

XLON

245

1846.00

12:38:58

00076630531TRLO0

XLON

238

1846.00

12:38:58

00076630532TRLO0

XLON

217

1846.00

12:38:58

00076630533TRLO0

XLON

261

1846.00

12:38:58

00076630534TRLO0

XLON

233

1846.00

12:38:58

00076630535TRLO0

XLON

219

1846.00

12:38:58

00076630536TRLO0

XLON

248

1846.00

12:38:58

00076630537TRLO0

XLON

222

1846.00

12:38:58

00076630538TRLO0

XLON

234

1846.00

12:38:58

00076630539TRLO0

XLON

124

1846.00

12:38:58

00076630540TRLO0

XLON

130

1846.00

12:38:58

00076630541TRLO0

XLON

156

1846.00

12:38:58

00076630542TRLO0

XLON

76

1846.00

12:38:58

00076630543TRLO0

XLON

337

1846.00

12:38:58

00076630544TRLO0

XLON

215

1846.00

12:38:58

00076630545TRLO0

XLON

230

1846.00

12:38:58

00076630546TRLO0

XLON

216

1846.00

12:38:58

00076630547TRLO0

XLON

162

1846.00

12:38:58

00076630548TRLO0

XLON

370

1846.00

12:38:58

00076630549TRLO0

XLON

162

1846.00

12:38:58

00076630550TRLO0

XLON

261

1840.00

12:43:58

00076630691TRLO0

XLON

13

1844.00

13:03:07

00076631287TRLO0

XLON

92

1844.00

13:03:07

00076631288TRLO0

XLON

213

1842.00

13:05:08

00076631334TRLO0

XLON

217

1842.00

13:18:23

00076631718TRLO0

XLON

220

1844.00

13:30:50

00076632054TRLO0

XLON

223

1844.00

13:30:50

00076632055TRLO0

XLON

57

1844.00

13:54:50

00076632869TRLO0

XLON

92

1844.00

13:54:50

00076632870TRLO0

XLON

16

1844.00

13:54:50

00076632871TRLO0

XLON

14

1844.00

13:54:50

00076632872TRLO0

XLON

77

1844.00

13:54:50

00076632873TRLO0

XLON

79

1844.00

14:01:50

00076633128TRLO0

XLON

105

1844.00

14:01:50

00076633129TRLO0

XLON

67

1844.00

14:01:50

00076633130TRLO0

XLON

258

1844.00

14:13:13

00076633696TRLO0

XLON

46

1844.00

14:21:02

00076634097TRLO0

XLON

43

1844.00

14:27:00

00076634378TRLO0

XLON

168

1844.00

14:28:45

00076634441TRLO0

XLON

228

1844.00

14:28:45

00076634442TRLO0

XLON

238

1844.00

14:28:45

00076634443TRLO0

XLON

235

1844.00

14:29:28

00076634488TRLO0

XLON

54

1844.00

14:29:28

00076634489TRLO0

XLON

40

1838.00

14:30:35

00076634662TRLO0

XLON

185

1838.00

14:30:35

00076634663TRLO0

XLON

256

1842.00

14:45:06

00076635948TRLO0

XLON

215

1842.00

14:51:55

00076636442TRLO0

XLON

230

1842.00

14:55:43

00076636828TRLO0

XLON

236

1842.00

14:55:43

00076636829TRLO0

XLON

134

1842.00

14:55:43

00076636830TRLO0

XLON

84

1842.00

14:55:43

00076636831TRLO0

XLON

43

1842.00

14:55:43

00076636832TRLO0

XLON

2

1838.00

14:59:51

00076637170TRLO0

XLON

7

1838.00

14:59:51

00076637171TRLO0

XLON

39

1844.00

15:07:56

00076637811TRLO0

XLON

49

1844.00

15:07:56

00076637812TRLO0

XLON

25

1844.00

15:07:56

00076637813TRLO0

XLON

4

1844.00

15:07:56

00076637814TRLO0

XLON

12

1844.00

15:07:56

00076637815TRLO0

XLON

5

1844.00

15:07:56

00076637816TRLO0

XLON

22

1844.00

15:07:56

00076637817TRLO0

XLON

300

1846.00

15:17:30

00076638433TRLO0

XLON

96

1846.00

15:25:40

00076638760TRLO0

XLON

258

1846.00

15:25:40

00076638761TRLO0

XLON

23

1846.00

15:25:40

00076638762TRLO0

XLON

103

1846.00

15:29:07

00076638904TRLO0

XLON

200

1846.00

15:29:07

00076638905TRLO0

XLON

84

1846.00

15:29:07

00076638906TRLO0

XLON

12

1844.00

15:33:33

00076639091TRLO0

XLON

231

1844.00

15:33:33

00076639092TRLO0

XLON

6000

1842.00

15:44:36

00076639722TRLO0

XLON

210

1844.00

15:44:41

00076639732TRLO0

XLON

231

1844.00

15:44:41

00076639733TRLO0

XLON

15

1840.00

15:53:24

00076640365TRLO0

XLON

228

1840.00

15:53:24

00076640366TRLO0

XLON

27

1842.00

16:00:24

00076640745TRLO0

XLON

187

1842.00

16:00:24

00076640746TRLO0

XLON

61

1842.00

16:05:08

00076641083TRLO0

XLON

155

1842.00

16:05:08

00076641084TRLO0

XLON

257

1842.00

16:05:08

00076641085TRLO0

XLON

69

1842.00

16:11:58

00076641547TRLO0

XLON

45

1842.00

16:15:08

00076641810TRLO0

XLON

210

1844.00

16:15:13

00076641816TRLO0

XLON

518

1844.00

16:15:25

00076641843TRLO0

XLON

133

1842.00

16:15:25

00076641844TRLO0

XLON

57

1842.00

16:18:56

00076642020TRLO0

XLON

58

1842.00

16:19:07

00076642040TRLO0

XLON

41

1842.00

16:19:18

00076642047TRLO0

XLON

17

1842.00

16:19:22

00076642053TRLO0

XLON

32

1842.00

16:20:08

00076642114TRLO0

XLON

38

1842.00

16:20:13

00076642116TRLO0

XLON

7

1842.00

16:20:58

00076642156TRLO0

XLON

22

1842.00

16:20:58

00076642157TRLO0

XLON

38

1842.00

16:20:58

00076642158TRLO0

XLON

36

1842.00

16:21:04

00076642164TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.