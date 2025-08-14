Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 14

14 August 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1843.2987 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 13 August 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 21,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 1834.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 1846.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 1843.2987

Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 57,487,549. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 57,487,549. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 1843.2987 21,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 215 1834.00 08:27:13 00076622079TRLO0 XLON 286 1834.00 08:27:13 00076622080TRLO0 XLON 120 1834.00 08:27:13 00076622081TRLO0 XLON 248 1844.00 08:39:49 00076622871TRLO0 XLON 162 1844.00 08:47:22 00076623397TRLO0 XLON 71 1844.00 08:47:22 00076623398TRLO0 XLON 247 1846.00 12:38:58 00076630526TRLO0 XLON 153 1846.00 12:38:58 00076630527TRLO0 XLON 254 1846.00 12:38:58 00076630528TRLO0 XLON 91 1846.00 12:38:58 00076630529TRLO0 XLON 255 1846.00 12:38:58 00076630530TRLO0 XLON 245 1846.00 12:38:58 00076630531TRLO0 XLON 238 1846.00 12:38:58 00076630532TRLO0 XLON 217 1846.00 12:38:58 00076630533TRLO0 XLON 261 1846.00 12:38:58 00076630534TRLO0 XLON 233 1846.00 12:38:58 00076630535TRLO0 XLON 219 1846.00 12:38:58 00076630536TRLO0 XLON 248 1846.00 12:38:58 00076630537TRLO0 XLON 222 1846.00 12:38:58 00076630538TRLO0 XLON 234 1846.00 12:38:58 00076630539TRLO0 XLON 124 1846.00 12:38:58 00076630540TRLO0 XLON 130 1846.00 12:38:58 00076630541TRLO0 XLON 156 1846.00 12:38:58 00076630542TRLO0 XLON 76 1846.00 12:38:58 00076630543TRLO0 XLON 337 1846.00 12:38:58 00076630544TRLO0 XLON 215 1846.00 12:38:58 00076630545TRLO0 XLON 230 1846.00 12:38:58 00076630546TRLO0 XLON 216 1846.00 12:38:58 00076630547TRLO0 XLON 162 1846.00 12:38:58 00076630548TRLO0 XLON 370 1846.00 12:38:58 00076630549TRLO0 XLON 162 1846.00 12:38:58 00076630550TRLO0 XLON 261 1840.00 12:43:58 00076630691TRLO0 XLON 13 1844.00 13:03:07 00076631287TRLO0 XLON 92 1844.00 13:03:07 00076631288TRLO0 XLON 213 1842.00 13:05:08 00076631334TRLO0 XLON 217 1842.00 13:18:23 00076631718TRLO0 XLON 220 1844.00 13:30:50 00076632054TRLO0 XLON 223 1844.00 13:30:50 00076632055TRLO0 XLON 57 1844.00 13:54:50 00076632869TRLO0 XLON 92 1844.00 13:54:50 00076632870TRLO0 XLON 16 1844.00 13:54:50 00076632871TRLO0 XLON 14 1844.00 13:54:50 00076632872TRLO0 XLON 77 1844.00 13:54:50 00076632873TRLO0 XLON 79 1844.00 14:01:50 00076633128TRLO0 XLON 105 1844.00 14:01:50 00076633129TRLO0 XLON 67 1844.00 14:01:50 00076633130TRLO0 XLON 258 1844.00 14:13:13 00076633696TRLO0 XLON 46 1844.00 14:21:02 00076634097TRLO0 XLON 43 1844.00 14:27:00 00076634378TRLO0 XLON 168 1844.00 14:28:45 00076634441TRLO0 XLON 228 1844.00 14:28:45 00076634442TRLO0 XLON 238 1844.00 14:28:45 00076634443TRLO0 XLON 235 1844.00 14:29:28 00076634488TRLO0 XLON 54 1844.00 14:29:28 00076634489TRLO0 XLON 40 1838.00 14:30:35 00076634662TRLO0 XLON 185 1838.00 14:30:35 00076634663TRLO0 XLON 256 1842.00 14:45:06 00076635948TRLO0 XLON 215 1842.00 14:51:55 00076636442TRLO0 XLON 230 1842.00 14:55:43 00076636828TRLO0 XLON 236 1842.00 14:55:43 00076636829TRLO0 XLON 134 1842.00 14:55:43 00076636830TRLO0 XLON 84 1842.00 14:55:43 00076636831TRLO0 XLON 43 1842.00 14:55:43 00076636832TRLO0 XLON 2 1838.00 14:59:51 00076637170TRLO0 XLON 7 1838.00 14:59:51 00076637171TRLO0 XLON 39 1844.00 15:07:56 00076637811TRLO0 XLON 49 1844.00 15:07:56 00076637812TRLO0 XLON 25 1844.00 15:07:56 00076637813TRLO0 XLON 4 1844.00 15:07:56 00076637814TRLO0 XLON 12 1844.00 15:07:56 00076637815TRLO0 XLON 5 1844.00 15:07:56 00076637816TRLO0 XLON 22 1844.00 15:07:56 00076637817TRLO0 XLON 300 1846.00 15:17:30 00076638433TRLO0 XLON 96 1846.00 15:25:40 00076638760TRLO0 XLON 258 1846.00 15:25:40 00076638761TRLO0 XLON 23 1846.00 15:25:40 00076638762TRLO0 XLON 103 1846.00 15:29:07 00076638904TRLO0 XLON 200 1846.00 15:29:07 00076638905TRLO0 XLON 84 1846.00 15:29:07 00076638906TRLO0 XLON 12 1844.00 15:33:33 00076639091TRLO0 XLON 231 1844.00 15:33:33 00076639092TRLO0 XLON 6000 1842.00 15:44:36 00076639722TRLO0 XLON 210 1844.00 15:44:41 00076639732TRLO0 XLON 231 1844.00 15:44:41 00076639733TRLO0 XLON 15 1840.00 15:53:24 00076640365TRLO0 XLON 228 1840.00 15:53:24 00076640366TRLO0 XLON 27 1842.00 16:00:24 00076640745TRLO0 XLON 187 1842.00 16:00:24 00076640746TRLO0 XLON 61 1842.00 16:05:08 00076641083TRLO0 XLON 155 1842.00 16:05:08 00076641084TRLO0 XLON 257 1842.00 16:05:08 00076641085TRLO0 XLON 69 1842.00 16:11:58 00076641547TRLO0 XLON 45 1842.00 16:15:08 00076641810TRLO0 XLON 210 1844.00 16:15:13 00076641816TRLO0 XLON 518 1844.00 16:15:25 00076641843TRLO0 XLON 133 1842.00 16:15:25 00076641844TRLO0 XLON 57 1842.00 16:18:56 00076642020TRLO0 XLON 58 1842.00 16:19:07 00076642040TRLO0 XLON 41 1842.00 16:19:18 00076642047TRLO0 XLON 17 1842.00 16:19:22 00076642053TRLO0 XLON 32 1842.00 16:20:08 00076642114TRLO0 XLON 38 1842.00 16:20:13 00076642116TRLO0 XLON 7 1842.00 16:20:58 00076642156TRLO0 XLON 22 1842.00 16:20:58 00076642157TRLO0 XLON 38 1842.00 16:20:58 00076642158TRLO0 XLON 36 1842.00 16:21:04 00076642164TRLO0 XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916