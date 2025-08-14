Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 14
14 August 2025
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1843.2987 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
13 August 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
21,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
1834.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
1846.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
1843.2987
Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 57,487,549. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 57,487,549. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
1843.2987
21,000
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
215
1834.00
08:27:13
00076622079TRLO0
XLON
286
1834.00
08:27:13
00076622080TRLO0
XLON
120
1834.00
08:27:13
00076622081TRLO0
XLON
248
1844.00
08:39:49
00076622871TRLO0
XLON
162
1844.00
08:47:22
00076623397TRLO0
XLON
71
1844.00
08:47:22
00076623398TRLO0
XLON
247
1846.00
12:38:58
00076630526TRLO0
XLON
153
1846.00
12:38:58
00076630527TRLO0
XLON
254
1846.00
12:38:58
00076630528TRLO0
XLON
91
1846.00
12:38:58
00076630529TRLO0
XLON
255
1846.00
12:38:58
00076630530TRLO0
XLON
245
1846.00
12:38:58
00076630531TRLO0
XLON
238
1846.00
12:38:58
00076630532TRLO0
XLON
217
1846.00
12:38:58
00076630533TRLO0
XLON
261
1846.00
12:38:58
00076630534TRLO0
XLON
233
1846.00
12:38:58
00076630535TRLO0
XLON
219
1846.00
12:38:58
00076630536TRLO0
XLON
248
1846.00
12:38:58
00076630537TRLO0
XLON
222
1846.00
12:38:58
00076630538TRLO0
XLON
234
1846.00
12:38:58
00076630539TRLO0
XLON
124
1846.00
12:38:58
00076630540TRLO0
XLON
130
1846.00
12:38:58
00076630541TRLO0
XLON
156
1846.00
12:38:58
00076630542TRLO0
XLON
76
1846.00
12:38:58
00076630543TRLO0
XLON
337
1846.00
12:38:58
00076630544TRLO0
XLON
215
1846.00
12:38:58
00076630545TRLO0
XLON
230
1846.00
12:38:58
00076630546TRLO0
XLON
216
1846.00
12:38:58
00076630547TRLO0
XLON
162
1846.00
12:38:58
00076630548TRLO0
XLON
370
1846.00
12:38:58
00076630549TRLO0
XLON
162
1846.00
12:38:58
00076630550TRLO0
XLON
261
1840.00
12:43:58
00076630691TRLO0
XLON
13
1844.00
13:03:07
00076631287TRLO0
XLON
92
1844.00
13:03:07
00076631288TRLO0
XLON
213
1842.00
13:05:08
00076631334TRLO0
XLON
217
1842.00
13:18:23
00076631718TRLO0
XLON
220
1844.00
13:30:50
00076632054TRLO0
XLON
223
1844.00
13:30:50
00076632055TRLO0
XLON
57
1844.00
13:54:50
00076632869TRLO0
XLON
92
1844.00
13:54:50
00076632870TRLO0
XLON
16
1844.00
13:54:50
00076632871TRLO0
XLON
14
1844.00
13:54:50
00076632872TRLO0
XLON
77
1844.00
13:54:50
00076632873TRLO0
XLON
79
1844.00
14:01:50
00076633128TRLO0
XLON
105
1844.00
14:01:50
00076633129TRLO0
XLON
67
1844.00
14:01:50
00076633130TRLO0
XLON
258
1844.00
14:13:13
00076633696TRLO0
XLON
46
1844.00
14:21:02
00076634097TRLO0
XLON
43
1844.00
14:27:00
00076634378TRLO0
XLON
168
1844.00
14:28:45
00076634441TRLO0
XLON
228
1844.00
14:28:45
00076634442TRLO0
XLON
238
1844.00
14:28:45
00076634443TRLO0
XLON
235
1844.00
14:29:28
00076634488TRLO0
XLON
54
1844.00
14:29:28
00076634489TRLO0
XLON
40
1838.00
14:30:35
00076634662TRLO0
XLON
185
1838.00
14:30:35
00076634663TRLO0
XLON
256
1842.00
14:45:06
00076635948TRLO0
XLON
215
1842.00
14:51:55
00076636442TRLO0
XLON
230
1842.00
14:55:43
00076636828TRLO0
XLON
236
1842.00
14:55:43
00076636829TRLO0
XLON
134
1842.00
14:55:43
00076636830TRLO0
XLON
84
1842.00
14:55:43
00076636831TRLO0
XLON
43
1842.00
14:55:43
00076636832TRLO0
XLON
2
1838.00
14:59:51
00076637170TRLO0
XLON
7
1838.00
14:59:51
00076637171TRLO0
XLON
39
1844.00
15:07:56
00076637811TRLO0
XLON
49
1844.00
15:07:56
00076637812TRLO0
XLON
25
1844.00
15:07:56
00076637813TRLO0
XLON
4
1844.00
15:07:56
00076637814TRLO0
XLON
12
1844.00
15:07:56
00076637815TRLO0
XLON
5
1844.00
15:07:56
00076637816TRLO0
XLON
22
1844.00
15:07:56
00076637817TRLO0
XLON
300
1846.00
15:17:30
00076638433TRLO0
XLON
96
1846.00
15:25:40
00076638760TRLO0
XLON
258
1846.00
15:25:40
00076638761TRLO0
XLON
23
1846.00
15:25:40
00076638762TRLO0
XLON
103
1846.00
15:29:07
00076638904TRLO0
XLON
200
1846.00
15:29:07
00076638905TRLO0
XLON
84
1846.00
15:29:07
00076638906TRLO0
XLON
12
1844.00
15:33:33
00076639091TRLO0
XLON
231
1844.00
15:33:33
00076639092TRLO0
XLON
6000
1842.00
15:44:36
00076639722TRLO0
XLON
210
1844.00
15:44:41
00076639732TRLO0
XLON
231
1844.00
15:44:41
00076639733TRLO0
XLON
15
1840.00
15:53:24
00076640365TRLO0
XLON
228
1840.00
15:53:24
00076640366TRLO0
XLON
27
1842.00
16:00:24
00076640745TRLO0
XLON
187
1842.00
16:00:24
00076640746TRLO0
XLON
61
1842.00
16:05:08
00076641083TRLO0
XLON
155
1842.00
16:05:08
00076641084TRLO0
XLON
257
1842.00
16:05:08
00076641085TRLO0
XLON
69
1842.00
16:11:58
00076641547TRLO0
XLON
45
1842.00
16:15:08
00076641810TRLO0
XLON
210
1844.00
16:15:13
00076641816TRLO0
XLON
518
1844.00
16:15:25
00076641843TRLO0
XLON
133
1842.00
16:15:25
00076641844TRLO0
XLON
57
1842.00
16:18:56
00076642020TRLO0
XLON
58
1842.00
16:19:07
00076642040TRLO0
XLON
41
1842.00
16:19:18
00076642047TRLO0
XLON
17
1842.00
16:19:22
00076642053TRLO0
XLON
32
1842.00
16:20:08
00076642114TRLO0
XLON
38
1842.00
16:20:13
00076642116TRLO0
XLON
7
1842.00
16:20:58
00076642156TRLO0
XLON
22
1842.00
16:20:58
00076642157TRLO0
XLON
38
1842.00
16:20:58
00076642158TRLO0
XLON
36
1842.00
16:21:04
00076642164TRLO0
XLON
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916