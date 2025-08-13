Oxford Instruments Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 13
13 August 2025
Oxford Instruments plc
Director/PDMR shareholding
Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Richard Tyson
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer and PDMR
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Oxford Instruments plc
b)
LEI
213800J364EZD6UCE231
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Partnership Shares and Matching Shares in the Company's Share Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
Partnership shares:
Volume - 9
Price - £18.20
Matching shares:
Volume - 2
Price - nil. Market value £18.20 per share
e)
Date of the transaction
11 August 2025
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
The Company makes this announcement, including the notification above, in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).
Enquiries:
Louise Meads
Company Secretary
louise.meads@oxinst.com