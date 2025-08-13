Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 13
13 August 2025
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1834.6167 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
12 August 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
16,755
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
1822.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
1840.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
1834.6167
Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 57,508,549. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 57,508,549. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
1834.6690
12,159
BATS Trading Europe
1834.4782
4,596
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
12
1840.00
08:49:19
00076602345TRLO0
XLON
274
1840.00
08:49:19
00076602346TRLO0
XLON
145
1840.00
08:49:19
00076602347TRLO0
XLON
300
1834.00
09:00:31
00076602960TRLO0
XLON
61
1836.00
09:00:31
00076602961TRLO0
XLON
61
1836.00
09:00:31
00076602962TRLO0
XLON
58
1836.00
09:00:31
00076602963TRLO0
XLON
36
1836.00
09:00:31
00076602964TRLO0
XLON
233
1840.00
09:24:35
00076604169TRLO0
XLON
13
1840.00
10:01:43
00076605202TRLO0
XLON
229
1840.00
10:01:43
00076605203TRLO0
XLON
244
1840.00
10:01:43
00076605204TRLO0
XLON
4
1836.00
10:05:03
00076605305TRLO0
XLON
29
1840.00
10:25:48
00076606159TRLO0
XLON
733
1840.00
10:35:02
00076606425TRLO0
XLON
154
1836.00
10:50:57
00076607218TRLO0
XLON
135
1836.00
10:50:57
00076607219TRLO0
XLON
233
1832.00
11:09:33
00076607912TRLO0
XLON
17
1832.00
11:09:33
00076607913TRLO0
XLON
230
1830.00
11:20:20
00076608344TRLO0
XLON
131
1826.00
11:28:45
00076608594TRLO0
XLON
112
1826.00
11:28:45
00076608595TRLO0
XLON
2
1822.00
11:29:45
00076608636TRLO0
XLON
212
1822.00
11:29:45
00076608637TRLO0
XLON
250
1828.00
11:59:31
00076609431TRLO0
XLON
245
1828.00
11:59:31
00076609432TRLO0
XLON
29
1832.00
12:09:27
00076609658TRLO0
XLON
10
1832.00
12:09:27
00076609659TRLO0
XLON
240
1830.00
12:13:02
00076609863TRLO0
XLON
29
1834.00
12:42:27
00076610625TRLO0
XLON
170
1832.00
12:46:14
00076610721TRLO0
XLON
69
1832.00
12:46:14
00076610722TRLO0
XLON
11
1830.00
12:48:24
00076610774TRLO0
XLON
251
1830.00
12:48:24
00076610775TRLO0
XLON
219
1828.00
13:05:12
00076611152TRLO0
XLON
52
1828.00
13:26:51
00076611682TRLO0
XLON
48
1828.00
13:26:51
00076611683TRLO0
XLON
6
1828.00
13:26:51
00076611684TRLO0
XLON
36
1828.00
13:26:51
00076611685TRLO0
XLON
75
1828.00
13:26:51
00076611686TRLO0
XLON
1
1828.00
13:27:41
00076611689TRLO0
XLON
11
1828.00
13:28:31
00076611705TRLO0
XLON
239
1828.00
13:29:31
00076611732TRLO0
XLON
212
1828.00
13:31:12
00076611801TRLO0
XLON
230
1828.00
13:31:12
00076611802TRLO0
XLON
18
1828.00
13:31:12
00076611803TRLO0
XLON
214
1836.00
13:36:27
00076611987TRLO0
XLON
232
1836.00
13:36:32
00076611997TRLO0
XLON
13
1840.00
13:54:59
00076612821TRLO0
XLON
263
1840.00
13:55:11
00076612870TRLO0
XLON
224
1840.00
13:55:11
00076612871TRLO0
XLON
261
1840.00
13:55:11
00076612872TRLO0
XLON
254
1840.00
13:55:45
00076612901TRLO0
XLON
249
1840.00
13:55:45
00076612902TRLO0
XLON
326
1840.00
13:56:45
00076612934TRLO0
XLON
72
1840.00
13:57:11
00076612953TRLO0
XLON
22
1840.00
13:57:11
00076612954TRLO0
XLON
63
1840.00
13:57:11
00076612955TRLO0
XLON
8
1840.00
13:58:20
00076613031TRLO0
BATE
3
1840.00
13:59:56
00076613087TRLO0
BATE
9
1840.00
14:02:11
00076613139TRLO0
XLON
248
1840.00
14:02:45
00076613156TRLO0
BATE
227
1838.00
14:07:01
00076613262TRLO0
XLON
212
1838.00
14:07:01
00076613263TRLO0
XLON
171
1836.00
14:07:10
00076613264TRLO0
BATE
8
1836.00
14:07:49
00076613273TRLO0
BATE
113
1836.00
14:17:50
00076613605TRLO0
BATE
49
1836.00
14:17:50
00076613606TRLO0
BATE
124
1838.00
14:18:59
00076613643TRLO0
BATE
40
1838.00
14:18:59
00076613644TRLO0
BATE
173
1836.00
14:19:04
00076613645TRLO0
BATE
222
1838.00
14:21:27
00076613693TRLO0
XLON
78
1840.00
14:23:10
00076613753TRLO0
BATE
14
1840.00
14:23:30
00076613774TRLO0
BATE
61
1840.00
14:23:30
00076613775TRLO0
BATE
57
1836.00
14:24:17
00076613828TRLO0
BATE
222
1836.00
14:24:17
00076613825TRLO0
XLON
121
1836.00
14:24:17
00076613826TRLO0
XLON
135
1836.00
14:24:17
00076613827TRLO0
XLON
98
1836.00
14:24:17
00076613830TRLO0
BATE
146
1836.00
14:24:17
00076613831TRLO0
BATE
237
1836.00
14:24:17
00076613829TRLO0
XLON
175
1836.00
14:24:17
00076613832TRLO0
BATE
174
1834.00
14:35:17
00076614375TRLO0
BATE
231
1834.00
14:40:25
00076614644TRLO0
XLON
239
1834.00
14:40:25
00076614645TRLO0
XLON
180
1834.00
14:40:25
00076614643TRLO0
BATE
153
1836.00
14:42:14
00076614723TRLO0
BATE
234
1836.00
14:43:52
00076614781TRLO0
XLON
151
1834.00
14:43:57
00076614783TRLO0
BATE
163
1834.00
14:43:57
00076614784TRLO0
BATE
177
1830.00
14:57:45
00076615493TRLO0
BATE
156
1830.00
14:57:45
00076615494TRLO0
BATE
38
1830.00
14:57:45
00076615495TRLO0
BATE
134
1830.00
14:57:45
00076615496TRLO0
BATE
22
1832.00
15:05:20
00076615868TRLO0
XLON
317
1832.00
15:05:20
00076615869TRLO0
XLON
484
1832.00
15:05:20
00076615870TRLO0
BATE
66
1832.00
15:05:20
00076615871TRLO0
BATE
71
1832.00
15:05:20
00076615872TRLO0
BATE
22
1832.00
15:05:20
00076615873TRLO0
BATE
16
1832.00
15:05:20
00076615874TRLO0
BATE
52
1832.00
15:05:20
00076615875TRLO0
BATE
62
1832.00
15:05:20
00076615876TRLO0
BATE
1
1832.00
15:05:21
00076615877TRLO0
BATE
113
1832.00
15:05:21
00076615878TRLO0
BATE
47
1832.00
15:05:21
00076615879TRLO0
BATE
176
1832.00
15:06:20
00076615916TRLO0
XLON
24
1832.00
15:06:20
00076615917TRLO0
XLON
229
1830.00
15:06:34
00076615919TRLO0
XLON
195
1830.00
15:10:34
00076616008TRLO0
XLON
59
1830.00
15:10:34
00076616009TRLO0
XLON
156
1830.00
15:14:40
00076616306TRLO0
BATE
244
1830.00
15:17:34
00076616572TRLO0
XLON
145
1830.00
15:17:40
00076616584TRLO0
BATE
165
1838.00
15:22:45
00076616757TRLO0
BATE
153
1838.00
15:22:45
00076616758TRLO0
XLON
94
1838.00
15:22:45
00076616759TRLO0
XLON
255
1838.00
15:23:57
00076616830TRLO0
XLON
149
1838.00
15:24:45
00076616862TRLO0
BATE
155
1838.00
15:27:45
00076616932TRLO0
BATE
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916