WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450
Frankfurt
13.08.25 | 08:02
21,200 Euro
+0,95 % +0,200
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
13.08.2025
Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 13

13 August 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1834.6167 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

12 August 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

16,755

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

1822.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

1840.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

1834.6167

Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 57,508,549. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 57,508,549. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

1834.6690

12,159

BATS Trading Europe

1834.4782

4,596

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

12

1840.00

08:49:19

00076602345TRLO0

XLON

274

1840.00

08:49:19

00076602346TRLO0

XLON

145

1840.00

08:49:19

00076602347TRLO0

XLON

300

1834.00

09:00:31

00076602960TRLO0

XLON

61

1836.00

09:00:31

00076602961TRLO0

XLON

61

1836.00

09:00:31

00076602962TRLO0

XLON

58

1836.00

09:00:31

00076602963TRLO0

XLON

36

1836.00

09:00:31

00076602964TRLO0

XLON

233

1840.00

09:24:35

00076604169TRLO0

XLON

13

1840.00

10:01:43

00076605202TRLO0

XLON

229

1840.00

10:01:43

00076605203TRLO0

XLON

244

1840.00

10:01:43

00076605204TRLO0

XLON

4

1836.00

10:05:03

00076605305TRLO0

XLON

29

1840.00

10:25:48

00076606159TRLO0

XLON

733

1840.00

10:35:02

00076606425TRLO0

XLON

154

1836.00

10:50:57

00076607218TRLO0

XLON

135

1836.00

10:50:57

00076607219TRLO0

XLON

233

1832.00

11:09:33

00076607912TRLO0

XLON

17

1832.00

11:09:33

00076607913TRLO0

XLON

230

1830.00

11:20:20

00076608344TRLO0

XLON

131

1826.00

11:28:45

00076608594TRLO0

XLON

112

1826.00

11:28:45

00076608595TRLO0

XLON

2

1822.00

11:29:45

00076608636TRLO0

XLON

212

1822.00

11:29:45

00076608637TRLO0

XLON

250

1828.00

11:59:31

00076609431TRLO0

XLON

245

1828.00

11:59:31

00076609432TRLO0

XLON

29

1832.00

12:09:27

00076609658TRLO0

XLON

10

1832.00

12:09:27

00076609659TRLO0

XLON

240

1830.00

12:13:02

00076609863TRLO0

XLON

29

1834.00

12:42:27

00076610625TRLO0

XLON

170

1832.00

12:46:14

00076610721TRLO0

XLON

69

1832.00

12:46:14

00076610722TRLO0

XLON

11

1830.00

12:48:24

00076610774TRLO0

XLON

251

1830.00

12:48:24

00076610775TRLO0

XLON

219

1828.00

13:05:12

00076611152TRLO0

XLON

52

1828.00

13:26:51

00076611682TRLO0

XLON

48

1828.00

13:26:51

00076611683TRLO0

XLON

6

1828.00

13:26:51

00076611684TRLO0

XLON

36

1828.00

13:26:51

00076611685TRLO0

XLON

75

1828.00

13:26:51

00076611686TRLO0

XLON

1

1828.00

13:27:41

00076611689TRLO0

XLON

11

1828.00

13:28:31

00076611705TRLO0

XLON

239

1828.00

13:29:31

00076611732TRLO0

XLON

212

1828.00

13:31:12

00076611801TRLO0

XLON

230

1828.00

13:31:12

00076611802TRLO0

XLON

18

1828.00

13:31:12

00076611803TRLO0

XLON

214

1836.00

13:36:27

00076611987TRLO0

XLON

232

1836.00

13:36:32

00076611997TRLO0

XLON

13

1840.00

13:54:59

00076612821TRLO0

XLON

263

1840.00

13:55:11

00076612870TRLO0

XLON

224

1840.00

13:55:11

00076612871TRLO0

XLON

261

1840.00

13:55:11

00076612872TRLO0

XLON

254

1840.00

13:55:45

00076612901TRLO0

XLON

249

1840.00

13:55:45

00076612902TRLO0

XLON

326

1840.00

13:56:45

00076612934TRLO0

XLON

72

1840.00

13:57:11

00076612953TRLO0

XLON

22

1840.00

13:57:11

00076612954TRLO0

XLON

63

1840.00

13:57:11

00076612955TRLO0

XLON

8

1840.00

13:58:20

00076613031TRLO0

BATE

3

1840.00

13:59:56

00076613087TRLO0

BATE

9

1840.00

14:02:11

00076613139TRLO0

XLON

248

1840.00

14:02:45

00076613156TRLO0

BATE

227

1838.00

14:07:01

00076613262TRLO0

XLON

212

1838.00

14:07:01

00076613263TRLO0

XLON

171

1836.00

14:07:10

00076613264TRLO0

BATE

8

1836.00

14:07:49

00076613273TRLO0

BATE

113

1836.00

14:17:50

00076613605TRLO0

BATE

49

1836.00

14:17:50

00076613606TRLO0

BATE

124

1838.00

14:18:59

00076613643TRLO0

BATE

40

1838.00

14:18:59

00076613644TRLO0

BATE

173

1836.00

14:19:04

00076613645TRLO0

BATE

222

1838.00

14:21:27

00076613693TRLO0

XLON

78

1840.00

14:23:10

00076613753TRLO0

BATE

14

1840.00

14:23:30

00076613774TRLO0

BATE

61

1840.00

14:23:30

00076613775TRLO0

BATE

57

1836.00

14:24:17

00076613828TRLO0

BATE

222

1836.00

14:24:17

00076613825TRLO0

XLON

121

1836.00

14:24:17

00076613826TRLO0

XLON

135

1836.00

14:24:17

00076613827TRLO0

XLON

98

1836.00

14:24:17

00076613830TRLO0

BATE

146

1836.00

14:24:17

00076613831TRLO0

BATE

237

1836.00

14:24:17

00076613829TRLO0

XLON

175

1836.00

14:24:17

00076613832TRLO0

BATE

174

1834.00

14:35:17

00076614375TRLO0

BATE

231

1834.00

14:40:25

00076614644TRLO0

XLON

239

1834.00

14:40:25

00076614645TRLO0

XLON

180

1834.00

14:40:25

00076614643TRLO0

BATE

153

1836.00

14:42:14

00076614723TRLO0

BATE

234

1836.00

14:43:52

00076614781TRLO0

XLON

151

1834.00

14:43:57

00076614783TRLO0

BATE

163

1834.00

14:43:57

00076614784TRLO0

BATE

177

1830.00

14:57:45

00076615493TRLO0

BATE

156

1830.00

14:57:45

00076615494TRLO0

BATE

38

1830.00

14:57:45

00076615495TRLO0

BATE

134

1830.00

14:57:45

00076615496TRLO0

BATE

22

1832.00

15:05:20

00076615868TRLO0

XLON

317

1832.00

15:05:20

00076615869TRLO0

XLON

484

1832.00

15:05:20

00076615870TRLO0

BATE

66

1832.00

15:05:20

00076615871TRLO0

BATE

71

1832.00

15:05:20

00076615872TRLO0

BATE

22

1832.00

15:05:20

00076615873TRLO0

BATE

16

1832.00

15:05:20

00076615874TRLO0

BATE

52

1832.00

15:05:20

00076615875TRLO0

BATE

62

1832.00

15:05:20

00076615876TRLO0

BATE

1

1832.00

15:05:21

00076615877TRLO0

BATE

113

1832.00

15:05:21

00076615878TRLO0

BATE

47

1832.00

15:05:21

00076615879TRLO0

BATE

176

1832.00

15:06:20

00076615916TRLO0

XLON

24

1832.00

15:06:20

00076615917TRLO0

XLON

229

1830.00

15:06:34

00076615919TRLO0

XLON

195

1830.00

15:10:34

00076616008TRLO0

XLON

59

1830.00

15:10:34

00076616009TRLO0

XLON

156

1830.00

15:14:40

00076616306TRLO0

BATE

244

1830.00

15:17:34

00076616572TRLO0

XLON

145

1830.00

15:17:40

00076616584TRLO0

BATE

165

1838.00

15:22:45

00076616757TRLO0

BATE

153

1838.00

15:22:45

00076616758TRLO0

XLON

94

1838.00

15:22:45

00076616759TRLO0

XLON

255

1838.00

15:23:57

00076616830TRLO0

XLON

149

1838.00

15:24:45

00076616862TRLO0

BATE

155

1838.00

15:27:45

00076616932TRLO0

BATE

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


