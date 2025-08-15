Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 15.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neue Bohrergebnisse, Sichtgold und eine 7-fache Bewertungslücke, die zu groß ist, um sie zu ignorieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
Frankfurt
15.08.25 | 08:04
21,400 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
15.08.2025 08:06 Uhr
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 15

15 August 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1833.6292 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

14 August 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

16,979

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

1826.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

1844.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

1833.6292

Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 57,470,570. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 57,470,570. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

1834.1080

15,000

BATS Trading Europe

1830.0000

1,979

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

658

1844.00

08:29:19

00076644377TRLO0

XLON

215

1842.00

08:29:19

00076644378TRLO0

XLON

200

1842.00

08:29:19

00076644379TRLO0

XLON

201

1840.00

08:29:20

00076644380TRLO0

XLON

18

1840.00

08:29:20

00076644381TRLO0

XLON

221

1842.00

09:03:37

00076645651TRLO0

XLON

87

1840.00

09:15:13

00076645952TRLO0

XLON

62

1840.00

09:15:13

00076645953TRLO0

XLON

153

1840.00

09:15:13

00076645954TRLO0

XLON

261

1840.00

09:23:03

00076646263TRLO0

XLON

235

1838.00

09:37:38

00076646614TRLO0

XLON

2

1834.00

09:39:02

00076646666TRLO0

XLON

290

1834.00

09:39:02

00076646667TRLO0

XLON

192

1832.00

09:41:30

00076646724TRLO0

XLON

49

1832.00

09:41:30

00076646725TRLO0

XLON

209

1836.00

10:24:29

00076647853TRLO0

XLON

212

1838.00

10:41:30

00076648455TRLO0

XLON

259

1838.00

10:41:30

00076648456TRLO0

XLON

211

1834.00

11:00:55

00076649081TRLO0

XLON

34

1834.00

11:00:55

00076649082TRLO0

XLON

200

1834.00

11:00:55

00076649083TRLO0

XLON

71

1834.00

11:00:55

00076649084TRLO0

XLON

8

1836.00

11:00:55

00076649085TRLO0

XLON

236

1832.00

11:11:10

00076649438TRLO0

XLON

19

1832.00

11:48:10

00076650118TRLO0

XLON

12

1832.00

11:48:10

00076650119TRLO0

XLON

239

1832.00

11:49:28

00076650143TRLO0

XLON

82

1830.00

11:50:08

00076650147TRLO0

XLON

100

1830.00

11:56:47

00076650448TRLO0

XLON

64

1830.00

12:09:02

00076650717TRLO0

XLON

251

1830.00

12:09:02

00076650718TRLO0

XLON

248

1832.00

13:29:59

00076652622TRLO0

XLON

152

1832.00

13:29:59

00076652623TRLO0

XLON

124

1832.00

13:29:59

00076652624TRLO0

XLON

210

1832.00

13:29:59

00076652625TRLO0

XLON

213

1832.00

13:29:59

00076652626TRLO0

XLON

400

1836.00

13:37:32

00076653073TRLO0

XLON

291

1836.00

13:37:32

00076653074TRLO0

XLON

261

1836.00

13:40:50

00076653236TRLO0

XLON

200

1834.00

13:40:50

00076653237TRLO0

XLON

233

1834.00

13:44:10

00076653426TRLO0

XLON

22

1834.00

13:44:10

00076653427TRLO0

XLON

239

1834.00

13:59:28

00076654151TRLO0

XLON

209

1834.00

13:59:28

00076654152TRLO0

XLON

222

1832.00

14:15:33

00076654726TRLO0

XLON

72

1832.00

14:15:33

00076654727TRLO0

XLON

222

1830.00

14:16:45

00076654795TRLO0

XLON

178

1830.00

14:16:45

00076654796TRLO0

XLON

60

1830.00

14:16:45

00076654797TRLO0

XLON

11

1830.00

14:16:45

00076654794TRLO0

BATE

200

1830.00

14:16:45

00076654798TRLO0

BATE

43

1830.00

14:26:12

00076655306TRLO0

BATE

157

1830.00

14:26:12

00076655307TRLO0

BATE

171

1830.00

14:26:12

00076655308TRLO0

BATE

236

1828.00

14:26:12

00076655309TRLO0

XLON

48

1830.00

14:30:12

00076655761TRLO0

BATE

48

1830.00

14:32:12

00076655968TRLO0

BATE

70

1830.00

14:32:12

00076655969TRLO0

BATE

36

1826.00

14:33:39

00076656041TRLO0

XLON

157

1830.00

14:37:05

00076656153TRLO0

BATE

4

1830.00

14:42:05

00076656409TRLO0

BATE

176

1830.00

14:42:05

00076656410TRLO0

BATE

50

1830.00

14:44:35

00076656544TRLO0

BATE

218

1830.00

14:47:57

00076656676TRLO0

XLON

158

1830.00

14:47:57

00076656675TRLO0

BATE

244

1830.00

14:48:29

00076656688TRLO0

XLON

245

1830.00

14:57:29

00076656994TRLO0

XLON

51

1830.00

14:57:29

00076656991TRLO0

BATE

1

1830.00

14:57:29

00076656992TRLO0

BATE

120

1830.00

14:57:29

00076656993TRLO0

BATE

148

1830.00

14:57:29

00076656995TRLO0

BATE

30

1830.00

15:00:09

00076657141TRLO0

XLON

47

1830.00

15:00:09

00076657142TRLO0

XLON

70

1830.00

15:00:09

00076657143TRLO0

XLON

49

1830.00

15:00:09

00076657144TRLO0

XLON

54

1830.00

15:00:09

00076657145TRLO0

XLON

35

1830.00

15:00:09

00076657146TRLO0

XLON

32

1830.00

15:00:09

00076657147TRLO0

XLON

151

1830.00

15:01:30

00076657210TRLO0

BATE

43

1830.00

15:08:57

00076657511TRLO0

BATE

256

1830.00

15:11:44

00076657633TRLO0

XLON

258

1830.00

15:11:44

00076657634TRLO0

XLON

2

1830.00

15:11:44

00076657632TRLO0

BATE

46

1830.00

15:21:46

00076657972TRLO0

BATE

1009

1832.00

15:31:44

00076658329TRLO0

XLON

71

1830.00

15:31:44

00076658330TRLO0

BATE

53

1830.00

15:31:44

00076658331TRLO0

BATE

131

1832.00

15:31:44

00076658332TRLO0

XLON

87

1832.00

15:31:44

00076658333TRLO0

XLON

21

1830.00

15:37:05

00076658513TRLO0

XLON

90

1834.00

15:43:04

00076658755TRLO0

XLON

222

1836.00

15:48:17

00076659035TRLO0

XLON

125

1834.00

15:50:02

00076659119TRLO0

XLON

97

1834.00

15:50:02

00076659120TRLO0

XLON

259

1834.00

15:50:02

00076659121TRLO0

XLON

51

1832.00

15:58:02

00076659582TRLO0

XLON

33

1834.00

16:05:24

00076660024TRLO0

XLON

716

1834.00

16:05:24

00076660025TRLO0

XLON

28

1834.00

16:05:24

00076660026TRLO0

XLON

213

1834.00

16:06:24

00076660106TRLO0

XLON

228

1834.00

16:09:24

00076660233TRLO0

XLON

126

1834.00

16:09:24

00076660234TRLO0

XLON

124

1834.00

16:09:24

00076660235TRLO0

XLON

216

1832.00

16:10:37

00076660279TRLO0

XLON

5

1832.00

16:14:54

00076660527TRLO0

XLON

50

1832.00

16:15:11

00076660533TRLO0

XLON

187

1832.00

16:15:11

00076660534TRLO0

XLON

119

1832.00

16:19:44

00076660742TRLO0

XLON

116

1832.00

16:20:00

00076660749TRLO0

XLON

95

1832.00

16:20:00

00076660750TRLO0

XLON

100

1832.00

16:20:00

00076660751TRLO0

XLON

45

1832.00

16:20:00

00076660752TRLO0

XLON

90

1832.00

16:22:00

00076660844TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


© 2025 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.