Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

15 August 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1833.6292 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 14 August 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 16,979 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 1826.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 1844.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 1833.6292

Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 57,470,570. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 57,470,570. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 1834.1080 15,000 BATS Trading Europe 1830.0000 1,979

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 658 1844.00 08:29:19 00076644377TRLO0 XLON 215 1842.00 08:29:19 00076644378TRLO0 XLON 200 1842.00 08:29:19 00076644379TRLO0 XLON 201 1840.00 08:29:20 00076644380TRLO0 XLON 18 1840.00 08:29:20 00076644381TRLO0 XLON 221 1842.00 09:03:37 00076645651TRLO0 XLON 87 1840.00 09:15:13 00076645952TRLO0 XLON 62 1840.00 09:15:13 00076645953TRLO0 XLON 153 1840.00 09:15:13 00076645954TRLO0 XLON 261 1840.00 09:23:03 00076646263TRLO0 XLON 235 1838.00 09:37:38 00076646614TRLO0 XLON 2 1834.00 09:39:02 00076646666TRLO0 XLON 290 1834.00 09:39:02 00076646667TRLO0 XLON 192 1832.00 09:41:30 00076646724TRLO0 XLON 49 1832.00 09:41:30 00076646725TRLO0 XLON 209 1836.00 10:24:29 00076647853TRLO0 XLON 212 1838.00 10:41:30 00076648455TRLO0 XLON 259 1838.00 10:41:30 00076648456TRLO0 XLON 211 1834.00 11:00:55 00076649081TRLO0 XLON 34 1834.00 11:00:55 00076649082TRLO0 XLON 200 1834.00 11:00:55 00076649083TRLO0 XLON 71 1834.00 11:00:55 00076649084TRLO0 XLON 8 1836.00 11:00:55 00076649085TRLO0 XLON 236 1832.00 11:11:10 00076649438TRLO0 XLON 19 1832.00 11:48:10 00076650118TRLO0 XLON 12 1832.00 11:48:10 00076650119TRLO0 XLON 239 1832.00 11:49:28 00076650143TRLO0 XLON 82 1830.00 11:50:08 00076650147TRLO0 XLON 100 1830.00 11:56:47 00076650448TRLO0 XLON 64 1830.00 12:09:02 00076650717TRLO0 XLON 251 1830.00 12:09:02 00076650718TRLO0 XLON 248 1832.00 13:29:59 00076652622TRLO0 XLON 152 1832.00 13:29:59 00076652623TRLO0 XLON 124 1832.00 13:29:59 00076652624TRLO0 XLON 210 1832.00 13:29:59 00076652625TRLO0 XLON 213 1832.00 13:29:59 00076652626TRLO0 XLON 400 1836.00 13:37:32 00076653073TRLO0 XLON 291 1836.00 13:37:32 00076653074TRLO0 XLON 261 1836.00 13:40:50 00076653236TRLO0 XLON 200 1834.00 13:40:50 00076653237TRLO0 XLON 233 1834.00 13:44:10 00076653426TRLO0 XLON 22 1834.00 13:44:10 00076653427TRLO0 XLON 239 1834.00 13:59:28 00076654151TRLO0 XLON 209 1834.00 13:59:28 00076654152TRLO0 XLON 222 1832.00 14:15:33 00076654726TRLO0 XLON 72 1832.00 14:15:33 00076654727TRLO0 XLON 222 1830.00 14:16:45 00076654795TRLO0 XLON 178 1830.00 14:16:45 00076654796TRLO0 XLON 60 1830.00 14:16:45 00076654797TRLO0 XLON 11 1830.00 14:16:45 00076654794TRLO0 BATE 200 1830.00 14:16:45 00076654798TRLO0 BATE 43 1830.00 14:26:12 00076655306TRLO0 BATE 157 1830.00 14:26:12 00076655307TRLO0 BATE 171 1830.00 14:26:12 00076655308TRLO0 BATE 236 1828.00 14:26:12 00076655309TRLO0 XLON 48 1830.00 14:30:12 00076655761TRLO0 BATE 48 1830.00 14:32:12 00076655968TRLO0 BATE 70 1830.00 14:32:12 00076655969TRLO0 BATE 36 1826.00 14:33:39 00076656041TRLO0 XLON 157 1830.00 14:37:05 00076656153TRLO0 BATE 4 1830.00 14:42:05 00076656409TRLO0 BATE 176 1830.00 14:42:05 00076656410TRLO0 BATE 50 1830.00 14:44:35 00076656544TRLO0 BATE 218 1830.00 14:47:57 00076656676TRLO0 XLON 158 1830.00 14:47:57 00076656675TRLO0 BATE 244 1830.00 14:48:29 00076656688TRLO0 XLON 245 1830.00 14:57:29 00076656994TRLO0 XLON 51 1830.00 14:57:29 00076656991TRLO0 BATE 1 1830.00 14:57:29 00076656992TRLO0 BATE 120 1830.00 14:57:29 00076656993TRLO0 BATE 148 1830.00 14:57:29 00076656995TRLO0 BATE 30 1830.00 15:00:09 00076657141TRLO0 XLON 47 1830.00 15:00:09 00076657142TRLO0 XLON 70 1830.00 15:00:09 00076657143TRLO0 XLON 49 1830.00 15:00:09 00076657144TRLO0 XLON 54 1830.00 15:00:09 00076657145TRLO0 XLON 35 1830.00 15:00:09 00076657146TRLO0 XLON 32 1830.00 15:00:09 00076657147TRLO0 XLON 151 1830.00 15:01:30 00076657210TRLO0 BATE 43 1830.00 15:08:57 00076657511TRLO0 BATE 256 1830.00 15:11:44 00076657633TRLO0 XLON 258 1830.00 15:11:44 00076657634TRLO0 XLON 2 1830.00 15:11:44 00076657632TRLO0 BATE 46 1830.00 15:21:46 00076657972TRLO0 BATE 1009 1832.00 15:31:44 00076658329TRLO0 XLON 71 1830.00 15:31:44 00076658330TRLO0 BATE 53 1830.00 15:31:44 00076658331TRLO0 BATE 131 1832.00 15:31:44 00076658332TRLO0 XLON 87 1832.00 15:31:44 00076658333TRLO0 XLON 21 1830.00 15:37:05 00076658513TRLO0 XLON 90 1834.00 15:43:04 00076658755TRLO0 XLON 222 1836.00 15:48:17 00076659035TRLO0 XLON 125 1834.00 15:50:02 00076659119TRLO0 XLON 97 1834.00 15:50:02 00076659120TRLO0 XLON 259 1834.00 15:50:02 00076659121TRLO0 XLON 51 1832.00 15:58:02 00076659582TRLO0 XLON 33 1834.00 16:05:24 00076660024TRLO0 XLON 716 1834.00 16:05:24 00076660025TRLO0 XLON 28 1834.00 16:05:24 00076660026TRLO0 XLON 213 1834.00 16:06:24 00076660106TRLO0 XLON 228 1834.00 16:09:24 00076660233TRLO0 XLON 126 1834.00 16:09:24 00076660234TRLO0 XLON 124 1834.00 16:09:24 00076660235TRLO0 XLON 216 1832.00 16:10:37 00076660279TRLO0 XLON 5 1832.00 16:14:54 00076660527TRLO0 XLON 50 1832.00 16:15:11 00076660533TRLO0 XLON 187 1832.00 16:15:11 00076660534TRLO0 XLON 119 1832.00 16:19:44 00076660742TRLO0 XLON 116 1832.00 16:20:00 00076660749TRLO0 XLON 95 1832.00 16:20:00 00076660750TRLO0 XLON 100 1832.00 16:20:00 00076660751TRLO0 XLON 45 1832.00 16:20:00 00076660752TRLO0 XLON 90 1832.00 16:22:00 00076660844TRLO0 XLON

