Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 22

22 August 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1838.7868 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 21 August 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 9,835 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 1832.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 1840.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 1838.7868

Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 57,388,009. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 57,388,009. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 1838.7868 9,835

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 111 1832.00 08:38:57 00076737053TRLO0 XLON 117 1832.00 08:38:57 00076737054TRLO0 XLON 236 1832.00 08:59:43 00076737954TRLO0 XLON 195 1832.00 08:59:43 00076737955TRLO0 XLON 14 1832.00 08:59:43 00076737956TRLO0 XLON 183 1838.00 09:09:43 00076738454TRLO0 XLON 73 1838.00 09:09:43 00076738455TRLO0 XLON 255 1838.00 09:15:42 00076738869TRLO0 XLON 219 1838.00 09:27:53 00076739385TRLO0 XLON 19 1838.00 09:32:42 00076739570TRLO0 XLON 223 1838.00 09:32:42 00076739571TRLO0 XLON 245 1838.00 10:01:13 00076740396TRLO0 XLON 222 1838.00 10:28:56 00076741195TRLO0 XLON 39 1838.00 10:28:56 00076741196TRLO0 XLON 82 1838.00 10:35:26 00076741317TRLO0 XLON 136 1838.00 10:35:26 00076741318TRLO0 XLON 241 1836.00 10:54:36 00076741660TRLO0 XLON 195 1834.00 11:02:59 00076741885TRLO0 XLON 21 1834.00 11:02:59 00076741886TRLO0 XLON 237 1838.00 11:38:30 00076742721TRLO0 XLON 116 1838.00 11:38:30 00076742722TRLO0 XLON 95 1838.00 11:38:30 00076742723TRLO0 XLON 261 1840.00 11:52:30 00076743067TRLO0 XLON 260 1840.00 11:52:30 00076743068TRLO0 XLON 247 1840.00 12:00:00 00076743269TRLO0 XLON 171 1840.00 12:00:00 00076743270TRLO0 XLON 57 1840.00 12:00:00 00076743277TRLO0 XLON 107 1840.00 13:57:18 00076746369TRLO0 XLON 39 1840.00 13:57:18 00076746370TRLO0 XLON 6 1840.00 13:57:18 00076746371TRLO0 XLON 94 1840.00 14:00:08 00076746443TRLO0 XLON 210 1840.00 14:00:08 00076746444TRLO0 XLON 65 1840.00 14:00:08 00076746445TRLO0 XLON 151 1840.00 14:00:08 00076746446TRLO0 XLON 74 1840.00 14:00:08 00076746447TRLO0 XLON 183 1840.00 14:00:29 00076746449TRLO0 XLON 17 1840.00 14:00:29 00076746450TRLO0 XLON 199 1840.00 14:00:29 00076746451TRLO0 XLON 220 1840.00 14:00:29 00076746452TRLO0 XLON 158 1840.00 14:00:29 00076746453TRLO0 XLON 32 1840.00 14:00:29 00076746454TRLO0 XLON 207 1840.00 14:00:29 00076746455TRLO0 XLON 69 1840.00 14:00:29 00076746456TRLO0 XLON 85 1840.00 14:00:29 00076746457TRLO0 XLON 140 1840.00 14:00:29 00076746458TRLO0 XLON 221 1840.00 14:11:34 00076746687TRLO0 XLON 69 1840.00 14:41:04 00076747730TRLO0 XLON 229 1840.00 14:45:32 00076747863TRLO0 XLON 21 1840.00 14:56:15 00076748557TRLO0 XLON 19 1840.00 14:56:15 00076748558TRLO0 XLON 17 1840.00 14:56:15 00076748559TRLO0 XLON 75 1840.00 14:56:15 00076748560TRLO0 XLON 8 1840.00 15:37:19 00076750417TRLO0 XLON 11 1840.00 15:37:19 00076750418TRLO0 XLON 55 1840.00 15:39:06 00076750468TRLO0 XLON 9 1840.00 15:40:00 00076750503TRLO0 XLON 8 1840.00 15:55:01 00076751197TRLO0 XLON 9 1840.00 15:57:51 00076751287TRLO0 XLON 7 1840.00 16:06:54 00076751671TRLO0 XLON 49 1840.00 16:14:13 00076752106TRLO0 XLON 105 1840.00 16:14:13 00076752107TRLO0 XLON 69 1840.00 16:14:13 00076752108TRLO0 XLON 6 1840.00 16:14:49 00076752127TRLO0 XLON 77 1840.00 16:15:32 00076752157TRLO0 XLON 61 1840.00 16:15:32 00076752158TRLO0 XLON 253 1840.00 16:15:32 00076752159TRLO0 XLON 257 1840.00 16:15:32 00076752160TRLO0 XLON 148 1840.00 16:15:32 00076752161TRLO0 XLON 77 1840.00 16:15:32 00076752162TRLO0 XLON 97 1840.00 16:15:32 00076752163TRLO0 XLON 9 1840.00 16:15:32 00076752164TRLO0 XLON 3 1840.00 16:15:32 00076752165TRLO0 XLON 108 1840.00 16:15:32 00076752166TRLO0 XLON 35 1840.00 16:15:35 00076752169TRLO0 XLON 85 1840.00 16:15:35 00076752170TRLO0 XLON 140 1840.00 16:15:35 00076752171TRLO0 XLON 7 1840.00 16:15:35 00076752172TRLO0 XLON 51 1840.00 16:15:35 00076752173TRLO0 XLON 200 1840.00 16:15:36 00076752174TRLO0 XLON 104 1840.00 16:15:36 00076752175TRLO0 XLON 107 1840.00 16:15:43 00076752182TRLO0 XLON 165 1840.00 16:15:43 00076752183TRLO0 XLON 52 1840.00 16:15:43 00076752184TRLO0 XLON 221 1840.00 16:15:43 00076752185TRLO0 XLON 35 1840.00 16:15:43 00076752186TRLO0 XLON 230 1840.00 16:15:43 00076752187TRLO0 XLON

