Freitag, 22.08.2025
WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
Frankfurt
22.08.25 | 08:01
21,400 Euro
+0,94 % +0,200
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
22.08.2025 08:06 Uhr
Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 22

22 August 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1838.7868 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

21 August 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

9,835

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

1832.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

1840.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

1838.7868

Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 57,388,009. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 57,388,009. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

1838.7868

9,835

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

111

1832.00

08:38:57

00076737053TRLO0

XLON

117

1832.00

08:38:57

00076737054TRLO0

XLON

236

1832.00

08:59:43

00076737954TRLO0

XLON

195

1832.00

08:59:43

00076737955TRLO0

XLON

14

1832.00

08:59:43

00076737956TRLO0

XLON

183

1838.00

09:09:43

00076738454TRLO0

XLON

73

1838.00

09:09:43

00076738455TRLO0

XLON

255

1838.00

09:15:42

00076738869TRLO0

XLON

219

1838.00

09:27:53

00076739385TRLO0

XLON

19

1838.00

09:32:42

00076739570TRLO0

XLON

223

1838.00

09:32:42

00076739571TRLO0

XLON

245

1838.00

10:01:13

00076740396TRLO0

XLON

222

1838.00

10:28:56

00076741195TRLO0

XLON

39

1838.00

10:28:56

00076741196TRLO0

XLON

82

1838.00

10:35:26

00076741317TRLO0

XLON

136

1838.00

10:35:26

00076741318TRLO0

XLON

241

1836.00

10:54:36

00076741660TRLO0

XLON

195

1834.00

11:02:59

00076741885TRLO0

XLON

21

1834.00

11:02:59

00076741886TRLO0

XLON

237

1838.00

11:38:30

00076742721TRLO0

XLON

116

1838.00

11:38:30

00076742722TRLO0

XLON

95

1838.00

11:38:30

00076742723TRLO0

XLON

261

1840.00

11:52:30

00076743067TRLO0

XLON

260

1840.00

11:52:30

00076743068TRLO0

XLON

247

1840.00

12:00:00

00076743269TRLO0

XLON

171

1840.00

12:00:00

00076743270TRLO0

XLON

57

1840.00

12:00:00

00076743277TRLO0

XLON

107

1840.00

13:57:18

00076746369TRLO0

XLON

39

1840.00

13:57:18

00076746370TRLO0

XLON

6

1840.00

13:57:18

00076746371TRLO0

XLON

94

1840.00

14:00:08

00076746443TRLO0

XLON

210

1840.00

14:00:08

00076746444TRLO0

XLON

65

1840.00

14:00:08

00076746445TRLO0

XLON

151

1840.00

14:00:08

00076746446TRLO0

XLON

74

1840.00

14:00:08

00076746447TRLO0

XLON

183

1840.00

14:00:29

00076746449TRLO0

XLON

17

1840.00

14:00:29

00076746450TRLO0

XLON

199

1840.00

14:00:29

00076746451TRLO0

XLON

220

1840.00

14:00:29

00076746452TRLO0

XLON

158

1840.00

14:00:29

00076746453TRLO0

XLON

32

1840.00

14:00:29

00076746454TRLO0

XLON

207

1840.00

14:00:29

00076746455TRLO0

XLON

69

1840.00

14:00:29

00076746456TRLO0

XLON

85

1840.00

14:00:29

00076746457TRLO0

XLON

140

1840.00

14:00:29

00076746458TRLO0

XLON

221

1840.00

14:11:34

00076746687TRLO0

XLON

69

1840.00

14:41:04

00076747730TRLO0

XLON

229

1840.00

14:45:32

00076747863TRLO0

XLON

21

1840.00

14:56:15

00076748557TRLO0

XLON

19

1840.00

14:56:15

00076748558TRLO0

XLON

17

1840.00

14:56:15

00076748559TRLO0

XLON

75

1840.00

14:56:15

00076748560TRLO0

XLON

8

1840.00

15:37:19

00076750417TRLO0

XLON

11

1840.00

15:37:19

00076750418TRLO0

XLON

55

1840.00

15:39:06

00076750468TRLO0

XLON

9

1840.00

15:40:00

00076750503TRLO0

XLON

8

1840.00

15:55:01

00076751197TRLO0

XLON

9

1840.00

15:57:51

00076751287TRLO0

XLON

7

1840.00

16:06:54

00076751671TRLO0

XLON

49

1840.00

16:14:13

00076752106TRLO0

XLON

105

1840.00

16:14:13

00076752107TRLO0

XLON

69

1840.00

16:14:13

00076752108TRLO0

XLON

6

1840.00

16:14:49

00076752127TRLO0

XLON

77

1840.00

16:15:32

00076752157TRLO0

XLON

61

1840.00

16:15:32

00076752158TRLO0

XLON

253

1840.00

16:15:32

00076752159TRLO0

XLON

257

1840.00

16:15:32

00076752160TRLO0

XLON

148

1840.00

16:15:32

00076752161TRLO0

XLON

77

1840.00

16:15:32

00076752162TRLO0

XLON

97

1840.00

16:15:32

00076752163TRLO0

XLON

9

1840.00

16:15:32

00076752164TRLO0

XLON

3

1840.00

16:15:32

00076752165TRLO0

XLON

108

1840.00

16:15:32

00076752166TRLO0

XLON

35

1840.00

16:15:35

00076752169TRLO0

XLON

85

1840.00

16:15:35

00076752170TRLO0

XLON

140

1840.00

16:15:35

00076752171TRLO0

XLON

7

1840.00

16:15:35

00076752172TRLO0

XLON

51

1840.00

16:15:35

00076752173TRLO0

XLON

200

1840.00

16:15:36

00076752174TRLO0

XLON

104

1840.00

16:15:36

00076752175TRLO0

XLON

107

1840.00

16:15:43

00076752182TRLO0

XLON

165

1840.00

16:15:43

00076752183TRLO0

XLON

52

1840.00

16:15:43

00076752184TRLO0

XLON

221

1840.00

16:15:43

00076752185TRLO0

XLON

35

1840.00

16:15:43

00076752186TRLO0

XLON

230

1840.00

16:15:43

00076752187TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


© 2025 PR Newswire
