Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 22
22 August 2025
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1838.7868 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
21 August 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
9,835
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
1832.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
1840.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
1838.7868
Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 57,388,009. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 57,388,009. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
1838.7868
9,835
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
111
1832.00
08:38:57
00076737053TRLO0
XLON
117
1832.00
08:38:57
00076737054TRLO0
XLON
236
1832.00
08:59:43
00076737954TRLO0
XLON
195
1832.00
08:59:43
00076737955TRLO0
XLON
14
1832.00
08:59:43
00076737956TRLO0
XLON
183
1838.00
09:09:43
00076738454TRLO0
XLON
73
1838.00
09:09:43
00076738455TRLO0
XLON
255
1838.00
09:15:42
00076738869TRLO0
XLON
219
1838.00
09:27:53
00076739385TRLO0
XLON
19
1838.00
09:32:42
00076739570TRLO0
XLON
223
1838.00
09:32:42
00076739571TRLO0
XLON
245
1838.00
10:01:13
00076740396TRLO0
XLON
222
1838.00
10:28:56
00076741195TRLO0
XLON
39
1838.00
10:28:56
00076741196TRLO0
XLON
82
1838.00
10:35:26
00076741317TRLO0
XLON
136
1838.00
10:35:26
00076741318TRLO0
XLON
241
1836.00
10:54:36
00076741660TRLO0
XLON
195
1834.00
11:02:59
00076741885TRLO0
XLON
21
1834.00
11:02:59
00076741886TRLO0
XLON
237
1838.00
11:38:30
00076742721TRLO0
XLON
116
1838.00
11:38:30
00076742722TRLO0
XLON
95
1838.00
11:38:30
00076742723TRLO0
XLON
261
1840.00
11:52:30
00076743067TRLO0
XLON
260
1840.00
11:52:30
00076743068TRLO0
XLON
247
1840.00
12:00:00
00076743269TRLO0
XLON
171
1840.00
12:00:00
00076743270TRLO0
XLON
57
1840.00
12:00:00
00076743277TRLO0
XLON
107
1840.00
13:57:18
00076746369TRLO0
XLON
39
1840.00
13:57:18
00076746370TRLO0
XLON
6
1840.00
13:57:18
00076746371TRLO0
XLON
94
1840.00
14:00:08
00076746443TRLO0
XLON
210
1840.00
14:00:08
00076746444TRLO0
XLON
65
1840.00
14:00:08
00076746445TRLO0
XLON
151
1840.00
14:00:08
00076746446TRLO0
XLON
74
1840.00
14:00:08
00076746447TRLO0
XLON
183
1840.00
14:00:29
00076746449TRLO0
XLON
17
1840.00
14:00:29
00076746450TRLO0
XLON
199
1840.00
14:00:29
00076746451TRLO0
XLON
220
1840.00
14:00:29
00076746452TRLO0
XLON
158
1840.00
14:00:29
00076746453TRLO0
XLON
32
1840.00
14:00:29
00076746454TRLO0
XLON
207
1840.00
14:00:29
00076746455TRLO0
XLON
69
1840.00
14:00:29
00076746456TRLO0
XLON
85
1840.00
14:00:29
00076746457TRLO0
XLON
140
1840.00
14:00:29
00076746458TRLO0
XLON
221
1840.00
14:11:34
00076746687TRLO0
XLON
69
1840.00
14:41:04
00076747730TRLO0
XLON
229
1840.00
14:45:32
00076747863TRLO0
XLON
21
1840.00
14:56:15
00076748557TRLO0
XLON
19
1840.00
14:56:15
00076748558TRLO0
XLON
17
1840.00
14:56:15
00076748559TRLO0
XLON
75
1840.00
14:56:15
00076748560TRLO0
XLON
8
1840.00
15:37:19
00076750417TRLO0
XLON
11
1840.00
15:37:19
00076750418TRLO0
XLON
55
1840.00
15:39:06
00076750468TRLO0
XLON
9
1840.00
15:40:00
00076750503TRLO0
XLON
8
1840.00
15:55:01
00076751197TRLO0
XLON
9
1840.00
15:57:51
00076751287TRLO0
XLON
7
1840.00
16:06:54
00076751671TRLO0
XLON
49
1840.00
16:14:13
00076752106TRLO0
XLON
105
1840.00
16:14:13
00076752107TRLO0
XLON
69
1840.00
16:14:13
00076752108TRLO0
XLON
6
1840.00
16:14:49
00076752127TRLO0
XLON
77
1840.00
16:15:32
00076752157TRLO0
XLON
61
1840.00
16:15:32
00076752158TRLO0
XLON
253
1840.00
16:15:32
00076752159TRLO0
XLON
257
1840.00
16:15:32
00076752160TRLO0
XLON
148
1840.00
16:15:32
00076752161TRLO0
XLON
77
1840.00
16:15:32
00076752162TRLO0
XLON
97
1840.00
16:15:32
00076752163TRLO0
XLON
9
1840.00
16:15:32
00076752164TRLO0
XLON
3
1840.00
16:15:32
00076752165TRLO0
XLON
108
1840.00
16:15:32
00076752166TRLO0
XLON
35
1840.00
16:15:35
00076752169TRLO0
XLON
85
1840.00
16:15:35
00076752170TRLO0
XLON
140
1840.00
16:15:35
00076752171TRLO0
XLON
7
1840.00
16:15:35
00076752172TRLO0
XLON
51
1840.00
16:15:35
00076752173TRLO0
XLON
200
1840.00
16:15:36
00076752174TRLO0
XLON
104
1840.00
16:15:36
00076752175TRLO0
XLON
107
1840.00
16:15:43
00076752182TRLO0
XLON
165
1840.00
16:15:43
00076752183TRLO0
XLON
52
1840.00
16:15:43
00076752184TRLO0
XLON
221
1840.00
16:15:43
00076752185TRLO0
XLON
35
1840.00
16:15:43
00076752186TRLO0
XLON
230
1840.00
16:15:43
00076752187TRLO0
XLON
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916