WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450
Frankfurt
09.09.25 | 08:05
21,200 Euro
+1,92 % +0,400
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
09.09.2025 08:06 Uhr
Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 09

9 September 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1844.3160 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

8 September 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

17,000

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

1824.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

1858.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

1844.3160

Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 57,207,500. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 57,207,500. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

1843.0680

15,081

BATS

1854.1240

1,919

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

85

1848.00

09:23:18

00076929723TRLO0

XLON

1

1848.00

09:23:18

00076929724TRLO0

XLON

25

1848.00

09:23:18

00076929726TRLO0

XLON

32

1848.00

09:23:18

00076929725TRLO0

XLON

2

1848.00

09:28:31

00076929814TRLO0

XLON

2

1848.00

09:28:31

00076929813TRLO0

XLON

7

1848.00

09:31:06

00076929879TRLO0

XLON

29

1848.00

09:31:06

00076929878TRLO0

XLON

208

1850.00

09:31:06

00076929880TRLO0

XLON

96

1850.00

09:36:00

00076929938TRLO0

XLON

22

1850.00

09:36:00

00076929937TRLO0

XLON

54

1850.00

09:37:01

00076929974TRLO0

XLON

54

1850.00

09:37:01

00076929973TRLO0

XLON

6

1850.00

09:42:01

00076930149TRLO0

XLON

4

1850.00

09:42:01

00076930148TRLO0

XLON

1

1852.00

10:02:40

00076930646TRLO0

XLON

13

1852.00

10:02:40

00076930645TRLO0

XLON

4

1852.00

10:02:57

00076930648TRLO0

XLON

33

1852.00

10:02:57

00076930647TRLO0

XLON

219

1856.00

10:03:00

00076930649TRLO0

BATE

146

1856.00

10:03:00

00076930650TRLO0

BATE

129

1854.00

10:03:59

00076930684TRLO0

BATE

4

1854.00

10:03:59

00076930685TRLO0

BATE

1

1854.00

10:04:00

00076930687TRLO0

BATE

11

1854.00

10:04:00

00076930686TRLO0

BATE

175

1856.00

10:18:06

00076930870TRLO0

BATE

78

1858.00

10:21:53

00076930913TRLO0

XLON

43

1858.00

10:21:53

00076930912TRLO0

XLON

377

1856.00

10:21:53

00076930914TRLO0

XLON

177

1858.00

10:25:39

00076930962TRLO0

BATE

23

1858.00

10:38:39

00076931157TRLO0

BATE

150

1858.00

10:38:39

00076931156TRLO0

BATE

4

1858.00

10:38:39

00076931155TRLO0

BATE

32

1856.00

10:38:39

00076931159TRLO0

XLON

206

1856.00

10:38:39

00076931158TRLO0

XLON

113

1856.00

10:39:54

00076931167TRLO0

BATE

174

1856.00

10:48:20

00076931303TRLO0

BATE

51

1856.00

10:48:20

00076931301TRLO0

BATE

223

1856.00

10:48:20

00076931302TRLO0

XLON

11

1852.00

11:22:02

00076931877TRLO0

XLON

2

1854.00

11:22:02

00076931882TRLO0

BATE

18

1852.00

11:22:16

00076931891TRLO0

XLON

121

1854.00

11:26:17

00076931995TRLO0

BATE

28

1854.00

11:26:17

00076931994TRLO0

BATE

26

1852.00

11:26:17

00076931998TRLO0

XLON

31

1852.00

11:26:17

00076931997TRLO0

XLON

77

1852.00

11:26:17

00076931996TRLO0

XLON

67

1852.00

11:26:17

00076931999TRLO0

XLON

203

1852.00

11:29:18

00076932052TRLO0

XLON

52

1848.00

11:30:49

00076932064TRLO0

XLON

77

1848.00

11:30:49

00076932063TRLO0

XLON

124

1848.00

11:30:49

00076932062TRLO0

XLON

152

1852.00

11:43:17

00076932239TRLO0

BATE

1

1850.00

11:46:39

00076932346TRLO0

BATE

100

1850.00

11:46:39

00076932345TRLO0

BATE

6000

1850.00

11:47:39

00076932362TRLO0

XLON

18

1846.00

11:56:37

00076932585TRLO0

XLON

190

1846.00

11:56:37

00076932587TRLO0

XLON

240

1848.00

12:12:00

00076932996TRLO0

XLON

6

1848.00

12:12:00

00076932995TRLO0

XLON

268

1842.00

12:12:49

00076933017TRLO0

XLON

165

1842.00

12:19:01

00076933142TRLO0

XLON

27

1842.00

12:19:01

00076933141TRLO0

XLON

27

1842.00

12:19:01

00076933140TRLO0

XLON

11

1842.00

12:19:01

00076933139TRLO0

XLON

9

1842.00

12:19:01

00076933138TRLO0

XLON

56

1836.00

12:27:08

00076933334TRLO0

XLON

78

1836.00

12:30:30

00076933397TRLO0

XLON

12

1836.00

12:30:30

00076933402TRLO0

XLON

2

1836.00

12:30:30

00076933401TRLO0

XLON

33

1836.00

12:30:30

00076933400TRLO0

XLON

2

1836.00

12:30:30

00076933399TRLO0

XLON

4

1836.00

12:30:30

00076933398TRLO0

XLON

3

1836.00

12:32:52

00076933476TRLO0

BATE

4

1836.00

12:36:48

00076933618TRLO0

XLON

46

1836.00

12:46:28

00076933870TRLO0

BATE

214

1836.00

12:46:28

00076933876TRLO0

XLON

12

1836.00

12:46:28

00076933875TRLO0

XLON

4

1836.00

12:46:28

00076933874TRLO0

XLON

232

1836.00

13:07:08

00076934353TRLO0

XLON

160

1834.00

13:48:35

00076935020TRLO0

XLON

42

1834.00

13:48:35

00076935019TRLO0

XLON

241

1842.00

14:15:23

00076935652TRLO0

XLON

43

1842.00

14:21:49

00076935949TRLO0

BATE

205

1842.00

14:21:49

00076935951TRLO0

XLON

212

1842.00

14:21:49

00076935950TRLO0

XLON

27

1840.00

14:29:36

00076936219TRLO0

XLON

282

1840.00

14:29:36

00076936218TRLO0

XLON

296

1836.00

14:30:26

00076936294TRLO0

XLON

46

1836.00

14:45:00

00076936850TRLO0

BATE

249

1836.00

14:45:00

00076936849TRLO0

XLON

249

1836.00

14:45:00

00076936848TRLO0

XLON

223

1832.00

14:48:20

00076936926TRLO0

XLON

236

1828.00

14:52:44

00076937047TRLO0

XLON

134

1826.00

14:59:55

00076937239TRLO0

XLON

72

1826.00

14:59:55

00076937238TRLO0

XLON

236

1824.00

15:13:13

00076937630TRLO0

XLON

228

1824.00

15:13:13

00076937631TRLO0

XLON

2052

1827.00

15:45:35

00076938702TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


