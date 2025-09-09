Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 09
9 September 2025
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1844.3160 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
8 September 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
17,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
1824.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
1858.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
1844.3160
Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 57,207,500. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 57,207,500. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
1843.0680
15,081
BATS
1854.1240
1,919
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
85
1848.00
09:23:18
00076929723TRLO0
XLON
1
1848.00
09:23:18
00076929724TRLO0
XLON
25
1848.00
09:23:18
00076929726TRLO0
XLON
32
1848.00
09:23:18
00076929725TRLO0
XLON
2
1848.00
09:28:31
00076929814TRLO0
XLON
2
1848.00
09:28:31
00076929813TRLO0
XLON
7
1848.00
09:31:06
00076929879TRLO0
XLON
29
1848.00
09:31:06
00076929878TRLO0
XLON
208
1850.00
09:31:06
00076929880TRLO0
XLON
96
1850.00
09:36:00
00076929938TRLO0
XLON
22
1850.00
09:36:00
00076929937TRLO0
XLON
54
1850.00
09:37:01
00076929974TRLO0
XLON
54
1850.00
09:37:01
00076929973TRLO0
XLON
6
1850.00
09:42:01
00076930149TRLO0
XLON
4
1850.00
09:42:01
00076930148TRLO0
XLON
1
1852.00
10:02:40
00076930646TRLO0
XLON
13
1852.00
10:02:40
00076930645TRLO0
XLON
4
1852.00
10:02:57
00076930648TRLO0
XLON
33
1852.00
10:02:57
00076930647TRLO0
XLON
219
1856.00
10:03:00
00076930649TRLO0
BATE
146
1856.00
10:03:00
00076930650TRLO0
BATE
129
1854.00
10:03:59
00076930684TRLO0
BATE
4
1854.00
10:03:59
00076930685TRLO0
BATE
1
1854.00
10:04:00
00076930687TRLO0
BATE
11
1854.00
10:04:00
00076930686TRLO0
BATE
175
1856.00
10:18:06
00076930870TRLO0
BATE
78
1858.00
10:21:53
00076930913TRLO0
XLON
43
1858.00
10:21:53
00076930912TRLO0
XLON
377
1856.00
10:21:53
00076930914TRLO0
XLON
177
1858.00
10:25:39
00076930962TRLO0
BATE
23
1858.00
10:38:39
00076931157TRLO0
BATE
150
1858.00
10:38:39
00076931156TRLO0
BATE
4
1858.00
10:38:39
00076931155TRLO0
BATE
32
1856.00
10:38:39
00076931159TRLO0
XLON
206
1856.00
10:38:39
00076931158TRLO0
XLON
113
1856.00
10:39:54
00076931167TRLO0
BATE
174
1856.00
10:48:20
00076931303TRLO0
BATE
51
1856.00
10:48:20
00076931301TRLO0
BATE
223
1856.00
10:48:20
00076931302TRLO0
XLON
11
1852.00
11:22:02
00076931877TRLO0
XLON
2
1854.00
11:22:02
00076931882TRLO0
BATE
18
1852.00
11:22:16
00076931891TRLO0
XLON
121
1854.00
11:26:17
00076931995TRLO0
BATE
28
1854.00
11:26:17
00076931994TRLO0
BATE
26
1852.00
11:26:17
00076931998TRLO0
XLON
31
1852.00
11:26:17
00076931997TRLO0
XLON
77
1852.00
11:26:17
00076931996TRLO0
XLON
67
1852.00
11:26:17
00076931999TRLO0
XLON
203
1852.00
11:29:18
00076932052TRLO0
XLON
52
1848.00
11:30:49
00076932064TRLO0
XLON
77
1848.00
11:30:49
00076932063TRLO0
XLON
124
1848.00
11:30:49
00076932062TRLO0
XLON
152
1852.00
11:43:17
00076932239TRLO0
BATE
1
1850.00
11:46:39
00076932346TRLO0
BATE
100
1850.00
11:46:39
00076932345TRLO0
BATE
6000
1850.00
11:47:39
00076932362TRLO0
XLON
18
1846.00
11:56:37
00076932585TRLO0
XLON
190
1846.00
11:56:37
00076932587TRLO0
XLON
240
1848.00
12:12:00
00076932996TRLO0
XLON
6
1848.00
12:12:00
00076932995TRLO0
XLON
268
1842.00
12:12:49
00076933017TRLO0
XLON
165
1842.00
12:19:01
00076933142TRLO0
XLON
27
1842.00
12:19:01
00076933141TRLO0
XLON
27
1842.00
12:19:01
00076933140TRLO0
XLON
11
1842.00
12:19:01
00076933139TRLO0
XLON
9
1842.00
12:19:01
00076933138TRLO0
XLON
56
1836.00
12:27:08
00076933334TRLO0
XLON
78
1836.00
12:30:30
00076933397TRLO0
XLON
12
1836.00
12:30:30
00076933402TRLO0
XLON
2
1836.00
12:30:30
00076933401TRLO0
XLON
33
1836.00
12:30:30
00076933400TRLO0
XLON
2
1836.00
12:30:30
00076933399TRLO0
XLON
4
1836.00
12:30:30
00076933398TRLO0
XLON
3
1836.00
12:32:52
00076933476TRLO0
BATE
4
1836.00
12:36:48
00076933618TRLO0
XLON
46
1836.00
12:46:28
00076933870TRLO0
BATE
214
1836.00
12:46:28
00076933876TRLO0
XLON
12
1836.00
12:46:28
00076933875TRLO0
XLON
4
1836.00
12:46:28
00076933874TRLO0
XLON
232
1836.00
13:07:08
00076934353TRLO0
XLON
160
1834.00
13:48:35
00076935020TRLO0
XLON
42
1834.00
13:48:35
00076935019TRLO0
XLON
241
1842.00
14:15:23
00076935652TRLO0
XLON
43
1842.00
14:21:49
00076935949TRLO0
BATE
205
1842.00
14:21:49
00076935951TRLO0
XLON
212
1842.00
14:21:49
00076935950TRLO0
XLON
27
1840.00
14:29:36
00076936219TRLO0
XLON
282
1840.00
14:29:36
00076936218TRLO0
XLON
296
1836.00
14:30:26
00076936294TRLO0
XLON
46
1836.00
14:45:00
00076936850TRLO0
BATE
249
1836.00
14:45:00
00076936849TRLO0
XLON
249
1836.00
14:45:00
00076936848TRLO0
XLON
223
1832.00
14:48:20
00076936926TRLO0
XLON
236
1828.00
14:52:44
00076937047TRLO0
XLON
134
1826.00
14:59:55
00076937239TRLO0
XLON
72
1826.00
14:59:55
00076937238TRLO0
XLON
236
1824.00
15:13:13
00076937630TRLO0
XLON
228
1824.00
15:13:13
00076937631TRLO0
XLON
2052
1827.00
15:45:35
00076938702TRLO0
XLON
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916