Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 09

9 September 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1844.3160 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 8 September 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 17,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 1824.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 1858.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 1844.3160

Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 57,207,500. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 57,207,500. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 1843.0680 15,081 BATS 1854.1240 1,919

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 85 1848.00 09:23:18 00076929723TRLO0 XLON 1 1848.00 09:23:18 00076929724TRLO0 XLON 25 1848.00 09:23:18 00076929726TRLO0 XLON 32 1848.00 09:23:18 00076929725TRLO0 XLON 2 1848.00 09:28:31 00076929814TRLO0 XLON 2 1848.00 09:28:31 00076929813TRLO0 XLON 7 1848.00 09:31:06 00076929879TRLO0 XLON 29 1848.00 09:31:06 00076929878TRLO0 XLON 208 1850.00 09:31:06 00076929880TRLO0 XLON 96 1850.00 09:36:00 00076929938TRLO0 XLON 22 1850.00 09:36:00 00076929937TRLO0 XLON 54 1850.00 09:37:01 00076929974TRLO0 XLON 54 1850.00 09:37:01 00076929973TRLO0 XLON 6 1850.00 09:42:01 00076930149TRLO0 XLON 4 1850.00 09:42:01 00076930148TRLO0 XLON 1 1852.00 10:02:40 00076930646TRLO0 XLON 13 1852.00 10:02:40 00076930645TRLO0 XLON 4 1852.00 10:02:57 00076930648TRLO0 XLON 33 1852.00 10:02:57 00076930647TRLO0 XLON 219 1856.00 10:03:00 00076930649TRLO0 BATE 146 1856.00 10:03:00 00076930650TRLO0 BATE 129 1854.00 10:03:59 00076930684TRLO0 BATE 4 1854.00 10:03:59 00076930685TRLO0 BATE 1 1854.00 10:04:00 00076930687TRLO0 BATE 11 1854.00 10:04:00 00076930686TRLO0 BATE 175 1856.00 10:18:06 00076930870TRLO0 BATE 78 1858.00 10:21:53 00076930913TRLO0 XLON 43 1858.00 10:21:53 00076930912TRLO0 XLON 377 1856.00 10:21:53 00076930914TRLO0 XLON 177 1858.00 10:25:39 00076930962TRLO0 BATE 23 1858.00 10:38:39 00076931157TRLO0 BATE 150 1858.00 10:38:39 00076931156TRLO0 BATE 4 1858.00 10:38:39 00076931155TRLO0 BATE 32 1856.00 10:38:39 00076931159TRLO0 XLON 206 1856.00 10:38:39 00076931158TRLO0 XLON 113 1856.00 10:39:54 00076931167TRLO0 BATE 174 1856.00 10:48:20 00076931303TRLO0 BATE 51 1856.00 10:48:20 00076931301TRLO0 BATE 223 1856.00 10:48:20 00076931302TRLO0 XLON 11 1852.00 11:22:02 00076931877TRLO0 XLON 2 1854.00 11:22:02 00076931882TRLO0 BATE 18 1852.00 11:22:16 00076931891TRLO0 XLON 121 1854.00 11:26:17 00076931995TRLO0 BATE 28 1854.00 11:26:17 00076931994TRLO0 BATE 26 1852.00 11:26:17 00076931998TRLO0 XLON 31 1852.00 11:26:17 00076931997TRLO0 XLON 77 1852.00 11:26:17 00076931996TRLO0 XLON 67 1852.00 11:26:17 00076931999TRLO0 XLON 203 1852.00 11:29:18 00076932052TRLO0 XLON 52 1848.00 11:30:49 00076932064TRLO0 XLON 77 1848.00 11:30:49 00076932063TRLO0 XLON 124 1848.00 11:30:49 00076932062TRLO0 XLON 152 1852.00 11:43:17 00076932239TRLO0 BATE 1 1850.00 11:46:39 00076932346TRLO0 BATE 100 1850.00 11:46:39 00076932345TRLO0 BATE 6000 1850.00 11:47:39 00076932362TRLO0 XLON 18 1846.00 11:56:37 00076932585TRLO0 XLON 190 1846.00 11:56:37 00076932587TRLO0 XLON 240 1848.00 12:12:00 00076932996TRLO0 XLON 6 1848.00 12:12:00 00076932995TRLO0 XLON 268 1842.00 12:12:49 00076933017TRLO0 XLON 165 1842.00 12:19:01 00076933142TRLO0 XLON 27 1842.00 12:19:01 00076933141TRLO0 XLON 27 1842.00 12:19:01 00076933140TRLO0 XLON 11 1842.00 12:19:01 00076933139TRLO0 XLON 9 1842.00 12:19:01 00076933138TRLO0 XLON 56 1836.00 12:27:08 00076933334TRLO0 XLON 78 1836.00 12:30:30 00076933397TRLO0 XLON 12 1836.00 12:30:30 00076933402TRLO0 XLON 2 1836.00 12:30:30 00076933401TRLO0 XLON 33 1836.00 12:30:30 00076933400TRLO0 XLON 2 1836.00 12:30:30 00076933399TRLO0 XLON 4 1836.00 12:30:30 00076933398TRLO0 XLON 3 1836.00 12:32:52 00076933476TRLO0 BATE 4 1836.00 12:36:48 00076933618TRLO0 XLON 46 1836.00 12:46:28 00076933870TRLO0 BATE 214 1836.00 12:46:28 00076933876TRLO0 XLON 12 1836.00 12:46:28 00076933875TRLO0 XLON 4 1836.00 12:46:28 00076933874TRLO0 XLON 232 1836.00 13:07:08 00076934353TRLO0 XLON 160 1834.00 13:48:35 00076935020TRLO0 XLON 42 1834.00 13:48:35 00076935019TRLO0 XLON 241 1842.00 14:15:23 00076935652TRLO0 XLON 43 1842.00 14:21:49 00076935949TRLO0 BATE 205 1842.00 14:21:49 00076935951TRLO0 XLON 212 1842.00 14:21:49 00076935950TRLO0 XLON 27 1840.00 14:29:36 00076936219TRLO0 XLON 282 1840.00 14:29:36 00076936218TRLO0 XLON 296 1836.00 14:30:26 00076936294TRLO0 XLON 46 1836.00 14:45:00 00076936850TRLO0 BATE 249 1836.00 14:45:00 00076936849TRLO0 XLON 249 1836.00 14:45:00 00076936848TRLO0 XLON 223 1832.00 14:48:20 00076936926TRLO0 XLON 236 1828.00 14:52:44 00076937047TRLO0 XLON 134 1826.00 14:59:55 00076937239TRLO0 XLON 72 1826.00 14:59:55 00076937238TRLO0 XLON 236 1824.00 15:13:13 00076937630TRLO0 XLON 228 1824.00 15:13:13 00076937631TRLO0 XLON 2052 1827.00 15:45:35 00076938702TRLO0 XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916