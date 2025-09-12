Anzeige
Freitag, 12.09.2025
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
WKN: A1H5UL | ISIN: LU0569974404 | Ticker-Symbol: 7AA
Tradegate
12.09.25 | 09:02
Dow Jones News
12.09.2025 08:33 Uhr
198 Leser
Aperam S.A.: Aperam Builds on Strong Legacy with Appointment of New CEO

DJ Aperam Builds on Strong Legacy with Appointment of New CEO 

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Personnel 
Aperam Builds on Strong Legacy with Appointment of New CEO 
12-Sep-2025 / 07:59 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Aperam Builds on Strong Legacy with Appointment of New CEO 
  
 
 -- Timoteo Di Maulo is retiring as CEO of Aperam, effective January 1, 2026, and will join Aperam's Board of Directors 
 -- Sudhakar Sivaji, current CFO, will succeed as CEO effective January 1, 2026 
 -- New leadership team will be in place already as of October 1, 2025 
  
 
Luxembourg 12 September, 2025 (8:00 CEST) - Aperam announced that Chief Executive Officer Timoteo "Tim" Di Maulo will 
retire after successfully leading the company since 2015. The leadership transition will take effect on 1 January 2026. 
From that date, Tim Di Maulo will remain closely involved as a member of the Board of Directors and strategic advisor 
on public affairs for Europe. This appointment will be submitted at the next Annual General Meeting. 
 
During more than a decade at the helm, Tim Di Maulo led Aperam through a period of remarkable growth and 
diversification to strengthen its circular model, creating a four-segment structure and embedding CO2 reduction, 
recycling, and efficiency as central pillars of the company's strategy. He also placed strong emphasis on commercial 
excellence and the reinforcement of trade defence as key levers of competitiveness. These achievements have positioned 
Aperam with a stronger foundation in the metals industry, a more diversified portfolio of businesses, and a leadership 
role in the circular economy of advanced materials. 
 
Building on this platform, Aperam will now enter a new chapter of transformation, targeting Value Leadership in every 
market. Each division will focus on competitiveness and growth, while the company strengthens its supply chain and 
delivers on major investments in Brazil, France, USA and Europe. 
 
The Board of Directors has appointed Sudhakar "Sud"  Sivaji, currently Chief Financial Officer, as Aperam's next Chief 
Executive Officer. Sud has been the CFO of Aperam since 2020, and brings close to 25 years of experience in the steel, 
alloys and aerospace industries. Before joining Aperam, he spent 12 years at thyssenkrupp's Steel and Material Services 
businesses, where he held leadership roles across Europe, the U.S., China, and Brazil. Prior to that Sud spent 7 years 
at Honeywell Aerospace in different engineering and program management roles. 
 
Nicolas Changeur, currently CEO for Service and Solutions and Chief Marketing Officer for Aperam Stainless Europe, will 
become Aperam's new Chief Financial Officer. With over 20 years of industry experience, including 15 at Aperam, he 
brings strong commercial expertise, deep market knowledge, and a proven record in value creation, positioning him to 
play a key role in driving the Group's strategy, performance, and growth. 
 
Lakshmi Mittal, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said:  "Tim has been an outstanding leader, guiding Aperam through 
a period of profound transformation. He has built a stronger, more diversified, and more sustainable company, well 
prepared for future challenges. We thank him deeply for his vision and commitment, and are pleased that he will remain 
closely engaged with Aperam as a member of the Board of Directors and as strategic advisor on public affairs for 
Europe. At the same time, we are pleased to welcome Sud Sivaji as our new CEO. Sud has the experience and leadership 
needed to take Aperam forward, capture growth opportunities, and deliver long-term value for our stakeholders. We are 
equally delighted with the appointment of Nicolas Changeur as Group CFO, reinforcing our leadership team with his 
strong financial, commercial, and strategic expertise." 
 
With the CEO transition effective January 1, 2026, Aperam's new Leadership Team will already be in place as of October 
1, 2025, structured as follows: 
 
  
 
CTIO: Chief Technology & Information officer 
 
CHRO & CSO: Chief Human Resources & Sustainability Officer 
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
Contact 
 
  
 
Investor Relations / Roberta de Aguiar Faria: IR@aperam.com 
 Communication / Ana Escobedo Conover: communications@aperam.com 
 
  
 
  
 
About Aperam 
 
  
 
Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical, alloys, specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 
countries. Starting from 1 January 2022, the business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & 
Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables; committed to be the leading 
value creator in the circular economy of infinite, world-changing materials. 
 
  
 
Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in 
Alloys & high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over sixteen production 
facilities in Brazil, Belgium, France, United States, India & China, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, 
processing and services network and a unique capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels 
from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys scrap. Aperam places sustainability at the heart of its 
business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular economy, as demonstrated by its ResponsibleSteel 
certification, which ensures high standards of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance. For further 
information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com. 
 
  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2196550 12-Sep-2025 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 12, 2025 01:59 ET (05:59 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
