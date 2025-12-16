Anzeige
WKN: A1H5UL | ISIN: LU0569974404 | Ticker-Symbol: 7AA
Tradegate
16.12.25 | 16:35
35,200 Euro
+3,04 % +1,040
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
AMX
CAC Mid 60
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
APERAM SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APERAM SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,16035,20017:08
35,16035,20017:08
Dow Jones News
16.12.2025 16:03 Uhr
245 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Aperam S.A.: Aperam announces changes in its Board of Directors

DJ Aperam announces changes in its Board of Directors 

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
Aperam announces changes in its Board of Directors 
16-Dec-2025 / 15:30 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Aperam announces changes in its Board of Directors 

Luxembourg, December 16, 2025 (15:30 CET) - Aperam today announced changes to its Board of Directors, effective January 
1st, 2026. The Board has decided to co-opt Mr Timoteo Di Maulo, who will step down as CEO on December 31st, as a 
Director. His appointment will be submitted for shareholder approval at the next General Meeting of Shareholders. This 
coincides with the resignation of Mr Sandeep Jalan, who will step down from the Board on December 31st, 2025 for 
personal reasons. 

Mr Lakshmi N. Mittal, Chairman of the Board, commented: "I am delighted to welcome Tim to the Board. Having 
successfully led Aperam for more than a decade, his deep industrial knowledge will be a valuable asset. I must also 
thank Sandeep for his dedicated service to the company, latterly as a Board member and previously as Chief Financial 
Officer.". 

About Aperam 

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 
countries. Starting from 1 January 2022, the business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & 
Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables. Aperam is fully committed to 
be the leading value creator in the circular economy of infinite, world-changing materials. 

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in 
Alloys & high value specialty products with presence in France, China, India and the United States. In addition to its 
industrial network, spread over sixteen production facilities in Brazil, Belgium, France, the United States, India & 
China, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce 
low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys 
scrap. With Bioenergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC-certified forestry and with 
ELG, a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance 
alloys, Aperam's places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the 
circular economy. 

In 2024, Aperam had sales of EUR 6,255 million and shipments of 2.29 million tonnes. 

For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com.   

Contact 

Investor Relations / Roberta de Aguiar Faria: IR@aperam.com 
Communication / Ana Escobedo Conover: Ana.Escobedo@aperam.com 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2246614 16-Dec-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2246614&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 16, 2025 09:30 ET (14:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
