Aperam S.A.: Aperam announces changes in its Board of Directors

DJ Aperam announces changes in its Board of Directors

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Aperam announces changes in its Board of Directors 16-Dec-2025 / 15:30 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Aperam announces changes in its Board of Directors Luxembourg, December 16, 2025 (15:30 CET) - Aperam today announced changes to its Board of Directors, effective January 1st, 2026. The Board has decided to co-opt Mr Timoteo Di Maulo, who will step down as CEO on December 31st, as a Director. His appointment will be submitted for shareholder approval at the next General Meeting of Shareholders. This coincides with the resignation of Mr Sandeep Jalan, who will step down from the Board on December 31st, 2025 for personal reasons. Mr Lakshmi N. Mittal, Chairman of the Board, commented: "I am delighted to welcome Tim to the Board. Having successfully led Aperam for more than a decade, his deep industrial knowledge will be a valuable asset. I must also thank Sandeep for his dedicated service to the company, latterly as a Board member and previously as Chief Financial Officer.". About Aperam Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 countries. Starting from 1 January 2022, the business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables. Aperam is fully committed to be the leading value creator in the circular economy of infinite, world-changing materials. Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in Alloys & high value specialty products with presence in France, China, India and the United States. In addition to its industrial network, spread over sixteen production facilities in Brazil, Belgium, France, the United States, India & China, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys scrap. With Bioenergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC-certified forestry and with ELG, a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, Aperam's places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular economy. In 2024, Aperam had sales of EUR 6,255 million and shipments of 2.29 million tonnes. For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com. Contact Investor Relations / Roberta de Aguiar Faria: IR@aperam.com Communication / Ana Escobedo Conover: Ana.Escobedo@aperam.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2246614 16-Dec-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2246614&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 16, 2025 09:30 ET (14:30 GMT)