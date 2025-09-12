PRESS RELEASE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF INFORMATION RELATING TO THE CHARACTERISTICS OF THE COMPANY IN THE CONTEXT OF THE SIMPLIFIED TENDER OFFER FOR THE ORDINARY SHARES OF ALTAMIR INITIATED BY AMBOISE SAS





This press release has been prepared by ALTAMIR and is published on September 12, 2025, in accordance with the provisions of Articles 231-27, 3° and 231-28 I of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF").



Pursuant to Article L. 621-8 of the French Monetary and Financial Code and Article 231-26 of its General Regulation, the AMF, under its clearance decision dated September 11, 2025, relating to the simplified tender offer for the shares of ALTAMIR (the "Offer"), has affixed visa no. 25-369 to the response note prepared by ALTAMIR (the "Response Note").

In accordance with Article 231-28 of the AMF General Regulation, the information relating to the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of ALTAMIR was filed with the AMF and made available to the public on September 12, 2025. This information supplements the Response Note prepared by ALTAMIR.

The information relating to the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of ALTAMIR is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and ALTAMIR (www.altamir.fr), and copies may be obtained free of charge from:

ALTAMIR

61, rue des Belles Feuilles

75116 PARIS

Prior to the opening of the Offer, the AMF and Euronext will each publish, respectively, a notice of opening and timetable, and a notice announcing the terms and timetable of the Offer.

Disclaimer



This press release has been prepared for information purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to the public. The distribution of this press release, the Offer, and its acceptance may be subject to specific regulations or restrictions in certain countries. The Offer is not directed at, nor may it be accepted by, any persons subject to such restrictions, either directly or indirectly, and the Offer is not intended to be accepted from any country in which such restrictions would apply. This press release is not intended for distribution in such countries. Accordingly, persons in possession of this press release are required to inform themselves of any local restrictions that may apply and to comply with them.



ALTAMIR accepts no liability for any violation by any person of such restrictions.

