Freitag, 12.09.2025
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
WKN: A0X93V | ISIN: SE0002478776
Frankfurt
12.09.25 | 09:59
0,529 Euro
+1,15 % +0,006
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
12.09.2025 10:26 Uhr
107 Leser
Senzime to Present at Pareto Securities' 16th Annual Healthcare Conference

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESS Newswire / September 12, 2025 / Senzime AB (Nasdaq Stockholm:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF), a leader in precision-based monitoring during anesthesia, today announced that the company will participate in the Pareto Securities' 16th Annual Healthcare Conference, taking place on September 16, at Hotel At Six, Brunkebergstorg 6, Stockholm, Sweden.

Between 11:30-11:50 CET, Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime, will give a company presentation.

At the time of the event, a PDF version of the presentation will be available at https://www.senzime.com/en/reports-presentations

Pareto Securities' 16 th Annual Healthcare Conference features around 50 company presentations, alongside one-on-one investor meetings and networking with leading professionals from the healthcare industry.

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB
Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime is a leading medical device company at the forefront of a changing healthcare market, driven by new clinical guidelines and emerging technologies. Established in 1999, Senzime develops and markets precision-based monitoring systems that improve outcomes, reduce costs, and advance perioperative patient safety. The flagship solution is the TetraGraph® system, proven best-in-class for accurate monitoring of neuromuscular transmission during surgery and used in thousands of operating rooms across the globe. The system helps to secure precise dosing of paralytic drugs and provides enhanced insights to safeguard every patient's journey, from anesthesia to recovery.

Headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Senzime is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (SEZI), with cross-trading on the US OTCQX Market (SNZZF), and backed by long-term investors. More information is available at senzime.com.

Senzime to Present at Pareto Securities' 16th Annual Healthcare Conference

SOURCE: Senzime



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/senzime-to-present-at-pareto-securities-16th-annual-healthcare-confer-1072157

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
