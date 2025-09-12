Nordark's Largest External Investor John Lilic Increases Stake in Hilbert Group

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / September 12, 2025 / Hilbert Group AB (Nasdaq:HILB B), the Nordic listed investment firm focused on digital assets and fintech, today announced that the Canadian John Lilic - an early Bitcoin and Ethereum contributor and one of the leading Web3 angel investors globally - has increased his existing stake in Hilbert by purchasing additional Hilbert B-shares for SEK 5.5 million.

The share purchase was executed at SEK 10.08 per share, matching exactly the price of Hilbert's recently completed private placement to Russell Thompson, Hilbert Group's Chief Investment Officer, who invested SEK 25 million (press released last week).

The agreed price was set at the lower of SEK 10.08 and the five-day VWAP (volume-weighted average price) for the week immediately following the Q2 report release, ultimately resulting in a subscription price of SEK 10.08 per share. For transparency, the 5-day VWAP during that week was SEK 10.59, with prices ranging from SEK 9.5 on the first day to SEK 10.9 on the fifth.

This investment underscores the strong belief among key Nordark stakeholders in Hilbert's long-term vision and the strategic value of Nordark within Hilbert's full-stack digital finance platform. Beyond the added banking features to Hilbert's offering, there are strong synergies between the Nordark platform and Syntetika and Hilbert asset management.

"I have been deeply involved with Nordark from the very beginning and have always believed in its potential to become a leading crypto banking platform," said John Lilic. "With Nordark now part of Hilbert Group, it has found the ideal home to scale globally. I have a strong belief in Hilbert's strategy, leadership, and vision, and I am excited to increase my commitment at this pivotal moment."

The acquisition of Nordark by Hilbert Group, announced earlier this month, represents a significant milestone in Hilbert's mission to build Europe's leading digital finance ecosystem. Nordark's banking platform provides institutional-grade solutions for digital asset banking, trading, and lending, with a diversified revenue model spanning banking fees, trading commissions, and loan interest income.

Niclas Sandström, Co-Founder of Hilbert Group, commented:

"John has been an instrumental supporter and catalyst of Nordark's growth journey. His decision to increase his investment in Hilbert is a strong vote of confidence - both in Hilbert Group and in our shared vision for scaling Nordark into a major revenue generator."

For further information, please contact:

Barnali Biswal, CEO Hilbert Group AB or

Niclas Sandström, Co-founder Hilbert Group AB

+46 (0)8 502 353 00

ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

Attachments

Nordark's Largest External Investor John Lilic Increases Stake in Hilbert Group

SOURCE: Hilbert Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/nordarks-largest-external-investor-john-lilic-increases-stake-in-hil-1072158