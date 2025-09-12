Anzeige
Freitag, 12.09.2025
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
WKN: A14NAK | ISIN: SE0006509949 | Ticker-Symbol: E5E
Düsseldorf
11.09.25 | 16:00
0,824 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.09.2025 13:00 Uhr
Eltel AB: Eltel to build grid connections for DayOne's Data Center - contract value EUR 38 million

Eltel has been awarded a contract to build grid connections for DayOne's new Data Center in Lahti, Finland. Eltel's contract includes turnkey delivery of a 110 kV substation and cabling from DayOne's Data Center site to the Lahti Energia grid. The contract value is estimated to EUR 38 million.

DayOne's Lahti facility is planned to be operational in 2027, with Eltel's share set to begin the third quarter of 2025 and expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2027. Getting grid connection built on time is crucial for this type of large-scale project.

"Our Data Center offering combines Eltel competences from Power and Communication. By doing so we provide comprehensive and efficient life-cycle services to our Data Center customers, both on the inside and the outside the facility", says Juha Luusua, Managing Director, Eltel Finland.

Eltel is a member of the Finnish Data Center Association (FDCA). In the Data Center market, Eltel offers lifecycle services, including the design, construction, and maintenance of energy-efficient infrastructure. The company's solutions integrate renewable energy and high-capacity communication networks, ensuring reliability and sustainability. With operations across the Nordic countries, Eltel's 24/7 service capability and geographical reach ensure that Data Centers remain consistently connected and powered.

For further information, please contact:
Alexandra Kärnlund, Director, Communications
Phone: +46 70 910 0903, alexandra.karnlund@eltelnetworks.com

About Eltel
Eltel is the leading service provider for critical infrastructure in the Nordics. Our 4,500 colleagues across the Nordics, Germany and Lithuania enable the digitalization and electrification of society by providing services and turnkey solutions for high performing communication and power networks and renewable energy. The head office is located in Sweden and Eltel's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. In 2024 the total net sales amounted to EUR 828.7 million. Read more at www.eltelnetworks.com.

