WKN: A14NAK | ISIN: SE0006509949 | Ticker-Symbol: E5E
Eltel AB: Eltel and Caruna sign a frame agreement worth approximately EUR 81 million

Eltel Finland has signed a frame agreement with Caruna, the largest Finnish electricity distribution company, to ensure reliable power distribution in large parts of Caruna's network areas. The four-year frame agreement is worth about EUR 81 million for the entire contract period including option years.

The frame agreement is based on a geographical model, under which Eltel is responsible for field services for Caruna's end customers, as well as for distribution network fault repairs, maintenance, service work and construction work in the awarded municipalities. The agreement covers large parts of Finland and a significant number of Eltel employees are involved in delivering electricity distribution services in these areas.

The frame agreement begins in March 2026 and runs until 2030, with option for two additional extensions of three years each.

For further information, please contact:
Alexandra Kärnlund, Director, Communications
Phone: +46 70 910 0903, alexandra.karnlund@eltelnetworks.com

About Eltel
Eltel is the leading service provider for critical infrastructure in the Nordics. Our 4,500 colleagues across the Nordics, Germany and Lithuania enable the digitalization and electrification of society by providing services and turnkey solutions for high performing communication and power networks and renewable energy. The head office is located in Sweden and Eltel's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. In 2024 the total net sales amounted to EUR 828.7 million. Read more at www.eltelnetworks.com.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
