WKN: A14NAK | ISIN: SE0006509949
Frankfurt
17.12.25 | 08:38
0,788 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELTEL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELTEL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8380,86217:17
18.12.2025
Eltel AB: Eltel signs smart meter contract with Caruna worth EUR 23.7 million

Eltel Finland has been selected by Caruna to replace smart meters across the company's entire network. The work will commence in 2026 and run until 2029. The contract value is EUR 23.7 million.

Eltel will manage the full scope of Caruna's smart meter replacement programme, throughout Caruna's entire distribution network areas. The geographical scope as well as the contract size of EUR 23.7 make this the largest smart metering project in Finland.

The project will start in Q1 2026, with mass installations taking place between 2027 and 2029.

For further information, please contact:
Alexandra Kärnlund, Director, Communications
Phone: +46 70 910 0903, alexandra.karnlund@eltelnetworks.com

About Eltel
Eltel is the leading service provider for critical infrastructure in the Nordics. Our 4,500 colleagues across the Nordics, Germany and Lithuania enable the digitalization and electrification of society by providing services and turnkey solutions for high performing communication and power networks and renewable energy. The head office is located in Sweden and Eltel's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. In 2024 the total net sales amounted to EUR 828.7 million. Read more at www.eltelnetworks.com.

