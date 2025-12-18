Eltel AB: Eltel signs smart meter contract with Caruna worth EUR 23.7 million

Eltel Finland has been selected by Caruna to replace smart meters across the company's entire network. The work will commence in 2026 and run until 2029. The contract value is EUR 23.7 million.

Eltel will manage the full scope of Caruna's smart meter replacement programme, throughout Caruna's entire distribution network areas. The geographical scope as well as the contract size of EUR 23.7 make this the largest smart metering project in Finland.

The project will start in Q1 2026, with mass installations taking place between 2027 and 2029.

