BYD Clarifies Statements Made by Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa

In response to the remarks made yesterday by Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa, who publicly stated that "in Germany Leapmotor sold more than BYD," the company wishes to clarify the following sales figures for the German market from January to August 2025:

- With 8,610 registrations in the first eight months of the year, BYD clearly leads ahead of Leapmotor, which registered only 3,536 units.

- In the BEV and PHEV segments over the same period, BYD registered 5,852 BEVs and 2,757 PHEVs, surpassing Leapmotor's 3,088 BEVs and 448 PHEVs.

Looking at the broader market context during the same period, BYD in Germany also:

- Overtook Alfa Romeo, which registered just 5,226 units (including only 140 BEVs and 34 PHEVs).

- Surpassed Jeep both in the BEV segment (where the American brand registered only 350 units) and in the PHEV segment (just 569 units). BYD is also rapidly closing in on Jeep in total sales, with a volume gap of only 278 units.

