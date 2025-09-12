RedChip Companies, Inc.: NioCorp and Phoenix Motor Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / September 12, 2025 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with NioCorp Developments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NB) and Phoenix Motor Inc. (OTC PINK:PEVM) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV this Saturday, September 13, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

NB: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/nb_access

PEVM: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/pevm_access

Mark Smith, Chairman, President, and CEO of NioCorp, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss the company's Elk Creek Project in Nebraska, a fully permitted $1.14 billion underground critical minerals mine expected to produce niobium, scandium, titanium, and potentially rare earth oxides essential to clean energy, aerospace, and defense applications. With all major permits secured, offtake agreements covering 75% of planned niobium output, and the largest scandium sales contract ever signed, NioCorp is positioned to establish America's first mine-to-market scandium supply chain. Backed by strong state, federal, and local support, including a U.S. Department of Defense grant and an $800 million U.S. Export-Import Bank debt financing application, the Company is advancing toward construction of one of North America's most strategic critical minerals projects. With robust economics, a projected 38-year mine life, and a management team with decades of rare earth and mining expertise, NioCorp is poised to deliver long-term value for shareholders as the U.S. and its allies race to secure critical mineral supply chains.

John Walsh, CEO of PhoenixEV, the North American division of Phoenix Motor, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to share the company's strategic vision for leading the electrification of commercial transportation. Walsh discusses PhoenixEV's comprehensive lineup of heavy- and medium-duty electric vehicles, including transit and school buses, shuttle buses, and delivery trucks, and the company's commanding position in the U.S. transit bus market, strengthened by the 2024 acquisition of Proterra's bus business. With over 1,300 vehicles delivered, more than 60 million real-world miles logged, and a robust $200 million order backlog, PhoenixEV is well-positioned to capitalize on accelerating fleet electrification mandates. Walsh highlights the company's vertically integrated approach, advanced technology platforms, including AI-powered solutions and intelligent energy storage systems, and strong financial performance as key drivers of sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value.

NB and PEVM are clients of RedChip Companies. Please read our full disclosure at https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures.

About NioCorp

NioCorp is developing the Elk Creek Project, which is expected to produce niobium, scandium, and titanium. The company is also assessing the potential to produce several rare earth elements from the project. Niobium is used to create specialty alloys and High-Strength, Low-Alloy ("HSLA") steel, a lighter, stronger steel used in automotive, structural, and pipeline applications. Scandium is a specialty metal that can be combined with aluminum to make alloys with increased strength and better corrosion resistance. It is also a critical component of advanced solid oxide fuel cells. Titanium is used in various lightweight alloys and is a key ingredient in pigments for paper, paint, and plastics. It is also utilized in aerospace, armor, and medical implants. Magnetic rare earths, such as neodymium, praseodymium, terbium, and dysprosium, are essential for making neodymium-iron-boron magnets, which are used in many defense and civilian applications.

About Phoenix Motor Inc.

Phoenix Motor Inc. is redefining commercial transportation with smart, zero-emission electric vehicles. Through our two brands - PhoenixEV (America manufacturing for America market) and EdisonFuture (International resources for international market) - we deliver a full range of heavy-, medium-, and light-duty EVs, from transit and shuttle buses to delivery vans and trucks.

With cutting-edge electric drive systems and seamless integration of autonomous driving technologies, Phoenix is driving the future of sustainable transit, logistics, and community mobility - in the U.S. and beyond. To learn more, please visit: phoenixev.ai.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 33 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more. RedChip also offers RedChat, a proprietary AI-powered chatbot that analyzes SEC filings and corporate disclosures for all Nasdaq and NYSE-listed companies, giving investors instant, on-demand insights.

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-407-644-4256

info@redchip.com

--END--

SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/niocorp-and-phoenix-motor-interviews-to-air-on-the-redchip-small-1072164