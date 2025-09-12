Mdundo.com: Mdundo.com is adjusting EBITDA Guidance to negative DKK 5.5 million for the Financial Year 2024/2025

12.9.2025 16:44:50 CEST | Mdundo.com A/S | Inside information

Contains inside information

Company Announcement Number 7-2025

Mdundo.com A/S announces an adjustment to its expected EBITDA for the financial year ended 30 June 2025, following a one-off provision made during the audit process in relation to account receivables. The Company now expects EBITDA of negative DKK 5.5 million, compared with the previously guided range of negative DKK 4-5 million and an EBITDA of negative DKK 6.4 million in the prior financial year.

This adjustment relates solely to the financial year ended 30 June 2025 and does not affect the guidance for the current financial year 2025/26, where EBITDA is still expected to be in the range of negative DKK 2-3 million.

Mdundo will publish its audited annual report for the financial year 2024/25 on 25th September, providing full details and further context.

Contacts

Martin Nielsen, CEO, +4593944055, +254708911840, martin@mdundo.com

About Mdundo.com A/S

Mdundo is a leading music service for Africa with millions of people streaming and downloading music from our app and website every month. We aim to provide Africa's millions of internet users with easy access to music whilst contributing structure, legality, and income to the sector. More info: https://mdundo.com/

