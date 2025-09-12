Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 12.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QDLM | ISIN: DK0061286101 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MDUNDO.COM A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MDUNDO.COM A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.09.2025 17:00 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mdundo.com: Mdundo.com is adjusting EBITDA Guidance to negative DKK 5.5 million for the Financial Year 2024/2025

12.9.2025 16:44:50 CEST | Mdundo.com A/S | Inside information

Contains inside information
Company Announcement Number 7-2025

Mdundo.com A/S announces an adjustment to its expected EBITDA for the financial year ended 30 June 2025, following a one-off provision made during the audit process in relation to account receivables. The Company now expects EBITDA of negative DKK 5.5 million, compared with the previously guided range of negative DKK 4-5 million and an EBITDA of negative DKK 6.4 million in the prior financial year.

This adjustment relates solely to the financial year ended 30 June 2025 and does not affect the guidance for the current financial year 2025/26, where EBITDA is still expected to be in the range of negative DKK 2-3 million.

Mdundo will publish its audited annual report for the financial year 2024/25 on 25th September, providing full details and further context.

Contacts

  • Martin Nielsen, CEO, +4593944055, +254708911840, martin@mdundo.com

About Mdundo.com A/S

Mdundo is a leading music service for Africa with millions of people streaming and downloading music from our app and website every month. We aim to provide Africa's millions of internet users with easy access to music whilst contributing structure, legality, and income to the sector. More info: https://mdundo.com/

Mdundo.com A/S
Jagtvænget 2
2920 Charlottenlund
www.mdundo.com

Certified Adviser
HC Andersen Capital
Bredgade 23B, 2. sal,
1260 København K
+45 30 93 18 87
ca@hcandersencapital.dk
https://hcandersencapital.dk/

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.