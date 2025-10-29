Mdundo.com: Decisions of Annual General Meeting in Mdundo.com A/S

29.10.2025 17:00:45 CET | Mdundo.com A/S | Decisions of general meeting

Today Wednesday 29th of October 2025, at 15:00 CET, the Company held its Annual General Meeting.

The agenda was as following:

Election of the chairman of the meeting Report from the board of directors on the past year Presentation of the annual report and any consolidated annual report for adoption The board of directors recommends that the annual report for 2024/25 is adopted. Approval of the remuneration for the board of directors for the current financial year The board of directors recommends that the proposed remuneration is approved. Decision on the allocation of profit or transfer of loss in respect of the adopted annual report The board of directors recommends that the loss for the year is carried forward to next year. Election of board members According to clause 11.1 of the articles of association, board members are elected by the general meeting for a period of one (1) year at a time and re-elections may occur. At the ordinary general meeting in 2025, Jesper Vesten Drescher (Chairman of the board), Kris Senanu, Joseph Hundah and Jaikaran Sawhny seek re-election. The board of directors recommends re-election of all current board members and chairman. Election of auditors The board of directors recommends re-election of EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab. Any proposals from the board of directors and/or shareholders Following the expiration of the board's authorizations under sections 4.1, 5.1, and 5.2 of the company's articles of association, the board propose to grant four new authorizations. The board has also proposed that the time-limit in section 6.6 of the articles of association be amended to 2 weeks. Amendment of the articles of association due to adopted proposals under item 8 Any other business

In accordance with the articles of association, the board of directors elected Layal Sarhan as chairman of the meeting.

The chairman of the meeting noted that the general meeting had been duly convened in accordance with the Danish Companies Act and the articles of association and that the general meeting thus formed a quorum.

The chairperson ascertained that nominally DKK 303,798 shares were represented, corresponding to 29.8% of the total share capital of nominally DKK 1,019,666.80. In addition, the chairperson stated that the participating share capital represented 3,037,983 votes, corresponding to 29.8% of the total number of votes of 10,196,668. The votes were represented as follows:

2,213,849 votes via those present.

824,134 votes via proxy.

0 votes via votes by post.

Item 2

The chairman of the board of directors presented to the general meeting the board of directors' report regarding the company's business in the past financial year.

Item 3

The Chairman of the Board presented the annual report.

The annual report was adopted by the general meeting unanimously and with all of the votes represented at the general meeting.

Item 4

The board of directors recommends that the basic remuneration for the coming period is DKK 50,000, and that the Chairman of the board receives one (1) times the basic remuneration in addition.

The proposal was adopted by the general meeting unanimously and with all of the votes represented at the general meeting.

Item 5

A proposal was made by the board of directors that last year's deficit be carried over to next year as stated in the annual report.

The proposal was adopted by the general meeting unanimously and with all of the votes represented at the general meeting.

Item 6

A proposal was made to re-elect Jesper Vesten Drescher (chairman of the board), Kris Senanu, Jaikaran Sawhny og Joseph Hundah to the board of directors.

The general meeting unanimously waived the requirement in section 120(3)(1) of the Danish Companies Act to provide information on other managerial positions held by the candidates in other commercial enterprises.

The chairman of the meeting noted that there were no other candidates, and so the proposal was adopted.

Item 7

A proposal was made to elect EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab as the company's auditor.

The chairman of the meeting noted that there were no other candidates, and so the proposal was adopted.

Item 8

All proposals was adopted unanimously by the general meeting with a clarification that the board of directors is authorized to issue up to 10% of the existing share capital of DKK 1,019,666.80 as Warrants.

Item 9

A proposal was made to amend the articles of association of the company as a result of the resolutions adopted by the general meeting.

Draft new articles of association were thus submitted and presented.

The proposal was adopted by the general meeting unanimously and with all of the votes represented at the general meeting.

Item 10

There was no business for consideration under this item.

There was no further business for consideration and, as a result, the chairman of the meeting stated that the business of the meeting had been completed, and that all proposals had been adopted unanimously and with all of the votes represented at the general meeting.

Chairperson of the meeting,

Layal Sarhan

