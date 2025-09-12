Societe BIC: Evolution of Société BIC's Board of Directors composition

Evolution of Société BIC's Board of Directors composition

Clichy, France - September 12, 2025 - During its meeting held today, and upon recommendation of the Nominations, Governance and CSR Committee, the Board of Directors has coopted three new Directors, which cooptation will be submitted for ratification at the next Shareholders' Meeting of May 2026:

, Société BIC's new CEO as of September 15, 2025, replaces Gonzalve Bich as Director. As announced in December 2024, Gonzalve Bich will continue to serve as Senior Advisor to the Group. Albert Baladi , an experienced and highly respected leader in the consumer goods industry, replaces Jake Schwartz, who has decided to step down from his role as Independent Director. Albert Baladi will be a member of the Audit Committee and of the Nominations, Governance and CSR Committee.

, an experienced and highly respected leader in the consumer goods industry, replaces Jake Schwartz, who has decided to step down from his role as Independent Director. Albert Baladi will be a member of the Audit Committee and of the Nominations, Governance and CSR Committee. Geoffroy Bich, who has over 30 years of experience within the Group, replaces Timothée Bich, who has decided to step down from his role as Director.





Albert Baladi is a recognized expert in the consumer goods and food & beverage industries, with close to four decades of experience. He has held senior positions in marketing and general management at Procter & Gamble, PepsiCo and Yum! Brands, and most recently served as CEO of Beam Suntory (now Suntory Global Spirits). He lives in New York and is a graduate of HEC Lausanne.

Geoffroy Bich is Vice President, Business Development at BIC. Grandson of Marcel Bich, he has over 30 years' experience in the Group, from shopfloor roles to international leadership. He worked in manufacturing across BIC's three divisions (Human Expression, Flame for Life, and Blade Excellence) and oversaw industrial sites in France, Spain, Brazil, and China. Known for his pragmatic, people-centered approach, he is based in Dubai.

Edouard Bich, Chair of the Board of Directors, said: "On behalf of the Board, I would like to warmly thank Gonzalve Bich, Jake Schwartz and Timothée Bich for their dedicated service and active contributions to the work of the Board and the Audit Committee over the years. Looking ahead, we are very pleased to welcome Rob Versloot, Albert Baladi, and Geoffroy Bich. Their experience, leadership and industry knowledge will be tremendous assets for the Board."*

