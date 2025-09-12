Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC) announces the appointment of Marie Caniac as Executive Director, Office Division, effective November 12, 2025. She will succeed Valérie Britay and join Gecina's Executive Committee.

In her new role, Marie Caniac will oversee a portfolio of 116 office properties, valued at nearly €14 billion and representing 83% of Gecina's total portfolio. She will lead the full value chain of office operations, including asset management, leasing and marketing, property management, as well as technical services and engineering. Her mission will focus on generating both financial and non-financial value from Gecina's uniquely positioned office portfolio at the heart of Paris.

A graduate of EDHEC Business School, Marie Caniac brings more than 15 years of real estate experience in France and abroad. She joined Klépierre in 2013, where she played a central role in restructuring asset management in the Netherlands, building the Group's leasing platform, and transforming Steen Strøm, Klépierre's Scandinavian platform, which she took over as Chief Executive Officer in 2021. Since 2023, she has served as Chief Operating Officer, responsible for Group-wide operations across Europe and advancing Klépierre's sustainable performance strategy.

She began her career at Unibail-Rodamco and Altarea Cogedim.

Valérie Britay joined Gecina in 2017. Since then, she has overseen the leasing of nearly 1.5 million square meters of office space. One of her most notable achievements was the successful pre-leasing in 2024 of "Mondo," Gecina's largest lease transaction to date. During her tenure, Ms. Britay spearheaded a range of strategic initiatives that have broadened and elevated Gecina's service offering. These include the launch of Gecina's operated office concept, the rollout of the FEAT program in Boulogne-Billancourt-which is transforming four assets into vibrant, multi-use destinations that blend workspace, culture, and community-and the creation of "Expériences," a premium event-platform driven showcasing Gecina's landmark properties through temporary and exclusive uses.

Commenting on the appointment, Beñat Ortega, Chief Executive Officer of Gecina, said: "Marie's appointment comes at a pivotal moment in the execution of our strategy. Her international background, operational rigor, and deep understanding of tenant needs will be key to strengthening our leadership in the most central, prime, and sustainable assets. I also want to recognize the outstanding contribution of Valérie Britay. She has left a strong mark on office activity and played a decisive role to our leasing success. Thanks to her leadership, our office buildings have evolved into vibrant places of life, experience and performance."

