Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 15

15 September 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1827.7683 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 12 September 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 16,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 1814.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 1838.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 1827.7683

Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 57,143,081. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 57,143,081. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 1827.9153 12,000 BATS Trading Europe 1827.3270 4,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 208 1836.00 08:36:05 00076997073TRLO0 XLON 218 1838.00 08:36:05 00076997072TRLO0 XLON 221 1838.00 09:02:37 00076998110TRLO0 XLON 20 1836.00 09:07:05 00076998184TRLO0 XLON 206 1836.00 09:07:05 00076998183TRLO0 XLON 221 1836.00 09:07:05 00076998185TRLO0 XLON 243 1836.00 09:07:05 00076998186TRLO0 XLON 26 1832.00 09:13:21 00076998367TRLO0 XLON 200 1832.00 09:13:21 00076998366TRLO0 XLON 209 1824.00 09:18:15 00076998489TRLO0 XLON 56 1824.00 09:18:15 00076998490TRLO0 XLON 70 1824.00 09:18:15 00076998491TRLO0 XLON 94 1824.00 09:18:15 00076998492TRLO0 XLON 11 1830.00 09:44:25 00076999224TRLO0 XLON 13 1830.00 09:44:25 00076999225TRLO0 XLON 15 1830.00 09:44:25 00076999226TRLO0 XLON 36 1830.00 09:44:25 00076999227TRLO0 XLON 10 1830.00 09:44:35 00076999231TRLO0 XLON 13 1830.00 09:44:35 00076999232TRLO0 XLON 36 1830.00 09:44:35 00076999230TRLO0 XLON 62 1830.00 09:44:35 00076999229TRLO0 XLON 12 1830.00 09:45:25 00076999258TRLO0 XLON 15 1830.00 09:45:25 00076999257TRLO0 XLON 36 1830.00 09:45:25 00076999256TRLO0 XLON 58 1830.00 09:45:25 00076999255TRLO0 XLON 65 1830.00 09:45:25 00076999254TRLO0 XLON 204 1828.00 09:47:12 00076999300TRLO0 XLON 224 1826.00 09:47:19 00076999302TRLO0 XLON 36 1826.00 09:55:13 00076999449TRLO0 BATE 180 1822.00 10:05:23 00076999630TRLO0 BATE 203 1822.00 10:05:23 00076999631TRLO0 XLON 57 1818.00 10:09:32 00076999724TRLO0 XLON 7 1818.00 10:33:55 00077000251TRLO0 XLON 177 1818.00 10:33:55 00077000252TRLO0 XLON 178 1818.00 10:33:55 00077000254TRLO0 BATE 214 1818.00 10:33:55 00077000253TRLO0 XLON 125 1814.00 10:39:52 00077000341TRLO0 XLON 71 1816.00 10:43:25 00077000398TRLO0 XLON 157 1816.00 10:43:25 00077000397TRLO0 XLON 165 1824.00 10:57:44 00077000648TRLO0 BATE 220 1824.00 10:57:44 00077000649TRLO0 XLON 217 1822.00 10:59:55 00077000690TRLO0 XLON 69 1838.00 11:59:30 00077001711TRLO0 XLON 260 1838.00 11:59:59 00077001715TRLO0 XLON 17 1838.00 12:00:44 00077001727TRLO0 XLON 244 1838.00 12:13:06 00077001931TRLO0 XLON 173 1836.00 12:13:06 00077001933TRLO0 BATE 175 1836.00 12:13:06 00077001932TRLO0 BATE 294 1838.00 12:13:06 00077001934TRLO0 BATE 97 1834.00 12:15:50 00077001959TRLO0 XLON 81 1834.00 12:15:50 00077001960TRLO0 XLON 91 1834.00 12:15:50 00077001961TRLO0 XLON 241 1834.00 12:44:46 00077002567TRLO0 XLON 173 1832.00 12:50:02 00077002681TRLO0 BATE 224 1832.00 12:50:02 00077002682TRLO0 XLON 64 1828.00 12:51:34 00077002724TRLO0 XLON 4 1828.00 12:59:51 00077002893TRLO0 XLON 217 1834.00 13:17:46 00077003254TRLO0 XLON 201 1834.00 13:20:27 00077003333TRLO0 XLON 201 1832.00 13:22:48 00077003386TRLO0 XLON 202 1832.00 13:22:48 00077003387TRLO0 XLON 161 1830.00 13:32:24 00077003571TRLO0 BATE 180 1830.00 13:32:24 00077003570TRLO0 BATE 203 1830.00 13:32:24 00077003572TRLO0 XLON 36 1834.00 13:48:51 00077003969TRLO0 XLON 209 1834.00 13:52:51 00077004043TRLO0 XLON 233 1834.00 14:01:51 00077004241TRLO0 XLON 172 1834.00 14:06:51 00077004365TRLO0 BATE 214 1834.00 14:07:51 00077004379TRLO0 XLON 217 1834.00 14:15:32 00077004537TRLO0 XLON 146 1834.00 14:19:51 00077004632TRLO0 BATE 223 1834.00 14:24:32 00077004747TRLO0 XLON 180 1834.00 14:29:51 00077004906TRLO0 BATE 63 1832.00 14:30:39 00077004957TRLO0 BATE 45 1834.00 14:30:46 00077004968TRLO0 XLON 188 1834.00 14:30:46 00077004967TRLO0 XLON 22 1834.00 14:31:26 00077004996TRLO0 XLON 100 1834.00 14:31:26 00077004997TRLO0 XLON 5 1834.00 14:40:26 00077005251TRLO0 XLON 29 1834.00 14:40:26 00077005250TRLO0 XLON 68 1834.00 14:40:26 00077005252TRLO0 XLON 100 1834.00 14:40:26 00077005253TRLO0 XLON 26 1832.00 14:42:21 00077005298TRLO0 BATE 55 1832.00 14:43:52 00077005352TRLO0 BATE 96 1832.00 14:43:52 00077005355TRLO0 XLON 145 1832.00 14:43:52 00077005353TRLO0 BATE 158 1832.00 14:43:52 00077005354TRLO0 XLON 146 1828.00 14:51:23 00077005601TRLO0 BATE 174 1828.00 14:51:23 00077005602TRLO0 BATE 241 1828.00 14:51:23 00077005603TRLO0 XLON 4 1828.00 14:56:39 00077005760TRLO0 BATE 235 1828.00 14:56:39 00077005761TRLO0 XLON 166 1826.00 15:00:27 00077005899TRLO0 BATE 241 1826.00 15:00:27 00077005900TRLO0 XLON 214 1824.00 15:16:27 00077006662TRLO0 XLON 176 1822.00 15:16:43 00077006672TRLO0 BATE 203 1822.00 15:17:43 00077006719TRLO0 XLON 214 1822.00 15:17:43 00077006718TRLO0 XLON 177 1820.00 15:24:41 00077006919TRLO0 BATE 7 1818.00 15:27:03 00077006996TRLO0 XLON 207 1818.00 15:27:03 00077006995TRLO0 XLON 212 1818.00 15:27:03 00077006997TRLO0 XLON 13 1816.00 15:35:05 00077007186TRLO0 XLON 170 1816.00 15:35:05 00077007187TRLO0 BATE 227 1816.00 15:35:05 00077007188TRLO0 XLON 250 1818.00 15:47:07 00077007582TRLO0 XLON 161 1818.00 15:53:07 00077007845TRLO0 BATE 236 1818.00 15:53:07 00077007846TRLO0 XLON 27 1816.00 15:55:29 00077008006TRLO0 BATE 22 1818.00 15:59:08 00077008221TRLO0 XLON 193 1818.00 15:59:08 00077008222TRLO0 XLON 72 1816.00 16:00:02 00077008280TRLO0 BATE 27 1816.00 16:01:40 00077008385TRLO0 BATE 249 1818.00 16:03:08 00077008479TRLO0 XLON 27 1816.00 16:05:43 00077008630TRLO0 BATE 207 1818.00 16:07:08 00077008682TRLO0 XLON 18 1816.00 16:07:11 00077008684TRLO0 BATE 153 1816.00 16:07:11 00077008685TRLO0 BATE 220 1816.00 16:07:11 00077008686TRLO0 XLON

