Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 15.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie meldet Mega-Deal: Nokia & Ericsson an Bord!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
Frankfurt
15.09.25 | 08:07
21,000 Euro
+0,96 % +0,200
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
15.09.2025 08:06 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 15

15 September 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1827.7683 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

12 September 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

16,000

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

1814.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

1838.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

1827.7683

Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 57,143,081. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 57,143,081. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

1827.9153

12,000

BATS Trading Europe

1827.3270

4,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

208

1836.00

08:36:05

00076997073TRLO0

XLON

218

1838.00

08:36:05

00076997072TRLO0

XLON

221

1838.00

09:02:37

00076998110TRLO0

XLON

20

1836.00

09:07:05

00076998184TRLO0

XLON

206

1836.00

09:07:05

00076998183TRLO0

XLON

221

1836.00

09:07:05

00076998185TRLO0

XLON

243

1836.00

09:07:05

00076998186TRLO0

XLON

26

1832.00

09:13:21

00076998367TRLO0

XLON

200

1832.00

09:13:21

00076998366TRLO0

XLON

209

1824.00

09:18:15

00076998489TRLO0

XLON

56

1824.00

09:18:15

00076998490TRLO0

XLON

70

1824.00

09:18:15

00076998491TRLO0

XLON

94

1824.00

09:18:15

00076998492TRLO0

XLON

11

1830.00

09:44:25

00076999224TRLO0

XLON

13

1830.00

09:44:25

00076999225TRLO0

XLON

15

1830.00

09:44:25

00076999226TRLO0

XLON

36

1830.00

09:44:25

00076999227TRLO0

XLON

10

1830.00

09:44:35

00076999231TRLO0

XLON

13

1830.00

09:44:35

00076999232TRLO0

XLON

36

1830.00

09:44:35

00076999230TRLO0

XLON

62

1830.00

09:44:35

00076999229TRLO0

XLON

12

1830.00

09:45:25

00076999258TRLO0

XLON

15

1830.00

09:45:25

00076999257TRLO0

XLON

36

1830.00

09:45:25

00076999256TRLO0

XLON

58

1830.00

09:45:25

00076999255TRLO0

XLON

65

1830.00

09:45:25

00076999254TRLO0

XLON

204

1828.00

09:47:12

00076999300TRLO0

XLON

224

1826.00

09:47:19

00076999302TRLO0

XLON

36

1826.00

09:55:13

00076999449TRLO0

BATE

180

1822.00

10:05:23

00076999630TRLO0

BATE

203

1822.00

10:05:23

00076999631TRLO0

XLON

57

1818.00

10:09:32

00076999724TRLO0

XLON

7

1818.00

10:33:55

00077000251TRLO0

XLON

177

1818.00

10:33:55

00077000252TRLO0

XLON

178

1818.00

10:33:55

00077000254TRLO0

BATE

214

1818.00

10:33:55

00077000253TRLO0

XLON

125

1814.00

10:39:52

00077000341TRLO0

XLON

71

1816.00

10:43:25

00077000398TRLO0

XLON

157

1816.00

10:43:25

00077000397TRLO0

XLON

165

1824.00

10:57:44

00077000648TRLO0

BATE

220

1824.00

10:57:44

00077000649TRLO0

XLON

217

1822.00

10:59:55

00077000690TRLO0

XLON

69

1838.00

11:59:30

00077001711TRLO0

XLON

260

1838.00

11:59:59

00077001715TRLO0

XLON

17

1838.00

12:00:44

00077001727TRLO0

XLON

244

1838.00

12:13:06

00077001931TRLO0

XLON

173

1836.00

12:13:06

00077001933TRLO0

BATE

175

1836.00

12:13:06

00077001932TRLO0

BATE

294

1838.00

12:13:06

00077001934TRLO0

BATE

97

1834.00

12:15:50

00077001959TRLO0

XLON

81

1834.00

12:15:50

00077001960TRLO0

XLON

91

1834.00

12:15:50

00077001961TRLO0

XLON

241

1834.00

12:44:46

00077002567TRLO0

XLON

173

1832.00

12:50:02

00077002681TRLO0

BATE

224

1832.00

12:50:02

00077002682TRLO0

XLON

64

1828.00

12:51:34

00077002724TRLO0

XLON

4

1828.00

12:59:51

00077002893TRLO0

XLON

217

1834.00

13:17:46

00077003254TRLO0

XLON

201

1834.00

13:20:27

00077003333TRLO0

XLON

201

1832.00

13:22:48

00077003386TRLO0

XLON

202

1832.00

13:22:48

00077003387TRLO0

XLON

161

1830.00

13:32:24

00077003571TRLO0

BATE

180

1830.00

13:32:24

00077003570TRLO0

BATE

203

1830.00

13:32:24

00077003572TRLO0

XLON

36

1834.00

13:48:51

00077003969TRLO0

XLON

209

1834.00

13:52:51

00077004043TRLO0

XLON

233

1834.00

14:01:51

00077004241TRLO0

XLON

172

1834.00

14:06:51

00077004365TRLO0

BATE

214

1834.00

14:07:51

00077004379TRLO0

XLON

217

1834.00

14:15:32

00077004537TRLO0

XLON

146

1834.00

14:19:51

00077004632TRLO0

BATE

223

1834.00

14:24:32

00077004747TRLO0

XLON

180

1834.00

14:29:51

00077004906TRLO0

BATE

63

1832.00

14:30:39

00077004957TRLO0

BATE

45

1834.00

14:30:46

00077004968TRLO0

XLON

188

1834.00

14:30:46

00077004967TRLO0

XLON

22

1834.00

14:31:26

00077004996TRLO0

XLON

100

1834.00

14:31:26

00077004997TRLO0

XLON

5

1834.00

14:40:26

00077005251TRLO0

XLON

29

1834.00

14:40:26

00077005250TRLO0

XLON

68

1834.00

14:40:26

00077005252TRLO0

XLON

100

1834.00

14:40:26

00077005253TRLO0

XLON

26

1832.00

14:42:21

00077005298TRLO0

BATE

55

1832.00

14:43:52

00077005352TRLO0

BATE

96

1832.00

14:43:52

00077005355TRLO0

XLON

145

1832.00

14:43:52

00077005353TRLO0

BATE

158

1832.00

14:43:52

00077005354TRLO0

XLON

146

1828.00

14:51:23

00077005601TRLO0

BATE

174

1828.00

14:51:23

00077005602TRLO0

BATE

241

1828.00

14:51:23

00077005603TRLO0

XLON

4

1828.00

14:56:39

00077005760TRLO0

BATE

235

1828.00

14:56:39

00077005761TRLO0

XLON

166

1826.00

15:00:27

00077005899TRLO0

BATE

241

1826.00

15:00:27

00077005900TRLO0

XLON

214

1824.00

15:16:27

00077006662TRLO0

XLON

176

1822.00

15:16:43

00077006672TRLO0

BATE

203

1822.00

15:17:43

00077006719TRLO0

XLON

214

1822.00

15:17:43

00077006718TRLO0

XLON

177

1820.00

15:24:41

00077006919TRLO0

BATE

7

1818.00

15:27:03

00077006996TRLO0

XLON

207

1818.00

15:27:03

00077006995TRLO0

XLON

212

1818.00

15:27:03

00077006997TRLO0

XLON

13

1816.00

15:35:05

00077007186TRLO0

XLON

170

1816.00

15:35:05

00077007187TRLO0

BATE

227

1816.00

15:35:05

00077007188TRLO0

XLON

250

1818.00

15:47:07

00077007582TRLO0

XLON

161

1818.00

15:53:07

00077007845TRLO0

BATE

236

1818.00

15:53:07

00077007846TRLO0

XLON

27

1816.00

15:55:29

00077008006TRLO0

BATE

22

1818.00

15:59:08

00077008221TRLO0

XLON

193

1818.00

15:59:08

00077008222TRLO0

XLON

72

1816.00

16:00:02

00077008280TRLO0

BATE

27

1816.00

16:01:40

00077008385TRLO0

BATE

249

1818.00

16:03:08

00077008479TRLO0

XLON

27

1816.00

16:05:43

00077008630TRLO0

BATE

207

1818.00

16:07:08

00077008682TRLO0

XLON

18

1816.00

16:07:11

00077008684TRLO0

BATE

153

1816.00

16:07:11

00077008685TRLO0

BATE

220

1816.00

16:07:11

00077008686TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.