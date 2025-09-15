Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 15
15 September 2025
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1827.7683 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
12 September 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
16,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
1814.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
1838.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
1827.7683
Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 57,143,081. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 57,143,081. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
1827.9153
12,000
BATS Trading Europe
1827.3270
4,000
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
208
1836.00
08:36:05
00076997073TRLO0
XLON
218
1838.00
08:36:05
00076997072TRLO0
XLON
221
1838.00
09:02:37
00076998110TRLO0
XLON
20
1836.00
09:07:05
00076998184TRLO0
XLON
206
1836.00
09:07:05
00076998183TRLO0
XLON
221
1836.00
09:07:05
00076998185TRLO0
XLON
243
1836.00
09:07:05
00076998186TRLO0
XLON
26
1832.00
09:13:21
00076998367TRLO0
XLON
200
1832.00
09:13:21
00076998366TRLO0
XLON
209
1824.00
09:18:15
00076998489TRLO0
XLON
56
1824.00
09:18:15
00076998490TRLO0
XLON
70
1824.00
09:18:15
00076998491TRLO0
XLON
94
1824.00
09:18:15
00076998492TRLO0
XLON
11
1830.00
09:44:25
00076999224TRLO0
XLON
13
1830.00
09:44:25
00076999225TRLO0
XLON
15
1830.00
09:44:25
00076999226TRLO0
XLON
36
1830.00
09:44:25
00076999227TRLO0
XLON
10
1830.00
09:44:35
00076999231TRLO0
XLON
13
1830.00
09:44:35
00076999232TRLO0
XLON
36
1830.00
09:44:35
00076999230TRLO0
XLON
62
1830.00
09:44:35
00076999229TRLO0
XLON
12
1830.00
09:45:25
00076999258TRLO0
XLON
15
1830.00
09:45:25
00076999257TRLO0
XLON
36
1830.00
09:45:25
00076999256TRLO0
XLON
58
1830.00
09:45:25
00076999255TRLO0
XLON
65
1830.00
09:45:25
00076999254TRLO0
XLON
204
1828.00
09:47:12
00076999300TRLO0
XLON
224
1826.00
09:47:19
00076999302TRLO0
XLON
36
1826.00
09:55:13
00076999449TRLO0
BATE
180
1822.00
10:05:23
00076999630TRLO0
BATE
203
1822.00
10:05:23
00076999631TRLO0
XLON
57
1818.00
10:09:32
00076999724TRLO0
XLON
7
1818.00
10:33:55
00077000251TRLO0
XLON
177
1818.00
10:33:55
00077000252TRLO0
XLON
178
1818.00
10:33:55
00077000254TRLO0
BATE
214
1818.00
10:33:55
00077000253TRLO0
XLON
125
1814.00
10:39:52
00077000341TRLO0
XLON
71
1816.00
10:43:25
00077000398TRLO0
XLON
157
1816.00
10:43:25
00077000397TRLO0
XLON
165
1824.00
10:57:44
00077000648TRLO0
BATE
220
1824.00
10:57:44
00077000649TRLO0
XLON
217
1822.00
10:59:55
00077000690TRLO0
XLON
69
1838.00
11:59:30
00077001711TRLO0
XLON
260
1838.00
11:59:59
00077001715TRLO0
XLON
17
1838.00
12:00:44
00077001727TRLO0
XLON
244
1838.00
12:13:06
00077001931TRLO0
XLON
173
1836.00
12:13:06
00077001933TRLO0
BATE
175
1836.00
12:13:06
00077001932TRLO0
BATE
294
1838.00
12:13:06
00077001934TRLO0
BATE
97
1834.00
12:15:50
00077001959TRLO0
XLON
81
1834.00
12:15:50
00077001960TRLO0
XLON
91
1834.00
12:15:50
00077001961TRLO0
XLON
241
1834.00
12:44:46
00077002567TRLO0
XLON
173
1832.00
12:50:02
00077002681TRLO0
BATE
224
1832.00
12:50:02
00077002682TRLO0
XLON
64
1828.00
12:51:34
00077002724TRLO0
XLON
4
1828.00
12:59:51
00077002893TRLO0
XLON
217
1834.00
13:17:46
00077003254TRLO0
XLON
201
1834.00
13:20:27
00077003333TRLO0
XLON
201
1832.00
13:22:48
00077003386TRLO0
XLON
202
1832.00
13:22:48
00077003387TRLO0
XLON
161
1830.00
13:32:24
00077003571TRLO0
BATE
180
1830.00
13:32:24
00077003570TRLO0
BATE
203
1830.00
13:32:24
00077003572TRLO0
XLON
36
1834.00
13:48:51
00077003969TRLO0
XLON
209
1834.00
13:52:51
00077004043TRLO0
XLON
233
1834.00
14:01:51
00077004241TRLO0
XLON
172
1834.00
14:06:51
00077004365TRLO0
BATE
214
1834.00
14:07:51
00077004379TRLO0
XLON
217
1834.00
14:15:32
00077004537TRLO0
XLON
146
1834.00
14:19:51
00077004632TRLO0
BATE
223
1834.00
14:24:32
00077004747TRLO0
XLON
180
1834.00
14:29:51
00077004906TRLO0
BATE
63
1832.00
14:30:39
00077004957TRLO0
BATE
45
1834.00
14:30:46
00077004968TRLO0
XLON
188
1834.00
14:30:46
00077004967TRLO0
XLON
22
1834.00
14:31:26
00077004996TRLO0
XLON
100
1834.00
14:31:26
00077004997TRLO0
XLON
5
1834.00
14:40:26
00077005251TRLO0
XLON
29
1834.00
14:40:26
00077005250TRLO0
XLON
68
1834.00
14:40:26
00077005252TRLO0
XLON
100
1834.00
14:40:26
00077005253TRLO0
XLON
26
1832.00
14:42:21
00077005298TRLO0
BATE
55
1832.00
14:43:52
00077005352TRLO0
BATE
96
1832.00
14:43:52
00077005355TRLO0
XLON
145
1832.00
14:43:52
00077005353TRLO0
BATE
158
1832.00
14:43:52
00077005354TRLO0
XLON
146
1828.00
14:51:23
00077005601TRLO0
BATE
174
1828.00
14:51:23
00077005602TRLO0
BATE
241
1828.00
14:51:23
00077005603TRLO0
XLON
4
1828.00
14:56:39
00077005760TRLO0
BATE
235
1828.00
14:56:39
00077005761TRLO0
XLON
166
1826.00
15:00:27
00077005899TRLO0
BATE
241
1826.00
15:00:27
00077005900TRLO0
XLON
214
1824.00
15:16:27
00077006662TRLO0
XLON
176
1822.00
15:16:43
00077006672TRLO0
BATE
203
1822.00
15:17:43
00077006719TRLO0
XLON
214
1822.00
15:17:43
00077006718TRLO0
XLON
177
1820.00
15:24:41
00077006919TRLO0
BATE
7
1818.00
15:27:03
00077006996TRLO0
XLON
207
1818.00
15:27:03
00077006995TRLO0
XLON
212
1818.00
15:27:03
00077006997TRLO0
XLON
13
1816.00
15:35:05
00077007186TRLO0
XLON
170
1816.00
15:35:05
00077007187TRLO0
BATE
227
1816.00
15:35:05
00077007188TRLO0
XLON
250
1818.00
15:47:07
00077007582TRLO0
XLON
161
1818.00
15:53:07
00077007845TRLO0
BATE
236
1818.00
15:53:07
00077007846TRLO0
XLON
27
1816.00
15:55:29
00077008006TRLO0
BATE
22
1818.00
15:59:08
00077008221TRLO0
XLON
193
1818.00
15:59:08
00077008222TRLO0
XLON
72
1816.00
16:00:02
00077008280TRLO0
BATE
27
1816.00
16:01:40
00077008385TRLO0
BATE
249
1818.00
16:03:08
00077008479TRLO0
XLON
27
1816.00
16:05:43
00077008630TRLO0
BATE
207
1818.00
16:07:08
00077008682TRLO0
XLON
18
1816.00
16:07:11
00077008684TRLO0
BATE
153
1816.00
16:07:11
00077008685TRLO0
BATE
220
1816.00
16:07:11
00077008686TRLO0
XLON
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916