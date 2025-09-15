Smart Eye Nominated as Software Tier-1 for North American Car Manufacturer

GÖTEBORG, SE / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / Smart Eye (STO:SEYE)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)(FRA:SE9) - Smart Eye has been nominated by an existing OEM customer to deliver its DMS software for the first car model on a new Electric Vehicle Platform. This contract is the first as Software Tier-1 with this OEM. The nomination for the first model is expected to generate a total lifetime revenue of 50 MSEK, with additional models on the same platform likely to follow.

Gothenburg, Sweden - September 15, 2025 - Smart Eye, the leading provider of Driver Monitoring System (DMS) software for the automotive industry, today announced it has secured an order to supply its technology to a new EV platform developed by a major North American car manufacturer.

One new car model on the new EV platform, with more cars likely to follow, will be equipped with Smart Eye's DMS technology. The start of production for the first vehicle is planned for the second half of 2027. Smart Eye delivers its DMS solution as Software Tier-1, enabling continuous over the air updates during the car's lifetime.

"We are very proud to once again be nominated by a major global OEM as software Tier-1. We see this as an important vote of confidence, that Smart Eye is able to deliver at the highest possible quality standards," said Martin Krantz, CEO and Founder of Smart Eye. "We see the coming of the Software Defined Vehicle as a great opportunity, by working closer with the OEMs, with integration, problem solving and innovation. This trend is here to stay."

Smart Eye has received a total of 366 design wins from 23 OEMs. The combined estimated lifetime value from current design wins is now larger than SEK 8.710 billion. The estimated value over the product lifecycle from possible additional design wins with all 23 vehicle manufacturers is SEK?5.520?billion.

Smart Eye is the leading provider of Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments. The company is on a mission to bridge the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Supported by Affectiva and iMotions - companies it acquired in 2021 - Smart Eye's multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unparalleled insight into human behavior.

In automotive, Smart Eye's driver monitoring systems and interior sensing solutions improve road safety and the mobility experience. The company's eye tracking technology and iMotions biosensor software platform are also used in behavioral research to enable advanced research in academic and commercial sectors. In media analytics, Affectiva's Emotion AI provides the world's largest brands and market researchers with a deeper understanding of how consumers engage with content, products, and services.

Founded in 1999, Smart Eye is a global company headquartered in Sweden, with customers including NASA, Nissan, Boeing, Honeywell, Volvo, GM, BMW, Polestar, Geely, Harvard University, 26 percent of the Fortune Global 500 companies, and over 1,300 research organizations around the world.

Smart Eye is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Company's Certified Adviser is Bergs Securities AB.

This information is information that Smart Eye is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-09-15 08:30 CEST.

