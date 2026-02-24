Smart Eye completes acquisition of Sightic Analytics and resolves on a new share issue

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / Smart Eye (STO:SEYE)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)(FRA:SE9) As announced on 4 February 2026, Smart Eye Aktiebolag (publ) ("Smart Eye" or the "Company") entered into an agreement to acquire all shares in Sightic Analytics AB ("Sightic") for a fixed purchase price of SEK 60.5million (the "Purchase Price"). Completion of the acquisition was conditional upon the Swedish Inspectorate for Strategic Products (ISP) leaving Smart Eye's application to acquire all shares without action, which has now been received, and the acquisition has thus been completed.

New share issue and lock-up

The fixed purchase price for all shares in Sightic amounts to SEK 60,500,000, of which SEK 60,499,424 shall be paid through a set-off issue of 724,544 newly issued shares in Smart Eye (the "Consideration Shares"), and SEK 576 shall be paid in cash.

The Board of Directors has today resolved to issue the Consideration Shares based on the issue authorisation from the Annual General Meeting held on 13 May 2025. The subscription price amounts to SEK 83.50 per share and corresponds to the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) for the Smart Eye share, calculated for the last 20 trading days prior to the date of the share purchase agreement, and is paid by offsetting the sellers' claims on the Company. The reason for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights is that the issue is carried out as a so-called set-off issue, where the subscription proceeds are paid by setting off claims against Smart Eye.

The new issue will result in a dilution of approximately 1.9 per cent based on the number of existing shares in the Company.

The largest shareholders, who together own more than 92% of the shares in Sightic, will be subject to a gradual undertaking not to sell Consideration Shares for a period of up to 12 months.

Dilution

Through the new issue, Smart Eye's share capital will increase by a maximum of SEK 72,454 from SEK 3,795,393 to SEK 3,867,848. The number of shares will increase by 724,544 from?37,953,933 to?38,678,477.

