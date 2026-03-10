Smart Eye Secures Two Additional Driver Monitoring System Design Wins with European Truck OEM

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / Smart Eye (STO:SEYE)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)(FRA:SE9) will supply its DMS software for two new truck models from an existing European customer. The estimated revenue of the order is SEK 15 million based on product life cycle projections.

Smart Eye, a global leader in Driver Monitoring System (DMS) software for the automotive industry, has been selected to provide its technology for two upcoming truck models from a major European truck manufacturer.

The project was secured together with a global Tier 1 supplier and builds on Smart Eye's established relationship with the manufacturer. The OEM has already integrated Smart Eye's DMS software across several vehicle programs and is now expanding its use to two additional truck models.

Production of the new truck models equipped with Smart Eye's DMS is scheduled to begin in 2028. Based on projected product life cycle volumes, the estimated revenue from the program is SEK 15 million.

"These two new vehicle models were expected, but are nevertheless very welcome," said Martin Krantz, CEO and Founder of Smart Eye. "We look forward to continuing our collaboration with this important customer. Having successfully delivered our first two projects together, we expect to do more business going forward."



Smart Eye has now received a total of 372 design wins from 24 OEMs. The combined estimated lifetime value from current design wins is now larger than SEK 8.790 billion. The estimated value over the product lifecycle from possible additional design wins with all 24 manufacturers is SEK 5.690 billion.

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is the leading provider of Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments. The company is on a mission to bridge the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Supported by Affectiva and iMotions - companies it acquired in 2021 - Smart Eye's multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unparalleled insight into human behavior.

In automotive, Smart Eye's driver monitoring systems and interior sensing solutions improve road safety and the mobility experience. The company's eye tracking technology and iMotions biosensor software platform are also used in behavioral research to enable advanced research in academic and commercial sectors. In media analytics, Affectiva's Emotion AI provides the world's largest brands and market researchers with a deeper understanding of how consumers engage with content, products, and services.

Founded in 1999, Smart Eye is a global company headquartered in Sweden, with customers including NASA, Nissan, Boeing, Honeywell, Volvo, GM, BMW, Polestar, Geely, Harvard University, 28 percent of the Fortune Global 500 companies, and over 1,300 research organizations around the world.



Visit www.smarteye.ai for more information.



Visit our investor web for more financial information: https://smarteye.se/investors/

Smart Eye is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Company's Certified Adviser is Bergs Securities AB.

This information is information that Smart Eye is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-03-10 14:00 CET.

