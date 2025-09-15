Arctic Minerals AB: Significant Porphyry Copper-Gold Potential at Swan Lake

Arctic Minerals AB (publ) ("Arctic Minerals" or the "Company") has recently commenced exploration activities at the Swan Lake copper-gold project in northern Sweden ("Swan Lake" or the "Project").

Previous geological mapping, rock-chip and soil sampling, and geophysical surveys have highlighted the Project's potential for epithermal altered lithocap gold-silver and porphyry copper-gold ("PCG") style mineralisation. Additional geological field work and an Induced Polarisation ("IP") geophysical survey is now planned to be carried out.

Highlights

The Swan Lake Project is located in the Norrbotten county in the Tier 1 mining jurisdiction of Sweden, currently one of the largest mining economies in Europe.

The Project, which comprises 218 km 2 of granted tenements, is located within the Proterozoic Norrbotten volcanic belt between giant Aitik and Laver PCG deposits owned by Boliden. The Aitik mine, which has been in operation since 1968, is one of Europe's largest copper producers.

of granted tenements, is located within the Proterozoic Norrbotten volcanic belt between giant Aitik and Laver PCG deposits owned by Boliden. The Aitik mine, which has been in operation since 1968, is one of Europe's largest copper producers. Significant exploration potential demonstrated PCG mineral systems favor the formation of very large deposits within mineral districts and represent the most important source of copper produced in the world The Project is characterised by a large-scale alteration system that has been delineated over tens of square kilometers Previous exploration work has identified magnetic high and low anomalies associated with copper and gold mineralised quartz vein systems A historic dumortierite quarry within the Project area is interpreted to constitute the advanced alteration in the upper parts of a porphyry-epithermal system Surface outcrop sampling results up to 0.7% Cu, 0.16 g/t Au and 55 g/t Ag

Exploration has commenced, with the work program for the coming months including additional regional and prospect scale geological mapping and sampling, and a gradient IP survey

Executive Director Peter George commented:

The geological setting at Swan Lake is impressive. It is amazing that this ground is as under-explored as it is. Not only does the Project have the right geology for a potential porphyry discovery, but it is sitting in between two of the largest copper-gold porphyries in Europe, one that is already in operation (Aitik) and the second (Laver) that has just received approval for its Mining Permits.

Whilst Arctic Minerals' primary focus is to rapidly advance our flagship Hennes Bay copper-silver project, the Company has a well-balanced project portfolio with exceptional mineral potential and will continue to steadily progress Swan Lake and its other exploration projects to deliver new discoveries and increased market value."

