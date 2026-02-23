Arctic Minerals AB: Epithermal Gold-Silver and Porphyry Copper-Gold Potential Confirmed by Geophysical Survey Results at Swan Lake

Arctic Minerals AB (publ) ("Arctic Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration results at the highly prospective Swan Lake copper-gold project ("Swan Lake" or the "Project"). Induced Polarisation ("IP") geophysical survey data has supported previous results and further refined priority targets for drill testing. The Project, which comprises 218km2 of granted tenements, is located between the giant Aitik and Laver porphyry copper-gold ("PCG") deposits in Norrbotten, Sweden.

Highlights

Gradient Array IP and Pole-Dipole IP profile surveys completed in late 2025

A strong positive IP anomaly, coincident with a previously defined magnetic low anomaly, was highlighted in the survey results

The coincident IP and magnetic anomalies are interpreted as representing a magnetic destructive-sulphide precipitating alteration system, a characteristic of the upper parts of a porphyry-epithermal system

Significant exploration potential demonstrated

PCG mineral systems favor the formation of very large deposits within mineral districts and represent the most important source of copper produced in the world

Swan Lake is characterized by a large-scale alteration system that has been delineated over tens of square kilometers

Previous exploration work has identified magnetic high and low anomalies associated with copper and gold mineralised quartz vein systems

A historic dumortierite quarry within the Project area is interpreted to constitute the advanced alteration in the upper parts of a porphyry-epithermal system

Surface outcrop sampling results up to 0.7% Cu, 0.16 g/t Au and 55 g/t Ag

IP survey results support the Company's interpreted geological model, and have further refined priority targets for drill testing

CEO Peter George commented:

In summary, these investigations reinforce the view that there is potential for significant mineralisation in the area, linked to a epithermal and porphyry system. A geological system that can host large deposits of copper, gold and silver. The geological setting at Swan Lake is therefore highly prospective, particularly given the project's location between the major PCG deposits Aitik and Laver.

By combining the new results with previous data and surveys, we have now gained an even clearer understanding of the system's structure and potential, along with strong technical support for where drilling should be carried out going forward in order to define the extent of the mineralised system.

Whilst Arctic Minerals' primary focus is to rapidly advance our flagship Hennes Bay copper-silver project, we see significant potential in our other projects within the portfolio. This development in Swan Lake further reinforces that view, and we will continue to steadily progress Swan Lake alongside our other projects in parallel, with the objective of delivering new discoveries and increased market value.

This press release is a summary of the Full Announcement which is enclosed to this press release and can also be accessed on the Company website.

