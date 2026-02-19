Arctic Minerals AB: Year-end report for the full year (January - December) 2025

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Arctic Minerals AB (publ) ("Arctic Minerals", the "Company" or the "Parent company" and together with its subsidiaries the "Group") hereby submits a Year-end report for the full year 2025.

Significant events during and after the second half of 2025

Flagship Hennes Bay Copper-Silver Project Exploration works demonstrated a significant increase in target area. Processing and interpretation of an airborne magnetotelluric ("MMT") survey and magnetic vector inversion ("MVI") modelling of historical airborne magnetic data completed. Integration of the geophysical datasets resulted in the identification of several new target areas, including extensions of known prospects and new anomalies both near surface and at depth. Significantly, the MMT survey covered only ~34% of the overall 402km² tenement package. Combined area of new targets is 10 times larger (based on areal extrapolation) than the footprint of the existing 55Mt @ 1.0% CuEq (0.8% Cu & 20.8g/t Ag) Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") at Dingelvik. Next step includes field verification, followed by target ranking and prioritisation for drill testing. Additional MMT surveys are also planned. Positive Underground ("UG") Conceptual Mining Study confirmed the technical feasibility of large-scale UG Room and Pillar mining, based solely on the existing MRE.

Swan Lake Copper-Gold Project Located between the giant Aitik and Laver porphyry Cu-Au deposits, the project is characterized by a large-scale alteration system spanning tens of km 2 . Previous exploration work identified magnetic high and low anomalies associated with copper and gold mineralized quartz vein systems, with surface outcrop sampling results up to 0.7% Cu, 0.16g/t Au and 55g/t Ag. Additional geological mapping and sampling, and gradient array and dipole-dipole induced polarisation ("IP") geophysical surveys completed. Results from the IP surveys are expected within the next month.



Board and Executive Management Team Joakim Lidfeldt elected as Director of the Board at the EGM on 4 December, following the retirement of Krister Söderholm. Johan Spetz appointed as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), commencing in the 2 nd quarter 2026. Peter George appointed as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"). Erik Lundstam appointed as Deputy CEO and Chief Geologist.

Corporate Proceeds from Directed share issue of SEK 17.5m in June was partly received in July. SEK 10.3m received from exercise of Warrants (99% uptake). Directed Set-off Issue of SEK 2.2m.

Second half year (July - December) 2025 Results after tax for the period was MSEK -11.0 (-4.1). Earnings per share for the period amounted to SEK -0.24 (-0.17, adjust for the reverse split 1:10 in 2025). Cash and bank position amounted to MSEK 18.8 (13.0) at end of period.

Full year (January - December) 2025 Results after tax for the period was MSEK -19.3 (-5.8). Earnings per share for the period amounted to SEK -0.45 (-0.28, adjust for the reverse split 1:10 in 2025).



The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at08.30 a.m. CET on 19 February 2026.