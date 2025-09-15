Immunovia AB: Inova Schar Cancer Adopts Immunovia's PancreaSure Test for its High-Risk Surveillance Program

LUND, Sweden - Immunovia (publ.), the pancreatic cancer diagnostics company, today announced that its PancreaSure test will be offered to patients in Inova Schar Cancer's high-risk surveillance program to enhance early detection of pancreatic cancer and improve outcomes for high-risk individuals.

"Many people in our pancreatic cancer high-risk surveillance program enthusiastically participated in the CLARITI clinical study to validate the PancreaSure test," said Dr. Raymond Wadlow, a Gastrointestinal Oncologist at Inova Schar Cancer. "The test showed high accuracy in the CLARITI study and a later validation study, VERIFI. Now that the PancreaSure test is available for clinical use, I'm excited to offer it to my patients, especially since they played an important role in its development."

Immunovia's scientists began collaborating with Dr. Wadlow through the PRECEDE Consortium, an international collection of experts whose mission is to transform the early detection and prevention of pancreatic cancer. Dr. Wadlow is board certified in medical oncology and has a special focus on gastrointestinal oncology.

Dr. Wadlow has a strong personal connection to pancreatic cancer. Tragically, he lost his mother, Emily Couric, to pancreatic cancer when she was just 54 years old. As the first-degree relative of a pancreatic cancer victim, Dr. Wadlow is at increased risk himself and undergoes regular screening.

"Ray Wadlow brings a unique perspective to pancreatic cancer surveillance as a top researcher, compassionate doctor, and a high-risk individual himself," said Jeff Borcherding, CEO of Immunovia. "We have been very fortunate to collaborate with him in our research program and we are excited to partner with Dr. Wadlow and his team at Inova Schar to enhance pancreatic cancer surveillance with the PancreaSure test."

Inova Schar Cancer is an innovative cancer center devoted to the well-being of their patients and loved ones in the Washington D.C. area.

Jeff Borcherding, CEO

jeff.borcherding@immunovia.com

Immunovia in brief

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company whose mission is to increase survival rates for patients with pancreatic cancer through early detection. Immunovia is focused on the development and commercialization of simple blood-based testing to detect proteins and antibodies that indicate a high-risk individual has developed pancreatic cancer. Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups to make its test available to individuals at increased risk for pancreatic cancer.



USA is the world's largest market for detection of pancreatic cancer. The Company estimates that in the USA, 1.8 million individuals are at high-risk for pancreatic cancer and could benefit from annual surveillance testing.



Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.