Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2025) - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the first gold pour at its Valentine Gold Mine ("Valentine") located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Darren Hall, Chief Executive Officer of Equinox Gold, commented: "Commissioning of the Valentine process plant is progressing extremely well, with mill throughput averaging 47% of nameplate for the first 15 days of operation, resulting in first gold being poured earlier than expected, on September 14, 2025. I am very pleased with commissioning progress, which positions Valentine to ramp-up to its nameplate capacity of 2.5 million tonnes per year in Q2 2026.

"First gold at Valentine reflects the vision, determination and teamwork of many people who advanced this mine from concept to reality. I extend my congratulations to Jason Cyr and the entire Valentine team for delivering first gold safely and responsibly. Today we celebrate not only this milestone, but also the opportunities and benefits that Valentine will generate for our employees, communities and shareholders for many years to come.

"Commencing production at Valentine marks the beginning of a new chapter for Equinox Gold. With both Valentine and Greenstone now ramping up to capacity, the Company is set to become the second largest producer of Canadian gold."

Once fully operational, Valentine will be Equinox Gold's second-largest mine, the largest gold mine in Atlantic Canada, and a significant contributor to the Newfoundland and Labrador economy. Valentine is a conventional crush-grind carbon-in-leach operation expected to produce between 175,000 and 200,000 ounces of gold annually for the first 12 years of its 14-year reserve life1 when operating at design capacity of 2.5 million tonnes per year. Equinox Gold is advancing opportunities to both increase production and extend the mine life, including a Phase 2 expansion to increase plant throughput and exploration potential at numerous new discoveries on the property.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) is a Canadian mining company positioned for growth with a strong foundation of high-quality, long-life gold operations in Canada and across the Americas, and a pipeline of development and expansion projects. Founded and chaired by renowned mining entrepreneur Ross Beaty and guided by a seasoned leadership team with broad expertise, the Company is focused on disciplined execution, operational excellence and long-term value creation. Equinox Gold offers investors meaningful exposure to gold with a diversified portfolio and clear path to growth. Learn more at www.equinoxgold.com or contact ir@equinoxgold.com.

