Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2025) - Cleantek Industries Inc. (TSXV: CTEK) ("Cleantek" or the "Company"), an innovative provider of patented clean technology solutions that reduce both cost and carbon intensity in the wastewater management and industrial lighting sectors, announces the appointment of Ashley Poscente, CPA, CA, as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") effective September 15, 2025.

Ms. Poscente brings deep expertise in finance, accounting, and business development, with a proven track record in senior advisory and controllership roles. She has worked with both growth-stage and established companies to strengthen financial reporting, optimize cash flow, and support strategic expansion. As the CFO, Ms. Poscente is well-positioned to guide Cleantek's financial strategy as the Company continues to scale.

"We are pleased to welcome Ms. Poscente to the Cleantek team," said Riley Taggart, CEO of Cleantek. "Her expertise in accounting and finance, combined with her leadership experience, will be a valuable asset as we strengthen financial discipline, pursue growth initiatives, and deliver long-term value for our shareholders."

About Cleantek Industries Inc.

Cleantek is a clean energy technology company focused on ESG-accretive solutions, providing specialized and fully integrated wastewater treatment, disposal equipment, and turnkey sustainable lighting rental solutions. By leveraging patented technology and industry expertise, Cleantek delivers tailored, cost-effective solutions to a diverse client base, including blue-chip exploration and production companies across North America and international markets.

With a focus on sustainability, safety, and operational excellence, Cleantek is well-positioned to meet the rising water treatment and sustainable lighting market demand. Our proven track record and commitment to innovation drive long-term value creation in the clean technology sector.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" including, for example, statements relating to expected improved financial flexibility, additional growth, potential middle east expansion, expansion of Cleantek's fleet of sustainable lighting solutions and EcoSteam wastewater treatment assets, the expected deployment of Cleantek's assets, available liquidity, Cleantek's outlook for the future and near-term strategy. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown. The results or events depicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified herein, assumptions have been made regarding and are implicit in, among other things: receipt of regulatory approvals, the state of the capital markets, the ability of the Corporation to successfully manage the risks inherent in pursuing business opportunities in the oilfield services industry and outside the North American market, and the ability of the Corporation to obtain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost efficient manner to develop its business. Any forward-looking statement reflects information available to Cleantek as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Cleantek disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Cleantek Industries Inc.