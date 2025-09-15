

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Apparel and footwear company, VF Corporation (VFC), Monday said that it has agreed to sell its Dickies brand to Bluestar Alliance LLC, a brand management firm, for $600 million in cash.



Dickies, an American heritage brand blending workwear functionality with streetwear style, has a presence in 55 countries.



'This transaction will enable us to bring our net debt level down and will be accretive to our growth on a pro-forma basis,' said VF's President and Chief Executive Officer, Bracken Darrell.



