Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2025) - GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV: GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary, Golden Promise Mines Inc., has begun a bulk sample program at its Golden Promise Property, located in central Newfoundland.

Bulk Sample Final Bore Drill Set up at Starting Location

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3027/266308_b23dc86ba4989aeb_002full.jpg

"All of the equipment has now been on site for the past few weeks. Operational testing has been carried out-not directly at the target location, but nearby on the property-and everything is performing well. The equipment is now being set up at the initial start point, with only fine-tuning and adjustments on the drill head remaining. Drilling will soon commence, marking the start of the bulk sample," states Mr. Anderson, CEO.

Novamera has set up Surgical MiningTM equipment at the JMZ bulk sample site and is currently conducting control system testing / commissioning. This involves testing sensors, gyro and electronics that steer the course correction device which is Novamera's standard in-field commissioning. The bulk sample will total up to 1000 cubic meters (approximately 2,700 tonnes).

Site under preparation

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3027/266308_b23dc86ba4989aeb_003full.jpg

The bulk sampling work at the JMZ is being funded in part by co-investment from DIGITAL, Canada's Global Innovation Cluster for digital technologies, as part of a larger project that aims to support data-driven and digital solutions within the mining sector. The Link to the announcement can be found here.

Drill Head Designed Specifically for this Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3027/266308_b23dc86ba4989aeb_004full.jpg

Great Atlantic reported a National Instrument 43-101 compliant inferred resource estimate during late 2018 for the JMZ of 357,500 tonnes at 10.4 g/t gold (119,900 inferred ounces of gold - uncapped) (see Company News Release of December 6, 2018; and Sedar-filed National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Golden Promise Property, Central Newfoundland (revised), dated December 4, 2018, by Mr. Greg Z. Mosher, M.Sc. App., P.Geo., and Mr. Larry Pilgrim, B.Sc., P.Geo.).

Golden Promise Mines Inc. Gold Properties - Central Newfoundland

(Golden Promise and Adjacent Properties)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3027/266308_b23dc86ba4989aeb_005full.jpg

David Martin, P.Geo., (New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador), a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and VP Exploration for Great Atlantic, approved the technical information contained in this News Release.

On Behalf of the board of directors

Jazz - Security

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3027/266308_b23dc86ba4989aeb_006full.jpg

___



Never miss an update!



Follow Great Atlantic Resources Corp. on social media for project updates, photos, and much more.

LINKEDIN: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/greatatlanticresources

X: https://x.com/GreatAtlRes

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/GreatAtlanticResources

INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/greatatlanticresources/

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@GreatAtlanticTV/

TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@greatatlanticresources





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3027/266308_b23dc86ba4989aeb_007full.jpg

About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Gold, Copper, Zinc, Nickel, Cobalt, Antimony and Tungsten.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3027/266308_b23dc86ba4989aeb_008full.jpg

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Great Atlantic Resource Corp.

888 Dunsmuir Street - Suite 888, Vancouver, B.C., V6C 3K4

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266308

SOURCE: Great Atlantic Resources Corp.