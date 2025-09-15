Toro Corp. Announces Results of its 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toro Corp. (NASDAQ: TORO) ("Toro", or the "Company") a global energy transportation services provider, announced today that the Company's 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") was duly held on September 12, 2025, at 5:00 p.m., local time, at 223 Christodoulou Chatzipavlou Street, Hawaii Royal Gardens, 3036 Limassol, Cyprus.

At the Meeting, the following proposals were approved and adopted:

The re-election of Mr. Angelos Rounick Platanias to serve as the Company's Class B Director until the 2028 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; The appointment of Deloitte Certified Public Accountants S.A., as the Company's independent auditors for the fiscal year of 2025.

About Toro Corp.

Toro Corp. is a global energy transportation services provider, operating a modern fleet of oceangoing vessels. Toro Corp. owns a fleet of three LPG carriers and one MR tanker vessel that transport petrochemical gases and refined petroleum products worldwide.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.torocorp.com . Information on our website does not constitute a part of this press release.



CONTACT DETAILS

For further information please contact:

Petros Panagiotidis

Toro Corp.

Email: ir@torocorp.com