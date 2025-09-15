Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 15.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie meldet Mega-Deal: Nokia & Ericsson an Bord!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D5BG | ISIN: MHY8900D1085 | Ticker-Symbol: D0Y
Frankfurt
15.09.25 | 15:29
2,265 Euro
-5,03 % -0,120
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TORO CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TORO CORP 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.09.2025 15:06 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Toro Corp. Announces Results of its 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toro Corp. (NASDAQ: TORO) ("Toro", or the "Company") a global energy transportation services provider, announced today that the Company's 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") was duly held on September 12, 2025, at 5:00 p.m., local time, at 223 Christodoulou Chatzipavlou Street, Hawaii Royal Gardens, 3036 Limassol, Cyprus.

At the Meeting, the following proposals were approved and adopted:

  1. The re-election of Mr. Angelos Rounick Platanias to serve as the Company's Class B Director until the 2028 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders;
  2. The appointment of Deloitte Certified Public Accountants S.A., as the Company's independent auditors for the fiscal year of 2025.

About Toro Corp.

Toro Corp. is a global energy transportation services provider, operating a modern fleet of oceangoing vessels. Toro Corp. owns a fleet of three LPG carriers and one MR tanker vessel that transport petrochemical gases and refined petroleum products worldwide.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.torocorp.com. Information on our website does not constitute a part of this press release.

CONTACT DETAILS

For further information please contact:

Petros Panagiotidis
Toro Corp.
Email: ir@torocorp.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.