Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):
Name of the Issuer
Identify code of the Issuer
Transaction day
Identify code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Market (MIC Code)
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
09/08/2025
FR0014000MR3
10 000
62.8437
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
10/08/2025
FR0014000MR3
10 000
62.0731
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
11/08/2025
FR0014000MR3
10 000
62.8627
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
12/08/2025
FR0014000MR3
10 000
63.4384
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
13/08/2025
FR0014000MR3
10 000
64.4172
XPAR
TOTAL
50 000
63.9921
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
