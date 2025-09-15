Kitron ASA: KIT - Issue of shares under share incentive program

(2025-09-15) Reference is made to Kitron ASA's ("Kitron") previous disclosures regarding its share incentive program. Kitron has received exercise notices from the participants in the share incentive program and Kitron's board of directors has consequently resolved to issue 485,698 new shares. The shares are issued to the option holders at a strike price of NOK 0.10 per share pursuant to the board authorisation resolved in Kitron's general meeting held 25 April 2025.

In total, 925,000 options were exercised. However, the incentive program is capped at 200 per cent increase of the market capitalization for the shares that are issued, adjusted for dividends and possible share buy backs. As a result, the number of shares that may be subscribed has been reduced with 72,150 shares.

In addition, Kitron has decided to convert 367,152 exercised options under the share incentive program against cash consideration. The cash consideration will be utilised to cover the tax cost for the option holders which will be subject to advance tax deduction by Kitron after exercise of the options. The conversion of options is made at NOK 63.25, which is equal to the closing price on Oslo Børs on 15 September 2025 less the strike price of NOK 0.10 per share.

The following primary insiders have exercised options and subscribed for shares in the share capital increase:

Number of shares subscribed for Number of options converted against cash consideration Peter Nilsson, CEO and President 110,116 97,334 Cathrin Nylander, CFO 36,000 33,150 Stian Haugen, CTO 38,747 30,403 Kristoffer Asklöv, COO 47,960 44,240 Hans Petter Thomassen, VP Nordics & North America 36,000 33,150 Mindaugas Sestokas, VP Central Eastern Europe 47,022 22,128 Zygimantas Dirse, VP Asia 47,022 22,128



Primary insider notifications pursuant to the market abuse regulation article 19 are attached.

Kitron has furthermore resolved to exercise a right under the share incentive program to implement trading restrictions on the shares issued under the abovementioned share capital increase. All shares issued will be subject to trading restrictions with a duration of three years; however, so that the last two years, one eighth of the total number of new shares will vest and become tradable each quarter.

For further information, please contact:

Tuomo Lähdesmäki, Chairman of the Board of Kitron

Tel.: +358-50-5879648

E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group has operations located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has about 2 400 employees, and revenues were EUR 647 million in 2024.



www.kitron.com (http://www.kitron.com)

This information is made public by the Company pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation article 19, and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

