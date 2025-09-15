Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 15.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie meldet Mega-Deal: Nokia & Ericsson an Bord!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 911463 | ISIN: NO0003079709 | Ticker-Symbol: KP5
Tradegate
15.09.25 | 17:57
5,435 Euro
+0,74 % +0,040
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KITRON ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KITRON ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,4155,46520:04
5,4155,46520:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.09.2025 19:34 Uhr
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kitron ASA: KIT - Issue of shares under share incentive program

(2025-09-15) Reference is made to Kitron ASA's ("Kitron") previous disclosures regarding its share incentive program. Kitron has received exercise notices from the participants in the share incentive program and Kitron's board of directors has consequently resolved to issue 485,698 new shares. The shares are issued to the option holders at a strike price of NOK 0.10 per share pursuant to the board authorisation resolved in Kitron's general meeting held 25 April 2025.

In total, 925,000 options were exercised. However, the incentive program is capped at 200 per cent increase of the market capitalization for the shares that are issued, adjusted for dividends and possible share buy backs. As a result, the number of shares that may be subscribed has been reduced with 72,150 shares.

In addition, Kitron has decided to convert 367,152 exercised options under the share incentive program against cash consideration. The cash consideration will be utilised to cover the tax cost for the option holders which will be subject to advance tax deduction by Kitron after exercise of the options. The conversion of options is made at NOK 63.25, which is equal to the closing price on Oslo Børs on 15 September 2025 less the strike price of NOK 0.10 per share.

The following primary insiders have exercised options and subscribed for shares in the share capital increase:

Number of shares subscribed forNumber of options converted against cash consideration
Peter Nilsson, CEO and President110,11697,334
Cathrin Nylander, CFO36,00033,150
Stian Haugen, CTO38,74730,403
Kristoffer Asklöv, COO47,96044,240
Hans Petter Thomassen, VP Nordics & North America36,00033,150
Mindaugas Sestokas, VP Central Eastern Europe47,02222,128
Zygimantas Dirse, VP Asia47,02222,128


Primary insider notifications pursuant to the market abuse regulation article 19 are attached.

Kitron has furthermore resolved to exercise a right under the share incentive program to implement trading restrictions on the shares issued under the abovementioned share capital increase. All shares issued will be subject to trading restrictions with a duration of three years; however, so that the last two years, one eighth of the total number of new shares will vest and become tradable each quarter.

For further information, please contact:
Tuomo Lähdesmäki, Chairman of the Board of Kitron
Tel.: +358-50-5879648
E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group has operations located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has about 2 400 employees, and revenues were EUR 647 million in 2024.


www.kitron.com (http://www.kitron.com)

This information is made public by the Company pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation article 19, and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • KIT KRT 1500 options 2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/11ea29b6-c690-4189-b5a5-6e0fd015514f)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.