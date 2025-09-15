Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2025) - 01 Communique Laboratory Inc., (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF) ("01 Quantum" or the "Company"), one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era, announces that further to the shareholders meeting held on September 10, 2025, the Company will be changing its name from "01 Communique Laboratory Inc." to "01 Quantum Inc." to better reflect its strategic evolution and focus on quantum-safe cybersecurity solutions for the digital era.

The Company received approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") for the name change on September 15, 2025. The name change will become effective on the TSXV at market open on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, the Company's trading symbol on the TSXV will remain as "ONE" and has been assigned new CUSIP/ISIN numbers 98956J106/ CA98956J1066.

About 01 Quantum

01 Quantum (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF) is known for its innovative work in post-quantum cybersecurity and remote access solutions. The Company's cyber security business unit focuses on post-quantum cybersecurity with the development of its IronCAP product line. IronCAP's technologies are patent-protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #11,271,715 and #11,669,833. The Company's remote access business unit provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products under its I'm InTouch and I'm OnCall product offerings. The remote access offerings are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site at https://01quantuminc.com | https://01com.com and follow us on our blog at https://blog.01com.com/wp.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements.

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking" statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, such statements use such words as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "feel", "plan", "intend", "are confident" and other similar terminology. Such statements include statements regarding the ability to advance 01 Quantum's post quantum technologies, the market adoption of such technologies, and the impact of quantum computing on the digital economy. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management, Discussion and Analysis document filed on SEDAR+. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

