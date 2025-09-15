Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2025) - RIWI Corp. (TSXV: RIWI) (OTC Pink: RWCRF) (the "Company" or "RIWI"), a market research platform, global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced loan facility with Pathfinder Asset Management Limited (the "Lender"), an insider of the Company, to obtain a $1,000,000 CAD working capital Loan (the "Loan").

The Loan will have a term of two (2) years and will accrue interest at the rate of 12% per annum, with principal due and payable on maturity and interest payable semi-annually. The Company also paid a loan bonus of $200,000 representing 20% of the value of the Loan ("Loan Bonus"). The Loan Bonus was satisfied by RIWI issuing 400,000 RIWI common shares to the Lender, at a deemed price per share of $0.50.

As the Lender is an insider and non-arm's length party to the Company, the provisions of TSXV Policy 5.9 and Part 5 of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") apply. However, pursuant to Section 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101, the Loan is exempt from the Minority Approval and Formal Valuation requirements of such instrument on the basis that fair market value of the transaction is not more than 25% of the market capitalization of the Company.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Loan for working capital management, general corporate purposes and to support the continued growth of RIWI and its push to profitability.

About RIWI

RIWI is a market research platform and global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. On a monthly or annual subscription basis, RIWI offers its clients tracking surveys, continuous risk monitoring, predictive analytics and ad effectiveness tests in all countries. https://riwi.com

RIWI CORP.

Signed: "Greg Wong"

Greg Wong, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Information and statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation that involves risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information included herein is made as of the date of this news release and RIWI does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update forward-looking information unless required by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance and reflects management of the Company's expectations or beliefs regarding future events. This forward-looking information is based, in part, on assumptions and factors that may change or prove to be incorrect, thus causing actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information.

