

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) expects third-quarter 2025 earnings to be between $2.60 and $2.64 per share, reflecting improved performance across all three of the company's operating platforms. This compares to sequential second-quarter 2025 earnings of $2.01 per share and prior-year third-quarter earnings of $2.05 per share. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $2.57 per share for the third quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company projects third quarter 2025 profitability from its steel operations to be stronger than sequential second quarter results, driven by strong shipments and metal spread expansion as scrap raw material costs are expected to decline more than average realized steel pricing. The non-residential construction, automotive, energy, and industrial sectors continue to lead demand.



Third quarter 2025 earnings from the company's metals recycling operations are expected to be significantly stronger than second quarter sequential results, based on steady shipments and stronger ferrous metal spread.



Third quarter 2025 earnings from the company's steel fabrication operations are also expected to be higher than sequential second quarter results, driven by increased volume combined with steady metal spread.



The company plans to release its third quarter 2025 earnings after the market closes on Monday, October 20, 2025.



