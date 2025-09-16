World-leading innovation organization using Dassault Systèmes' solutions adopts the 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud across its network in the U.K. to drive industrial impact

NCC can better respond to customer requirements in industries such as aerospace by connecting teams, data and AI-powered applications in a virtual collaborative environment

Model-based systems engineering capabilities with full traceability allow for exploring and optimizing sustainable solutions

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced that NCC, a world-leading innovation organization, has adopted the 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud and extended its use to other innovation centers within the U.K. High Value Manufacturing Catapult network.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250915505256/en/

Image courtesy of NCC

Already using Dassault Systèmes' solutions for over a decade, NCC decided to shift to a cloud-based platform approach to address sustainability challenges in sectors like aviation, placing the 3DEXPERIENCE platform at the core of its research and innovation.

Today's industries are using advanced materials such as composites to make better products with less waste that last longer. In the aerospace sector, for example, cutting-edge research is helping drive the design of lighter, stronger, more durable and cleaner aerostructures, engines and propulsion systems that are transforming commercial fleets and advanced air mobility. An estimated 50% of new aircraft are made of composites.

NCC wanted to respond to the requirements of its industrial and manufacturing customers more quickly and with greater agility, as well as facilitate collaboration with other centers in its network on developing, scaling up and realizing technologies. The 3DEXPERIENCE platform provides rapid access to a collaborative environment and AI-powered virtual twin experiences that accelerate all aspects of the value chain, from design to manufacturing.

NCC can rely on model-based systems engineering capabilities with full traceability to explore and optimize composites solutions for high-level demonstrators, shared research programs, and customer projects in areas such as next generation wing performance, materials recycling processes, defense aircraft, and advanced air mobility in addition to research in other industrial sectors.

"Moving to the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, on the cloud, is a strategic step that improves how we collaborate, innovate and deliver. It will help us respond faster to industry needs, reduce development time, and scale new technologies more effectively. For NCC, this strengthens our role in driving industrial impact supporting productivity, high-value jobs, and long-term economic growth in the UK," said Mark Summers, CTO, NCC.

"The aerospace and defense sector is experiencing a paradigm shift that requires innovations, and new ways to create them. By adopting our 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud, NCC can connect teams, data and applications in one virtual experience for improved collaboration and composites innovation," said David Ziegler, Vice President, Aerospace and Defense Industry, Dassault Systèmes.

