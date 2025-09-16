EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

LHV Bank updates Results Review report for Eleving Group



16.09.2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Eleving Group announces that LHV Bank has updated an independent Results Review report on September 11, 2025. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Group's Q2 2025 performance and maintains 'Buy' recommendation with EUR 2.25 target price.



Based on the updated estimates, Eleving Group currently trades at a P/E of 5.2x, remaining well below both the peer group and Baltic market averages. LHV has revised its target price for Eleving Group shares to EUR 2.25 and reaffirmed its "Buy" recommendation.



The full report is available at LHV Baltic analyses with a subscription.



About Eleving Group



Eleving Group is a publicly listed international financial technology company founded in 2012. Today, the Group operates in 16 countries across three continents, providing vehicle and consumer financing services. Since its founding, Eleving Group has served more than 1.4 million registered users. The Group employs over 3,292 people across its operations. The company's headquarters are located in Riga, Latvia.



Since October 16, 2024, Eleving Group shares have been listed on both the Nasdaq Baltic Official List and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard.



Read more: www.eleving.com



